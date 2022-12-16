Read full article on original website
Related
intheknow.com
‘Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles’ star Tracy Tutor on all things Season 14
Tune in to “We Should Talk” every Thursday, where In The Know’s Gibson Johns interviews your favorite celebrities and influencers. Subscribe to “We Should Talk” here. This season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles looks a little bit different from the Bravo hit’s most recent...
intheknow.com
Little girl shares her hatred of winter in super relatable TikTok
This TikTok parent recorded their daughter’s rant about why she hates winter and it’s so relatable!. Hate winter? You’re not alone. This little girl speaks for all the cold weather haters of the world in a hilarious video recorded by her parent, a TikToker who goes by @snuding. In the video, the little girl makes a compelling case for why summer is better than winter, and outlines in great detail exactly why winter is the worst.
Meghan Markle curtsied on ‘Suits’ years before meeting Queen Elizabeth
Meghan Markle had at least some idea of how to curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. After the former actress claimed she “didn’t know what [she] was doing” when she first met the late monarch back in 2016, a resurfaced clip from “Suits” showing her curtsying has gone viral. During a 2010 episode of the drama series, Markle, who played paralegal Rachel Zane, did a small, understated curtsy in front of Rick Hoffman, who played attorney Louis Litt. An Instagram user — whose page is filled with news about the royal family — recently posted the footage, claiming that Markle’s “perfect” execution...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'lack substance and detail'; duchess 'not thrilled' with final Netflix edit
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle discussed circumstances behind their decision to leave the royal family in 2020 in Netflix doc, which included racism accusations.
intheknow.com
People are memeing New York Magazine’s ‘nepo baby’ charts
The internet can’t stop talking about “nepo babies” — now it’s parodying New York Magazine’s “nepotism baby diagrams.”. So-called “nepo babies” — the children of Hollywood’s elite — have recently come under fire. People are noticing that people like the Kardashians, Deacon Phillipe (son of actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillipe), Zoe Kravitz (daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet) and Lily Collins (daughter of musician Phil Collins) have a leg up in the entertainment industry.
intheknow.com
Twitter memes Taiwanese 7-Eleven mascot OPEN-Chan blowing away in storm
A Taiwanese mascot has become a muse to music fans on Twitter. A viral video of an inflatable OPEN-Chan, the country’s 7-Eleven mascot, blowing away and drifting off into a cloudy sky inspired the musical meme. Footage of the unexpected moment was reposted on Twitter by @takigare3 from YouTube, sparking an instantly wholesome meme.
Comments / 0