ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkdzradio.com

Beaver Dam Man Charged With Trafficking Drugs

A Beaver Dam man was charged with trafficking drugs after a traffic stop on Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Christian County Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped a vehicle for reckless driving and during the stop, a law enforcement K9 alerted on the vehicle.
BEAVER DAM, KY
wkdzradio.com

Ohio Woman Charged With Fleeing From Police

A Cincinnati woman was charged with fleeing from police on Woodmill Road in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were in the area assisting another law enforcement agency and when they arrived 34-year-old Ashley Monghan got up and fled on foot. She reportedly tripped and fell and after she was told to put her hands behind her back multiple times she then tossed a handgun.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Man arrested for Auburn woman’s murder

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has been arrested in connection to the death of an Auburn woman on Dec. 11. On Sunday, Dec. 11, Franklin Police and Simpson County EMS were dispatched to the Holiday Inn Express after friends discovered Felecia Peacock unconscious in her hotel room.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wkdzradio.com

Traffic Stop Leads To Drug Arrest In Christian County

A traffic stop on Hopkinsville Bypass in Christian County led to a drug arrest Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they stopped 54-year-old Teresa Hayes after her vehicle crossed the center yellow line multiple times and she failed to use a turn signal. A law enforcement K9 reportedly...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

One arrested following investigation into death of Logan County woman

A Bowling Green resident has been charged with murder in relation to the death of a Logan County woman in Franklin, Kentucky. According to a news release from the Franklin Police Department, officers began a death investigation at the Holiday Inn Express on December 11 after 50-year-old Felecia Peacock of Auburn was found deceased in a hotel room. As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was taken out against 51-year-old Kristen Tunks of Bowling Green.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Leitchfield PD asking for help identifying theft suspect

The Leitchfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a theft suspect. The photo of the suspect is from surveillance video from a Dollar General store. Police have not specified what the suspect is accused of stealing, but he is wanted “in reference to a theft” that occurred on Sunday.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess County deputies seek help in property damage case

THRUSTON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is hoping someone can help them identify a person accused of damaging somebody’s property. Deputies say the incident happened at the Fast Fuel gas station in Thruston around 6 a.m. Friday. Not very much information has been revealed, but surveillance video captured images of their suspect. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Police Officer Charged With Burglary

A Hopkinsville Police Officer was charged with burglary after an incident on Turner Loop in Gracey Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say while off duty 25-year-old Cheyenne Rose forced her way into a home damaging the door then pushed someone inside the home causing them to fall on the couch and their glasses to break.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
whopam.com

Oak Grove man arrested for drug trafficking charges in Todd County

A traffic stop Saturday by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of an Oak Grove man on drug trafficking charges. Deputy Jonathan Knight stopped 34-year old Justin Horstead of Oak Grove near the intersection of Guthrie Road and Elkton-Trenton Road for a moving violation, according to a news release, which says there was an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
TODD COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Two arrested for felony wanton endangerment after child dropped off at empty home

Two Hopkinsville residents were arrested on felony charges Thursday afternoon after a small child was dropped off at a Talbert Drive residence with no one home. The five-year old male was dropped off by the school bus, according to the Hopkinsville police report, which says it was the mother’s intent for the boy to be dropped there, even though he did not have a guardian there or any way to get inside.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Allen County Man Faces Federal Charges

On December 14, 2022, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging an Allen County man with possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to court documents, 49 year-old Timothy E. Austin, of Scottsville, possessed with the intent to distribute...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Glasgow PD warns of upcoming traffic safety checkpoints

GLASGOW, Ky. – The Glasgow Police Department will be having traffic safety checkpoints within the city limits of Glasgow. From Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Jan. 2, safety checkpoints will be present at Columbia Avenue, West Main Street, North Jackson Highway and Happy Valley Road. They may be added to further locations as well.
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville woman was charged with possession of drugs after a traffic stop on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday night. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a report of a suspicious vehicle and located 42-year-old Angela Ramsey in the area with an expired tag on her vehicle.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

House fire kills 2 Scottsville residents

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11:39 p.m., the South Allen Volunteer Fire Department received a call regarding a structural fire on Isom Bradley Road in Scottsville. Joe Young, chief of the responding fire department, said, “Upon arrival, the house was fully involved. We learned there...
SCOTTSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Grand Jury indicts Allen County man

Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Kentucky State Fraternal Order of the Police deliver Christmas food baskets. Bob Wood is this months Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero. Hughes and Coleman Hometown Hero: Bob Wood. Updated: Dec. 16, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST. The latest news...
ALLEN COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Indictments returned for assault, rape, abuse

An indictment for assault in the first-degree and three counts of wanton endangerment was returned by a Christian County Grand Jury against the Fort Campbell man charged in connection with a collision on I-24 in August. Twenty-seven-year-old Nickolas Lack of Fort Campbell was also indicted for operating a vehicle while...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
wvih.com

Two Arrested After High-speed Chase

Two people are facing multiple charges following a high-speed chase on Interstate 65 in Warren County. According to court records, Kentucky State Police was conducting a traffic stop on a white Nissan Altima, when the driver suddenly sped off the Interstate to Highway 3145. The driver was allegedly speeding in...
WARREN COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy