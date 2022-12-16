Read full article on original website
Watch a Kangaroo Named Ruben On the Loose in Missouri – Really
When I saw this, I checked the calendar to make sure it wasn't April 1. Yes, there really was a kangaroo on the loose in Missouri and I have the video to prove it. Congrats to KMOV in St. Louis for this spectacular kangaroo catch. This happened in Jefferson County, Missouri when Julia Heidemann saw something hopping down the middle of a road, grabbed her phone and captured incredible video. If this doesn't make you wanna say "G'day Mate", nothing will.
Of the Top 100 ‘Boomtowns’, None are in Missouri or Illinois
There were a lot of cities that saw huge growth in 2022. Did you know that among the top 100, none of them were in Missouri or Illinois? To quote Metallica, it's sad but true. Smart Asset just shared their new 2022 list for the parts of America seeing the largest growth. Notice that their pretty map doesn't have any dots in Missouri or Illinois. There's a reason for that.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Dive in Illinois Offers This ‘Metal’ Burger
The list of diners, drive-ins and dives visited in Illinois by food celebrity Guy Fieri is long, but there can only be one "best". That place in the Land of Lincoln is a diner in Chicago that offers the most 'metal' burger you'll ever find (and that's a good thing).
See the Prettiest Missouri Cave You’re Not Allowed to Enter
Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. However, there is one that is very pretty and is full of history that you're not allowed to go inside of. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri is an interesting place. If you're not familiar with Danville, it's just west of the St. Louis area. Only In Your State shared a nice article about this Missouri cave destination recently.
A City in Missouri makes the 10 Best Cities for Dive Bars List
A 'dive bar' is a special place, a place without the frills and fluff, a place where everything is simple. It's got good beer, cheap prices, and an open seat at the bar. If you are looking for a ton of great dive bars, then you need to take a trip to this city in the Show-Me State.
Watch Internet Star Frankie MacDonald’s Epic Missouri Storm Alert
It's not a winter storm until internet superstar weatherman Frankie MacDonald says it is. Better brace yourself if Frankie's right as he's just issued his urgent warning about Missouri's part of the incoming winter storm. There's a reason why Frankie MacDonald has over a quarter million followers on YouTube. Nobody...
Dog the Bounty Hunter Drops His Colorado Mansion — See Inside! [Pictures]
Dog the Bounty Hunter is no longer hunting in Colorado. The reality television star (real name Duane Chapman) just sold his 6,200-square-foot mansion, a house nestled between scenic mountains of central Colorado. Numerous outlets report that the property sold for a tad under $1.6 million, a figure later confirmed at...
Is It Illegal To Use Snow Chains on Your Tires in Missouri?
I've been lucky that I have never needed to use chains on my car when I was a Missouri resident, but for those of you that do, can you legally?. Winter has just begun and we are about to get hit with snow and very windy conditions. For those of you that live out on country roads, the drifting of the snow may get to where your car might need a little help navigating the snow. So, is it illegal in Missouri to use snow chains on your car?
Census Data Shows 104,000 People Have Said Goodbye to Illinois
You may sometimes hear anecdotal stories of Illinois population on the decline, but now there is actual data showing people are leaving Illinois by the thousands. The ratio of negative population decline is among the highest in America according to US Census data. This new information was just released today...
A Website claims Iowa as one of the 6 Underrated States in the US
I have always felt Iowa was perfectly "rated" so what is it about Iowa that makes it an "Underrated" state here in the US? A big-time travel website says "you haven't lived" until you experience this one main event in the Hawkeye state. Iowa is one of the 6 Underrated...
Missouri Woman a Victim of Heartbreak Scam, Loses $1.2 Million
This is terrible on every possible level. There's a report that a Missouri woman fell victim to a romance scam that cost her over $1.2 million dollar and there's a Texas man that's responsible. Fox News was one of the many media outlets I saw that shared the story of...
Here is the Undisputed Best Sports Bar in all of Missouri
I mean it has won the award for Best Sports Bar in Missouri for 5 years in a row, how much more evidence do you need that it's the best sports bar in the Show-Me State?. Wicked Willie's Sports Grill & Bar has won the Missouri's Best Award for Best Sports bar a whopping five years in a row.
54 Inches of Snow – Remembering Missouri’s Record Winter of 1978
44 years later, I still remember the winter of 1978 in Missouri. From the beginning of winter in 1977 until spring of 1978, the Show Me State would break records that still remain to this day. Over 54 inches of snow and record cold were just the beginning of the story.
How a Monster Twister Strangely Destroyed Everything But 1 House
We see our share of tornadoes in Missouri and Illinois. However, there is one twister that did something so strange I have yet to hear an explanation that can tell me how a monster twister managed to destroy everything, but miraculously left 1 lone house standing. As we shared a...
How the Dangerous Winter Storm Will Impact Missouri & Illinois
As winter begins, brace yourself for an incoming dangerous winter storm that will impact Missouri and Illinois with big winds, cold and some snow. I'm going to avoid the more sensational predictions I've seen from some weather outlets about how much snow could fall over the next couple days in both Missouri and Illinois. Yes, we'll see some snow, but the National Weather Service is much more concerned with wind chill and cold temperatures than precipitation at this point.
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
5 of the Most Scariest and Dangerous Animals to Avoid in Illinois
Whatever you do, if you come across any of these animals that call Illinois home, you will want to run the other way. I know I will!. There are cuddly and cute animals that I just love to be around and snuggle with, but for these animals that made this list, I will not be doing any cuddling. In fact, if I see any of these I will be running as fast as my legs can take me. Some of these animals on the list I had no idea even lived in Illinois. I will have to keep an eye out for these with all that hiking I do (or lack thereof).
SNL just lost a Legendary Cast Member from Illinois
Saturday Night Live has survived the departure of legendary comedians from Illinois before, but this latest one surprised us. It surprised us because we had no idea this big-time cast member was from the Land of Lincoln!. Cecily Strong has left SNL after a successful 11-year run on the show....
2 Missouri Boys Harvested a Record ‘Monster’ 35 Pound Raccoon
It's not officially a record yet, but it likely will be. 2 Missouri boys harvested what was accurately described as a "monster" 35 pound raccoon recently and they have the pic to prove it. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared the story of Couper Simmons who was hunting with his...
Jaw-Dropping Video Shows What Drought Has Done to a Missouri Lake
I don't think I would have believed this if I hadn't seen it. A brand new video share shows the drastic change that the ongoing drought has done to a Missouri lake. Jaw-dropping only begins to describe it. This new drone video shows Lake Contrary in Saint Joseph, Missouri. This...
