numberfire.com
Patrick Beverley (calf) questionable Monday for Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) is questionable Monday against the Phoenix Suns. LeBron James (ankle) and Austin Reaves (ankle) have both been ruled out for the second leg of the Lakers' back-to-back, so Beverley will have access to a larger role on offense if he can play. Anthony Davis remains out with a foot injury.
numberfire.com
Heat starting Victor Oladipo for inactive Jimmy Butler (illness) on Tuesday
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. Oladipo will make his first start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out with a stomach illness. In 33.0 expected minutes, our models project Oladipo to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Oladipo's projection includes 16.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Jackson (knee) not practicing with Baltimore on Tuesday
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee) did not practice on Tuesday. Jackson has missed seven straight practices after he was forced to leave Week 13's game with a knee injury. Expect Tyler Huntley to start again under center versus an Atlanta Falcons' team allowing 18.3 FanDuel points per game to quarterbacks if Jackson is unable to practice.
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (wrist) probable for Portland on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Lillard is dealing with a wrist injury and is probable for Wednesday's clash with the Thunder. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against Oklahoma City. Lillard's Wednesday projection includes 23.7...
numberfire.com
Dallas' Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) available on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) is available for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Minnesota on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 29.3 minutes against the Timberwolves. Hardaway's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (illness) remains out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey will sit out his third straight game with a non-COVID illness. Expect Aaron Wiggins to log more minutes versus a Portland unit ranked 23rd in defensive rating. According to Rotogrinders' Court...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Javonte Green (knee) out on Tuesday
Chicago Bulls shooting guard Javonte Green (knee) has been ruled out of Tuesday's game against the Miami Heat. Green has been downgraded from questionable to out and will remain sidelined for Tuesday's clash with the Heat. Patrick Williams and Derrick Jones Jr. could see more minutes with Green ruled out.
numberfire.com
Portland's Josh Hart (ankle) probable on Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Josh Hart (ankle) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart is dealing with an ankle injury and is probable to face the Thunder on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.0 minutes against Oklahoma City. Hart's Wednesday projection includes 13.3...
numberfire.com
Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) limited for Patriots on Tuesday
New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) was limited at practice on Tuesday ahead of Week 16's game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. Stevenson opened Week 16 with an estimated limited practice on Tuesday. He was a game-time decision heading into Week 15 but was active and turned 21 touches into 168 total yards and a rushing touchdown. Barring a setback, he should be active again on Saturday.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota's Wednesday matchup
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Dallas Mavericks. Gobert's status remains in question after Minnesota's center missed three games with an ankle sprain. Expect Naz Reid to see increased playing time at center if Gobert is inactive. Gobert's current Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves' Kyle Anderson (back) questionable on Wednesday
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Anderson is dealing with back spasms that forced him to miss Monday's game but has a chance to play on Wednesday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Mavericks.
numberfire.com
Wizards rule out Kristaps Porzingis (illness) on Tuesday
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (illness) will not play in Tuesday's contest against the Phoenix Suns. Porzingis will not be available after he was ruled out with an illness. Expect Taj Gibson to see more minutes at the five against a Suns' team ranked 15th (51.8) in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers.
numberfire.com
Celtics' Jayson Tatum (personal) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (personal) is available for Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Tatum has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Indiana. Tatum's Wednesday projection includes 26.1 points,...
numberfire.com
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) questionable for Portland's Wednesday matchup
Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nurkic's availability is currently in the air after he was unable to suit up on Sunday with calf soreness. In a matchup versus a Thunder team allowing 56.1 FanDuel points per game to centers, Drew Eubanks should see more minutes at the five if Nurkic is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Haywood Highsmith starting Tuesday for Heat
Miami Heat small forward Haywood Highsmith is in the starting lineup on Tuesday versus the Chicago Bulls. Highsmith will make his second start of the season and replace Nikola Jovic in the lineup. Jimmy Butler (gastrointestinal illness), Caleb Martin (left ankle sprain), Kyle Lowry (left knee soreness), and Gabe Vincent (left knee effusion) are all out for the Heat on Tuesday.
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Moses Moody for inactive Donte DiVincenzo (illness) on Tuesday night
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody is starting in Tuesday's lineup versus the New York Knicks. Moody will make his second start this season after Donte DiVincenzo was held out with an illness. According to Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 382.8 minutes this season, Moody is averaging 0.59 FanDuel points per...
numberfire.com
Dwight Powell (thigh) questionable for Dallas on Wednesday
Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell (thigh) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Powell is dealing with a left thigh contusion and is questionable to face Minnesota on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 18.5 minutes against the Timberwolves. Powell's Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Thunder's Darius Bazley (illness) out on Wednesday
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley (illness) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley continues to deal with an illness and will remain sidelined for Wednesday's clash with Portland. His next chance to play will come against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Bazley...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) doubtful for Cleveland on Wednesday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Stevens continues to deal with right knee soreness and is doubtful to face the Bucks on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 27.9 minutes against Milwaukee. Stevens' Wednesday...
numberfire.com
Portland's Jerami Grant (back) probable for Wednesday's contest versus Thunder
Portland Trail Blazers forward Jerami Grant (back) is probable to play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Grant is on track to play in Portland's rematch versus the Thunder after he logged 41 minutes on Sunday despite recent back spasms. In a matchup against an Oklahoma City unit ranked 23rd (46.0) in FanDuel points allowed per game to power forwards, our models project Grant to score 34.1 FanDuel points.
