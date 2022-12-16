Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Taxpayers Are On the Hook For Billions In NFL Stadium CostsTaxBuzzNashville, TN
Tennessee's richest woman is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTennessee State
The Burger Scene in Nashville TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Sumner County Commission Expected to Name Sitler as Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Fallout after Tennessee-bound dog lands in Saudi ArabiaPete LakemanNashville, TN
Related
Country Radio Hall of Famer and Music Industry Titan Charlie Monk Dead at 84
Charlie Monk, a country music industry VIP and radio personality known affectionately by those who knew him as the "Mayor of Music Row," died at his Nashville home on Monday (Dec. 19), according to a report from Music Row. He was 84 years old. Born in the small Southern Alabama...
Miranda Lambert and Husband Donate MuttNation Products to Animal Shelters
Miranda Lambert has been helping orphaned animals through her MuttNation foundation for years, and this holiday season, she and her husband Brendan are personally doing their part to support animal shelters. The two recently purchased a large amount of food, toys, beds to donate to local shelters as part of the second annual Mutt Shop for MuttNation.
A City in Missouri makes the 10 Best Cities for Dive Bars List
A 'dive bar' is a special place, a place without the frills and fluff, a place where everything is simple. It's got good beer, cheap prices, and an open seat at the bar. If you are looking for a ton of great dive bars, then you need to take a trip to this city in the Show-Me State.
What is Guy Fieri’s Favorite Missouri Dive? This One in St. Louis
Food celebrity Guy Fieri has visited so many diners, drive-ins and dives over the years, it's a pretty big deal when he selects a favorite. A new ranking claims to know what his Missouri go-to place is and it's a diner in St. Louis. As we shared previously, Guy Fieri...
Lily Rose + Fiancee Daira Share a Peek Into Wedding Planning: ‘We’re Gonna Have a Lot of White Claw’
2022 was a huge year for up-and-coming country star Lily Rose: An opening tour slot for Sam Hunt kept her busy, and she was also riding the momentum of being named to the newest class of CMT's Next Women of Country. Through it all, she's been juggling her fast-rising career with planning a wedding to her fiancée Daira Eamon, to whom she got engaged in late 2021.
Missouri Woman a Victim of Heartbreak Scam, Loses $1.2 Million
This is terrible on every possible level. There's a report that a Missouri woman fell victim to a romance scam that cost her over $1.2 million dollar and there's a Texas man that's responsible. Fox News was one of the many media outlets I saw that shared the story of...
St. Louis Zoo Visitor Captures Sweetest Moment Between 2 Lions
This took me totally by surprise. A St. Louis Zoo visitor just shared video from just a couple weeks ago that managed to capture the sweetest moment between 2 lions. I found this video almost by accident. CarrieAnn Sandler shared her visit to the St. Louis Zoo and practically no one has seen it...until now. I was looking through the most recent videos from the St. Louis Zoo when I saw this one. Pay special attention a couple minutes in when the male and female lions share the sweetest moment which results in her lifting his paw toward hers. Aww.
Someone Resurrected Six Flags St. Louis Ninja Coaster in a Game
I have ridden the Ninja rollercoaster at Six Flags in St. Louis probably a zillion times in my life and that's only a slight exaggeration. Now, you can ride it whether you're at Six Flags or not if you have a decent computer thanks to a genius that created it in a video game.
KICK AM 1530
Quincy, IL
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kickam1530.com
Comments / 0