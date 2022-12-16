Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs
A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police
A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
WBKO
Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
wkdzradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County
A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
whopam.com
One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman
A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
k105.com
Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect
The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
k105.com
Leitchfield PD investigating after over $20,000 in rings stolen from The Jewelry Box
Leitchfield police are investigating after over $20,000 in rings was stolen from The Jewelry Box. The theft occurred Thursday, Leitchfield Police Department Det. Sgt. Ian Renfrow said. Surveillance video shows two black males enter the store, at 1599 Elizabethtown Road, with one suspect distracting an employee as the other suspect...
Officer accused of forcing her way into Christian County home charged with burglary
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) — A Hopkinsville police officer is facing a burglary charge following a Saturday morning incident in Christian County. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office reported 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home along Turner Loop in Gracey, damaging the door. She pushed someone inside, which caused them to fall on […]
Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case
THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary
A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
whopam.com
Oak Grove man arrested for drug trafficking charges in Todd County
A traffic stop Saturday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man on drug trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight stopped 34-year old Justin Horstead of Oak Grove near the intersection of Guthrie Road and Elkton-Trenton Road for a moving violation, according to a news release, which says there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
whopam.com
Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home
Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
wvih.com
Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges
On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
Kentucky man, woman charged with attempted murder after alleged 'physical abuse' of 2-month-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A mother and father are in jail and facing attempted murder charges after their two-month-old was allegedly physically abused in Brandenberg. Kayla Hayes, 23 of Brandenburg, and Noah Helton, 20 of Elizabethtown, have been taken into custody. On Nov. 9, a child arrived at Norton Children’s...
wnky.com
Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints
GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs
A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
WBKO
House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
WBKO
Grand Jury indicts Allen County man
Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
whopam.com
Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse
An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
wvih.com
Two Arrested After High-speed Chase
Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
