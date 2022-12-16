ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Trump suggests he can’t be criminally charged over Jan 6 as he’s already been impeached

Donald Trump has suggested that he should not be prosecuted by the Department of Justice over his role in the January 6 insurrection as he has already been impeached for it.The one-term president took to his Truth Social platform after the House January 6 committee officially voted to refer him to the Justice Department for prosecution.The committee decided that charges should be brought from alleged violations of at least five separate sections of the United States criminal code.Mr Trump became the first president in US history to be impeached twice, even though the two-thirds mark needed to convict him...
WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
DELAWARE STATE
Idaho8.com

Here’s what’s in the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill

Senate leaders unveiled a $1.7 trillion year-long federal government funding bill early Tuesday morning. The legislation includes $772.5 billion for non-defense discretionary programs and $858 billion in defense funding, according to a bill summary from Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy, chair of the Senate Committee on Appropriations. The sweeping package includes...
ALABAMA STATE
Idaho8.com

On Snake Island, the rocky Black Sea outcrop that became a Ukraine war legend

Snake Island has a special place in Ukraine’s folklore, now more than ever. Its defiant defense — when a Russian warship was famously told to “go f*** yourself” — and then reconquest rallied a nation in the early months of the conflict with Russia, puncturing the myth of the invaders’ superiority.
Idaho8.com

Russian drones attack Kyiv, as Moscow takes another swipe at Ukraine’s power grid

At least two people were hurt and key infrastructure has been damaged in a Russian drone assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the latest attempt by Moscow to ravage Ukraine’s power supplies. Explosions and air raid sirens were heard around the city early Monday, with alerts sounding from 2...

Comments / 0

Community Policy