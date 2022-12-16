ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
Tyla

Woman 'kicked out of restaurant' because of her 'inappropriate' top

A woman in Finland has claimed she was kicked out of a restaurant because her outfit was deemed 'inappropriate'. Erika Helin - who has competed in numerous national modelling contests, as well as selling content on OnlyFans - said a 'jerk' of a security guard booted her from a restaurant in the capital of Helsinki because of her attire.
Yakima Herald Republic

This Christmas meal tradition truly tastes better than it sounds

Visualize a mountain of pale green mashed potatoes, with sprigs of kale spread menacingly throughout. When I was younger, the mere sight of this side dish was enough to make my hair stand on end. Lungcole, a curious family tradition, has been a staple of our Christmas holiday celebrations for...

