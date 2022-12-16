Boston -- December 19, 2022: On Thursday, December 15, 2022,, a federal grand jury indicted a Texas man for threatening. a doctor in Boston who treated transgender patients. Comfort, Texas resident Matthew Jordan Lindner, 38, interstate transmission of threatening communication, and selecting the victim because of the gender identity of persons for whom the victim provided medical care.A U.S. Magistrate Judge in San Antonio held a bond hearing for Lindner after his arrest on December 2 and freed him on bond. The United States District Court Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell will preside over his hearing on the 22nd of December in Boston.

