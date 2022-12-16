ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Woman scans 100 losing lottery tickets, then came win so big she thought it was a joke

By Helena Wegner
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

A 60-year-old woman scanned about 100 losing lottery tickets before winning big.

When the woman from Macomb County got the call from Michigan Lottery saying she had won $100,000, she thought it was a joke, according to a Friday, Dec. 16, news release.

“After talking with the lottery employee and realizing that I’d really won, I was completely stunned!” she told the lottery agency.

The woman had played Diamond Riches Second Chance game , which involves scanning losing tickets to gain entries into a giveaway.

She was then selected as a $100,000 winner in a random drawing on Nov. 16, the release says.

“Winning has been such a surreal feeling. The past few weeks I have reread the email from the lottery informing me of the prize multiple times waiting for it to sink in,” she said.

She said she plans to use the money on bills and put the rest in savings.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

