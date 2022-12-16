ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
LOUISA, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville holiday trash and recycling schedule update

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There will be no delay for residential curbside trash or recycling collection for Christmas and New Year’s holidays this year. Trash and recycling will be collected on the normal schedule for the week of Christmas, 12/19 through 12/23, as well as for the week of New Year’s, 12/26 through 12/30.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA Health presented with $35,000

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Festival of the Wheel presented UVA Health with a $35,000 dollar donation Monday Morning at the Emily Couric Cancer Center. The Festival of the Wheel celebrated it's fourth anniversary this past fall, where they brought collectable cars to the area. The Festival is...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wmra.org

Renovations affecting lights at Middle River Regional jail

Renovations at Middle River Regional Jail have affected the lighting system for about six weeks now. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. The Middle River Regional Jail, which houses inmates from Staunton, Waynesboro, Harrisonburg, and the counties of Augusta and Rockingham, is currently undergoing renovations to update the lighting controls throughout the facility.
STAUNTON, VA
Augusta Free Press

Nelson County man honored as 2022 Southeastern Farmer of the Year

For Robert Saunders, whose family runs a wholesale nursery, orchard and farm market in Piney River, farming is in his blood. “My dad passed away in March 2022. He loved farming with a passion, which he instilled in his children and many others,” said Saunders, who this week was named the 2022 Swisher/Sunbelt Expo Southeastern Farmer of the Year.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Hundreds flood Staunton streets to welcome Natalie Dodge home

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton family is officially back together again after some of its members have spent most of the year in Memphis, Tennessee. Natalie Dodge and her mother, Nicole, returned home Sunday with a huge welcoming party. Natalie is a two-year-old girl from Augusta County. In...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

New retirement saving program for Virginians coming in 2023

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to Pew, 63% of private-sector workers in Charlottesville lack access to a retirement saving plan at work. Retire Path Virginia, a program set to launch early next year, aims to close that gap. “This is the latest thing that the General Assembly has asked us...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Overnight fire at Berkeley Place home in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An overnight fire in Staunton Sunday sent two people to the hospital. Staunton Fire department’s Deputy Chief of Administration, Perry Weller, said units were dispatched to 310 Berkeley Place at 3:51 a.m. In a press release from Weller, he said because of the structure’s age,...
STAUNTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville ends 2022 with surplus of $23 million

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is ending 2022 with $22.9 million in surplus cash. It says this is due to underestimating how much the economy would grow when building this year’s budget. “The economy reopened and rebounded with several of the city’s larger, more economically sensitive revenue sources performing...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

