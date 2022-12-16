ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really

When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
Of the Top 100 ‘Boomtowns’, None are in Missouri or Illinois

There were a lot of cities that saw huge growth in 2022. Did you know that among the top 100, none of them were in Missouri or Illinois? To quote Metallica, it's sad but true. Smart Asset just shared their new 2022 list for the parts of America seeing the largest growth. Notice that their pretty map doesn't have any dots in Missouri or Illinois. There's a reason for that.
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter

Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?

I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois

As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois

Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
SNL just lost a Legendary Cast Member from Illinois

Saturday Night Live has survived the departure of legendary comedians from Illinois before, but this latest one surprised us. It surprised us because we had no idea this big-time cast member was from the Land of Lincoln!. Cecily Strong has left SNL after a successful 11-year run on the show....
