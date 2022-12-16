(L to R): Lion Lucretia Nobles (Preident); Lion Jason Hall; and Lion Darriel Nobles (MJF Selection Committee. The Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF) is the backbone of the Lions International Foundation (LCIF), providing a large percent of its revenues. A recognition of humanitarian work, a MJF and is presented to those who donate $1000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation is given by others. The Lyons Lions Club uses the cumulative donations that the club makes to LCIF over a period of time to honor a deserving member of our club with a MJF. The MJF is a tremendous contribution to humanity and to the legacy of our founder, Melvin Jones.

LYONS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO