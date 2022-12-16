Read full article on original website
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg PD asking residents and visitors to fill out survey on department performance
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is asking residents and visitors to fill out a survey that will provide feedback on the department’s performance and perception of safety in Lynchburg. The survey will be active through December 30. The survey will allow people to share feedback on...
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
NBC 29 News
Plastic bag tax starts Jan 1. in Charlottesville and Albemarle County
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville and Albemarle County are implementing a plastic bag tax. Starting January 1, 2023, each bag will cost $0.05. “I think we should have no plastic bags,” Nancy Hiles Johnson said. Johnson lives in Charlottesville, and says the new tax is a great step towards...
cbs19news
UVA Health presented with $35,000
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville pediatrician urges families to order free COVID-19 tests ahead of holidays
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Free COVID-19 tests can be ordered from the Postal Service again. CovidTests.gov is back up and running after being out of use for around three months. This allows households to order four more free at-home tests, which some say is just in time for all of the family get-togethers ahead.
wmra.org
Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail
Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
Augusta Free Press
Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year
For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
WHSV
Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
NBC 29 News
New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
Augusta Free Press
UPDATE: Charlottesville man, Staunton woman in custody in Sunday 14th Street shooting
A man and a woman are in custody in connection with the shooting on 14th Street NW in Charlottesville early Sunday morning, but we still don’t have a lot of detail otherwise on what went down. Anthony Marcus Paige, 28, of Charlottesville, and Miriah Shavone Smith, 30, of Staunton,...
NBC 29 News
Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
cardinalnews.org
At 14 of Virginia’s 39 4-year colleges, most graduates leave the state within a decade of graduation
Want more education news? There’s no full-time reporter west of Richmond. You can help fix that. Help us fund this position. From now until the end of the year, NewsMatch will double your gift of up to $1,000. The school in Charlottesville may be known as the University of...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville ends 2022 with surplus of $23 million
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is ending 2022 with $22.9 million in surplus cash. It says this is due to underestimating how much the economy would grow when building this year’s budget. “The economy reopened and rebounded with several of the city’s larger, more economically sensitive revenue sources performing...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Fire Rescue graduates class of six from firefighter training school
A class of six graduated from a 12-week firefighter training school run by Albemarle County Fire Rescue last week. The six – John Barger, Calvin Nguyen, Michael Parker, Zach Poole, Eric Sadlon and James Williams – began service at stations across the county on Saturday. “ACFR personnel are...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
Hanover County to buy 113 acres for new school complex
Hanover County is preparing to purchase 113 acres of land in Mechanicsville for a new school complex that would include a high school and middle school.
cbs19news
One person shot on North Berkshire Rd. Charlottesville Police are investigating
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – One female was shot 2300 Block of North Berkshire Rd. and was transported to the University of Virginia medical center. Charlottesville Police Department responded to a reported shots fired call around 5:45 p.m. on Monday, December 19. The victim is receiving treatment for a...
Augusta Free Press
Three in custody in connection with $115K jewelry theft from Harrisonburg Kohl’s
Three men stole more than $115,000 worth of jewelry from the Kohl’s in Harrisonburg last month. They’re now in custody, and that’s news, but seriously: $115,000 in jewelry at a Kohl’s?. According to Harrisonburg Police, a man went behind an unattended jewelry counter at the Kohl’s...
