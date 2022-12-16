Read full article on original website
Related
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mrs. Glenda Anderson
Mrs. Glenda E. Anderson, age 72, of Blue Ridge Community, died Sunday, December 18, 2022, at Community Hospice House after an extended illness. She was born in Augusta, a 1968 graduate of Lyons High School and lived in Toombs County most of her life. She was a homemaker and a former member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. She enjoyed Christmas, arts and crafts, county music and butterflies. She is preceded in death by her father, Louie Edward Gunnels; her mother, Glennis Moore Snipes; and two sisters, Jeanette and Ann.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lion Hall Receives Melvin Jones Fellowship
(L to R): Lion Lucretia Nobles (Preident); Lion Jason Hall; and Lion Darriel Nobles (MJF Selection Committee. The Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF) is the backbone of the Lions International Foundation (LCIF), providing a large percent of its revenues. A recognition of humanitarian work, a MJF and is presented to those who donate $1000 to LCIF or to people for whom a donation is given by others. The Lyons Lions Club uses the cumulative donations that the club makes to LCIF over a period of time to honor a deserving member of our club with a MJF. The MJF is a tremendous contribution to humanity and to the legacy of our founder, Melvin Jones.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Mayor, Incoming Chair Proud of The Blue Angels' Award
Vidalia Mayor Doug Roper was at Monday’s local unveiling of The Blue Angels’ Civilian Air Show of 2022 Award to the Vidalia Onion Festival, and says receiving the award “speak volumes” about the community. “It’s just amazing,” Mayor Roper said. “Not that it’s a competition, but...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Vidalia Receives High Honor by The Blue Angels
(L to R): Doug Roper, Mayor of Vidalia; Jake Cleghorn, Incoming Chair of the Vidalia Onion Festival; Andy Woodruff, 2022 Chair of the Vidalia Onion Festival; and Marsha Temples, Membr of the Vidalia Onion Festival Air Show Committee. Since 1998 Marsha Temples has served on the Air Show Committee of...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Lyons Lions Club Sponsors Youth Poster Contest
Photo L to R: Ryleigh Hester (Local 1st Place Winner), Lion Chris Rustin, Rainie McBride (Local 2nd Place Winner), Julie Tyson (Toombs County Middle School Art Teacher), Lion Linda Bishop, Natalie Moore (Local 3rd Place Winner) For over three decades, Lions clubs around the globe have been sponsoring the PEACE...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Chiefs Wrestling Team Competes at Bulldog Brawl
The JR Trippe Middle School wrestling team competed well Friday night in the Bulldog Brawl at Toombs County Middle School. The Chiefs finished the night with three wins against Jeff Davis, Dodge, and Ebeneezer and a tough loss to South Effingham which resulted in a fifth place finish. A highlight of the night was Chandler Smith and De'andre Carlie who both pinned their opponents in 6 seconds giving them the tournament award for quickest pin. "All of the wrestlers fought hard in their bouts and have shown great improvement since the beginning of the season.
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Grand Jurors Return Indictments
The Toombs County Grand Jury recently convened and returned indictments in 15 of the cases presented to them by Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney Tripp Fitzner’s Office. Among those indicted was DeMario Roundtree who was charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, DUI, reckless driving, and driving without...
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
Roundabout Affects Travel Flow in Lyons
Tim Adams, of McLendon Enterprises, says, "Beginning on January 3, 2023, Traffic Patterns will switch at the intersection of NW Broad Street and Oxley Drive located in Lyons, GA. The traffic will be put in the roundabout pattern to allow for the construction of the center section of the traffic circle. Please urge motorists to use extreme caution in this area, speed limits are reduced to 25 MPH. Workers and machines will be working near the active travel lanes. Due to flagging operations, expect traffic delays. Work is expected to last until March 1st, 2023.”
Comments / 0