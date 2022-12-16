Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
San Antonio to open warming centers, gives tips for upcoming freeze
Here's how you can get those warming centers for free.
sanantoniothingstodo.com
Things to Do in San Antonio on Christmas Day 2022 – Activities, Events, Places to Eat and More
Unwrapped all your gifts, gulped down the eggnog, and now feeling sad that Christmas day is over? Fret not because there are still a number of fun events and activities happening in San Antonio to keep your holiday spirits up. Enjoy a safe day outdoors by stepping out and attending some entertaining events planned especially for Christmas day that will keep the celebration going.
San Antonio's first Dave's Hot Chicken doesn't play around
Order it 'Hot' and you won't regret it.
San Antonio upscale seafood spot Go Fish Market sets Thursday, Jan. 12 opening date
Go Fish will be the fourth venture from Houston and Emily Carpenter, who also own Southtown's Up Scale.
How to prepare your pipes for Thursday's freeze in San Antonio
Here's how to protect your pipes if you're traveling.
Popular Hot Chicken Restaurant Opening First San Antonio Location
The eatery will open this week.
Remembering the San Antonio leaders, personalities who died in 2022
Here's who San Antonio had to say goodbye to this year.
KENS 5
Hard freeze to hit San Antonio and the Hill Country ahead of Christmas
TEXAS, USA — Late this week and the Christmas weekend, San Antonio, the Hill Country and surrounding areas will get hit hard with an arctic blast and a hard freeze. Low temperatures on Friday morning in the city 18° degrees with a wind chill that could reach negative numbers. We will see highs only in the mid 30s.
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in Texas
Bakeries have long been an essential part of communities across America. Many families that immigrated to the United States back in the 1800s and early 1900s found their way into the American Dream by opening these small independent bakeries.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
One year later: What we know about missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil
She went missing on December 20, 2021.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
KSAT 12
How to protect your pipes during the upcoming freeze in San Antonio
With freezing temperatures nearing, the San Antonio Water System is urging customers to prepare their homes now. Your KSAT Weather Authority is expecting arctic cold air to make its way into San Antonio on Thursday afternoon. While it’s not expected to be as severe as the freeze of February 2021,...
KSAT 12
These City of San Antonio offices will be closed for the winter holidays
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio has released its holiday schedule for the winter holidays. City Hall and most municipal offices in San Antonio will be closed from Saturday, Dec. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 1. Public safety and emergency services will remain in operation. Other city services...
Column: San Antonio’s Social Host Ordinance means not being a party parent
Under the city of San Antonio's Social Host Ordinance, which passed unanimously and went into effect in 2017, adults are held responsible for providing the environment or location for underage drinking to occur.
Dripping Springs treehouse yurt owner named Texas' top new Airbnb host
The deck is built into a 300-year-old live oak.
KTSA
Winter blast coming for San Antonio, Hill Country ahead of Christmas holiday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There is virtually no chance of a white Christmas for south-central Texas this year, but it will be a cold Christmas. The National Weather Service is urging preparations for the first hard freeze of the season. “We always recommend protecting the four Ps, which...
mySanAntonio.com
San Antonio, TX
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
MySanAntonio delivers the news that matters most to San Antonio, from mom-and-pop businesses to the global economy, from military homecomings to foreign affairs, and from neighborhood struggles to international disasters.https://www.mysanantonio.com/
Comments / 0