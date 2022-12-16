Read full article on original website
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!Dianna CarneyKingston, MA
Breaking: TJ Maxx Temporarily Closed After Building Caught Fire in Rhode IslandBryan DijkhuizenCranston, RI
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Shadowy Figure Appears in Haunting Photo at Lizzie Borden House in Fall River
The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River is home to one of the most iconic unsolved murder mysteries in the nation’s history. Nowadays, it offers a unique experience with tours and overnight stays -- for those brave enough. Lizzie Borden is long gone, but the horrific events that unfolded...
Who Is the Jenny Lind in New Bedford’s Jenny Lind Street?
Johanna Maria "Jenny" Lind was born on October 6, 1820, in Klara in central Stockholm, Sweden. So how is it that there is a street named for her in New Bedford?. Well, since you ask, I will tell you. I don't know. Jenny Lind was a Swedish opera singer often...
whdh.com
Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize
Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
New Bedford’s Christmas Tree a Gift of Love From a Westport Couple
New Bedford's official Christmas tree was recently hoisted into place, secured to the Main Branch of the New Bedford Free Public Library on Purchase Street, and decorated by the Department of Infrastructure. It is truly a sight to behold. The giant spruce is a gift of love from a Westport...
Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!
Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
whdh.com
Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
Turnto10.com
New 'mystery tree' appears in Middletown and town says people are decorating it
(WJAR) — A new “Mystery Tree” has appeared in Middletown, and town officials say its arrival is more than welcome. The Christmas tree with a driftwood cross on top appeared on the Surfer’s End of Second Beach on Sachuest Point Road. According to the town many...
New Bedford’s Pope Island Marina Hosts Luxury NYC Rental Yacht
There’s a luxury yacht that has docked at the Pope’s Island Marina in New Bedford, and although it appears it will only be here for a short time this winter, you can always rent it out when it returns to its home port. The Aqua Azul is available...
2 charged in Fall River daycare break-ins
Police have arrested two people accused of breaking into a Fall River daycare center twice in one weekend.
DCYF: Near death of 2 Woonsocket toddlers result of maltreatment
The 1-year-old and 2-year-old were injured in a head-on car crash in late October, according to DCYF.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Stunning Home on a Cape Cod Golf Course
This Mashpee property is a hole-in-one, thanks to its location within a private community packed with resort-style amenities. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,595,000. Size: 3,920 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half. Spend your...
whdh.com
Several people expected to face charges in connection with illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Several people are expected to face charges in connection with an illegal marijuana edible operation in Braintree, according to police. Detectives said they seized gummies worth well over $100,000. Police said the underground business was operating out of a commercial building, but did not specify where.
whdh.com
Jordan’s Furniture donates $75K to Boston Children’s Hospital
Jordan’s Furniture has donated $75,000 to Boston Children’s Hospital. The funds are were raised through Jordan’s new charitable foundation, which is dedicated to supporting kids and families in need. “We’re extremely fortunate to be here today,” said Michael Bornhorst of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Jordan’s has been a...
whdh.com
Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham
NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
Unlicensed driver hits teen on Providence crosswalk
A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being struck by a car while crossing the street on Wednesday.
whdh.com
Bruins players get decked out for Christmas visit to children’s hospitals
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players made their annual stops at Boston-area children’s hospitals to deliver toys in time for Christmas on Tuesday. The players were wearing Santa beards and hats as they went through the hospital, visiting and delivering presents to kids who will be hospitalized for the holidays.
These are the best restaurants on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to diners
CHATHAM, Mass. — Aside from the array of beautiful beaches and stunning waterfront resorts, some of the best restaurants in Massachusetts can be found on Cape Cod and the Islands, according to a new report. OpenTable says it analyzed thousands upon thousands of reviews from diners in putting together...
soultracks.com
Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement
(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
