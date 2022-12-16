ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

whdh.com

Revere man wins $1M Mass. lottery prize

Daniel Torres of Revere is the first $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” instant ticket game. Torres chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). His winning ticket was purchased at Super Convenience Store...
REVERE, MA
Dianna Carney

Just Announced! Plymouth & Kingston's Free Holiday Lights Tour!

Don't miss this festive and fun event!Photo by(Elina Fairytale) (PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MASSACHUSETTS) With less than a week until Christmas, the Plymouth Family Resource Center has announced and released the official 2022 Plymouth & Kingston Holiday Lights list! This festive and fun list contains the 25 holiday light displays that were entered by the homeowners to be part of the official driving route for families and individuals to enjoy. This exciting event isn't just fun and done... once you get home, go visit the Plymouth Family Resource Center's Facebook page to vote for your favorite holiday light display!
KINGSTON, MA
whdh.com

Seal gets stuck in Falmouth cranberry bog

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal got stuck in a cranberry bog in Falmouth on Saturday. Officials from the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) said the seal was not in any danger and they wanted to give it an opportunity to make its back to the water on its own. They said they were willing to lend a helping hand if the seal needed it, but the animal has since moved on to another spot.
FALMOUTH, MA
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Stunning Home on a Cape Cod Golf Course

This Mashpee property is a hole-in-one, thanks to its location within a private community packed with resort-style amenities. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,595,000. Size: 3,920 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 4 full, 1 half. Spend your...
MASHPEE, MA
whdh.com

Jordan’s Furniture donates $75K to Boston Children’s Hospital

Jordan’s Furniture has donated $75,000 to Boston Children’s Hospital. The funds are were raised through Jordan’s new charitable foundation, which is dedicated to supporting kids and families in need. “We’re extremely fortunate to be here today,” said Michael Bornhorst of Boston Children’s Hospital. “Jordan’s has been a...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police warn residents of potential mail thefts in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are warning residents about potential mail thefts in Needham. Officials say the thefts may have happened at a number of U.S. Postal Service mail boxes in town between Saturday, Dec. 17 and Monday, December 19. Residents are urged to contact their financial institutions if they...
NEEDHAM, MA
whdh.com

Bruins players get decked out for Christmas visit to children’s hospitals

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Bruins players made their annual stops at Boston-area children’s hospitals to deliver toys in time for Christmas on Tuesday. The players were wearing Santa beards and hats as they went through the hospital, visiting and delivering presents to kids who will be hospitalized for the holidays.
BOSTON, MA
soultracks.com

Tavares lead singer Chubby Tavares announces retirement

(December 19, 2022) Today is a day that was probably years in the making, but marks the end of an era. Antone “Chubby” Tavares, longtime lead singer of the legendary sibling vocal group Tavares, announced on social media that he will be retiring from the group on December 30, due to persistent health issues, including heart surgery in 2019. Chubby posted on Facebook:
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford to Charge $10 for Mattress Recycling

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford officials announced Monday that city residents will be asked to pay a $10 fee to dispose of mattresses and box springs starting Jan. 1, 2023. The change comes two months after the state's Department of Environmental Protection banned disposing of mattresses, box springs, and textiles in Massachusetts landfills.
NEW BEDFORD, MA

