defensenews.com
Turkey’s future unmanned fighter jet conducts first flight
MERSIN, Turkey — Turkish drone manufacturer Baykar Tech on Dec. 14 conducted the first flight test of its next-generation unmanned fighter jet, known as the Bayraktar Kizilelma. The drone is expected to be the air force backbone of the Turkish Navy’s future flagship, LHD Anadolu. Selcuk Bayraktar, the...
defensenews.com
Election-defending Cyber National Mission Force elevated by Pentagon
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Defense Department formally raised the status of a critical, but clandestine cyber force, a move that underlines the military’s evolving role in the digital domain. U.S. Cyber Command boss Gen. Paul Nakasone on Dec. 19 officiated a ceremony establishing the Cyber National Mission Force,...
defensenews.com
Experts forecast smooth path for L3Harris-Aerojet acquisition
WASHINGTON ― Though regulators sought to block Lockheed Martin’s bid to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne last year, they are far more likely to let the propulsion firm’s proposed deal with prime contractor L3Harris Technologies go through, experts said Monday. The deal, if approved, would see the country’s only...
defensenews.com
L3Harris moves to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne
WASHINGTON — L3Harris, the country’s sixth largest defense contractor, plans to acquire propulsion expert Aerojet Rocketdyne in a deal valued at $4.7 billion, the two companies announced Sunday. The move comes after Lockheed Martin ended its acquisition effort in February. L3Harris said it would pay $58 per share...
defensenews.com
Belarus says its Russian S-400, Iskander missiles enter ‘combat duty’
WARSAW, Poland — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has announced the S-400 air defense systems and Iskander missiles the country has received from Russia have been put “on combat duty.”. The move comes as analysts are seeing Moscow’s rising pressure on Minsk to increase the satellite nation’s involvement in...
defensenews.com
New Japanese strategy to up defense spending, counterstrike purchases
MELBOURNE, Australia — Japan has committed to acquiring long-range weapons and to continue increasing its defense budget as part of its latest National Security Strategy, citing regional threats as the driving force behind its decision. The government released its National Security Strategy, National Defense Strategy and Defense Buildup Program...
defensenews.com
Washington is waking up on weapons for Taiwan
The U.S. Senate voted 83-11 to pass the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2023 after the U.S. House of Representatives advanced the same legislation in a resounding 350-80 vote. The annual defense bill, which now heads to President Joe Biden for his signature, includes landmark legislation related to Taiwan that can begin to close the gap between words and actions in Washington and play a decisive role in deterring Chinese aggression and avoiding great power war.
