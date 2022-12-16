Considering adopting a cat or dog this holiday season? The CASPCA can help you find the perfect fit for your family

Bill Benish describes brown creepers as odd little birds and he means no disrespect. About the size of chickadees, brown creepers cling tightly to tree bark and only climb up. “They use their slightly curved bill to probe little spots in bark and as they do that they wiggle their body,” Benish explained while pointing out a few of them high up in trees in Bridgewater’s Wildwood Park on Saturday. “They never go down (when on a tree), which is kind of a weird thing. The only way they go down is to fly.”

