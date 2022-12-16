Read full article on original website
Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached
Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Biden administration wants Supreme Court to allow Trump-era policy restricting migrants to end — but not for at least a week
The Biden administration told the Supreme Court Tuesday that the justices should reject an emergency bid by a group of GOP-led states to keep the controversial Trump-era border restriction known as Title 42 in effect while legal challenges play out. But it also asked for the court to delay the...
US officials tried to stop Ukraine from killing high-ranking Russian general who was on a risky visit to the front lines, report says
US officials withheld the information from Ukraine because they believed it would "sharply escalate" the conflict.
Democrats Could Lose Control of Pennsylvania After Death of House Rep
Republicans have launched a legal challenge to the scheduling of three special elections for the state's House of Representatives.
A Russian tank unit deliberately attacked another Russian position in Ukraine, report says, illustrating vicious rivalries within Putin's army
The Russian attack on an allied group after an argument clearly showed the tensions that have been widely reported in the Russian war effort.
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Biden administration gears up for end of Trump-era border restriction as Supreme Court considers whether to keep it in place
The Biden administration is still bracing for the end of a Trump-era border restriction even after the chief justice of the Supreme Court temporarily paused the end of the program. The administration now faces a 5 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline to respond to an emergency appeal filed by Republican-led states...
Trump’s former White House ethics lawyer told Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to January 6 committee, sources say
The January 6 committee made a startling allegation on Monday, claiming it had evidence that a Trump-backed attorney urged a key witness to mislead the committee about details they recalled. Though the committee declined to identify the people, CNN has learned that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the...
Biden and Zelensky planning to meet in Washington for Ukrainian president’s first foreign trip since war began
President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky are planning to meet at the White House on Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the planning underway, in what would be a surprise visit that could change based on security concerns. The visit, which hasn’t been finalized and has remained...
Here’s what’s in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill
Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes...
Lawmakers unveil sweeping $1.7 trillion government funding bill to avert shutdown
Senior lawmakers in both parties early Tuesday unveiled their long-awaited $1.7 trillion government funding package, a move that leaves Congress with little time to review a massive bill before they are forced to cast a vote to approve it or risk a government shutdown. The expectation on Capitol Hill is...
On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend
Snake Island has a special place in Ukraine’s folklore, now more than ever. Its defiant defense — when a Russian warship was famously told to “go f*** yourself” — and then reconquest rallied a nation in the early months of the conflict with Russia, puncturing the myth of the invaders’ superiority.
Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine’s power grid
At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine’s power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding from 2...
