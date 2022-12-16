Read full article on original website
Bobby Flay's Banana Bread Waffles Are Creating A Commotion On TikTok
While the world's fourth-largest fruit crop is a nutritious part of our diets, some of us purchase bananas solely to bake banana bread. No need to hunt through the banana stand for firm bananas without signs of bruising. Instead, give us brown, overly-ripened fruit that's sweet, creamy, and in the ideal state to make delicious banana bread (per Leaf).
Gordon Ramsay Favorite Sugar For Baking, Explained
Baking may seem simple, but as anyone who has tried to make a passable birthday cake or batch of cookies without a recipe will tell you, it's a lot more complicated than all that. Each ingredient, from the butter to the flour, plays an important role in a baked goods recipe. Changing even one element, like opting for whole wheat flour instead of white flour, or not measuring your flour correctly, can change everything from the flavor to the texture of your baked good.
The Type Of Apple Behind Cracker Barrel's Fan-Favorite Fried Apples
To the most casual of observers, there are just a handful of different kinds of apples — red, green, yellow, white, and striped — in the world, based on the various colorations adorning the skins of the sometimes sweet, sometimes tart, always crunchy fruit. The reality, of course, is that there is a sweeping variety of apples, with 7,500 varieties grown across the globe, including 2,500 different apples grown in the United States, according to the Washington Apple Commission. A major reason that there are so many different types of apples in the United States and around the world is that there are many different tastes, and many different cooking needs, that apples can be specifically developed to meet in order to satisfy consumers.
Here's Where You Can Find Ree Drummond-Style Butcher Blocks
Let's say you're out with a friend, and they are discussing a tough day at work. "If it happens again," they tell you, "my head will be on the chopping block." Now, is your immediate reaction to (A) feel sorry for your pal, (B) conclude that the transgression was most likely their own fault, or (C) wonder what kind of chopping block, exactly, and would it need regular re-oiling with food-grade mineral oil?
Are Croutons Really Just Stale Bread?
What's a salad without croutons? Not only do the crunchy little snacks add texture to greens, but they also work great on soups and make for an indulgent guilty pleasure when enjoyed right out of the bag. The carb-rich garnish is so revered that it even has its own holiday. According to National Today, National Crouton Day is celebrated each year on May 13.
Ree Drummond's 'Everything' Chicken Is A Wink To Trader Joe's
One of the best ways to make a simple meal a little more satiating? Adding your favorite protein, whether it's beef, tofu, pork, or seitan. Chicken is one of the most versatile proteins to incorporate into a dish. You can add shredded chicken to sandwiches and tacos, poached chicken to salads, and ground chicken to noodles and stews. According to Healthline, three ounces or 85 grams of chicken breast possesses approximately 24 grams of protein. There are many advantages to incorporating more chicken into your diet, due to its high protein count. Consuming more chicken, along with other high-protein meals, may "enhance feelings of fullness, increase weight loss, and help maintain lean body mass."
Pan-Seared Grouper With Lemon-Garlic Sauce Recipe
Pan-seared grouper with lemon-garlic sauce is an elegant yet incredibly simple preparation that lets this unique and meaty fish shine. According to food Blogger Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, the hardest part about cooking grouper is finding it. While fish like salmon, tilapia and haddock are available in every large grocery store, grouper is a rare ingredient that is usually only available at your local fishmonger.
Gordon Ramsay's Top Tip For Cooking For A Crowd
So there's a big event coming around the bend, such as an anniversary, birthday, or baby shower. Or maybe there's a festive holiday in a few days, such as Thanksgiving, Christmas, or Easter. And you're the host this year, making sure that friends and family have a blast. If there's one thing that's bothering you, it's probably that you're wondering how to feed a crowd. Depending on the occasion, you can make festive favorites, so if it's a Christmas dinner in the U.S., different states make different Christmas dishes.
Sweet And Sour Margarita Mix Recipe
This sweet and sour margarita mix will take your drinks from drab to fab with just the right amount of sugar, and 2 kinds of citrus. People will tell you that the secret to a good margarita is good tequila, avoiding iodized salt, and serving it in the right glassware. However, we would argue that a classic margarita recipe is best with this not-so secret ingredient: homemade sweet and sour margarita mix.
Taco Bell Has An 'Electric' Strawberry Freeze Coming Your Way
Mountain Dew Baja Blast exploded onto the fast food dining scene in 2004 and has since become an icon, per QSR. For a decade, this vibrant green soda could only be found at Taco Bell. Brand Eating reports that it was so popular as an accompaniment to a taco or Crunch Wrap Supreme that Mountain Dew began selling it in stores in 2014 for a limited time.
Ree Drummond Has A 'Typewriter' Technique For Rolling Pastry
There are few delicacies more comforting and decadent than classic cinnamon rolls. They're warm and gooey and pack all the rich flavors of the winter season (even though you can enjoy them any time of the year). This pastry dates back to the 17th century, according to Serious Eats, and has existed in different variations since ancient times.
Michael Symon Warns To Not Cook Acidic Foods In Cast Iron
It would be easy to say that cast iron is having a moment. Celebrity chefs like Ree Drummond and Ina Garten extol its virtues on their cooking shows (The Pioneer Woman has 25 cast iron skillets), and the brand behind the trendy Always Pan even came out with an enameled cast iron option (via Our Place). But the truth is, cast iron has been around for a long time (since about 200 AD in China, according to Webstaurant Store), and since its origination has been used to make all kinds of cookware, from woks to cornbread molds and more.
Make Better Cheese Sauce With Sodium Citrate
Cheese, glorious cheese! The iconic dairy product is eaten around the world and comes in a range of different styles, from American Colby-Jack to English cheddar cheese to Italian mozzarella to French brie to Dutch gouda and everything in-between. It's safe to say that cheese tastes incredible in any form, whether it's shredded for tacos, sliced for sandwiches, arranged around a fancy charcuterie board, melted atop pizza, nachos, and pasta, or used as a delectable dip for chips, pretzels, crackers, veggies, and more.
The Portuguese Clam Dish With A Poetic Inspiration
While food is the sustenance we need to survive, most people's taste buds have certain likes and dislikes. For some, though, food is like poetry for the mouth. It's a particular blend of flavors, textures, and smells that cause the pleasure centers in the brain to melt into a moment of bliss.
White Negroni Cocktail Recipe
The white Negroni is a classy, albeit lesser-known, variation of the classic bitter, and boozy concoction that is the Italian Negroni cocktail. With a combination of gin, aromatic Lillet blanc, and a gentian-based liqueur, the white Negroni is a much gentler, and nuanced take on its bright red counterpart. According...
Why You Should Be Poaching Chicken In Wine
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When it comes to excellent sources of protein, chicken is one of the most versatile meats on the planet. Nearly every part of the domesticated bird is edible: the breasts, the thighs, the wings, the legs, even the feet, all of which are go-to ingredients in a wide array of recipes. Chicken can also be prepared in a number of different ways — baked, deep-fried, grilled, boiled, or poached. If you've never tried poaching your chicken, you could be missing out on a mouth-wateringly delicious meal.
A Single Egg Can Save Your Pie From Suffering A Soggy Bottom
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Ahh, the dreaded soggy bottom –- any baker's nemesis. Blind baking is the most foolproof way of preventing a soggy bottom, using pie weights and a stint in the oven to firm up the crust. But, according to Ree Drummond, if you don't have pie weights you can use dried beans, rice, or even sugar (and then you're left with toasted sugar which is simply divine).
