Williamsport, PA

Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street

By Melissa Farenish
 4 days ago

If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president.

FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm FAMVEST are currently looking into buying the mall to redevelop it for potential mixed commercial and residential use. Jason Fink, president of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce says the sale from the mall's current owner to FAMVEST should be closed by March 2023.

The developer is purchasing the mall with the intent of transforming it into an economic center, Johanshahi explained.

"The current mall site is failing, and without major improvements, the mall will risk facing the same blighted and abandoned fate as others in the country," Jahanshahi said.

The mall project will be a multi-phase project that will involve making changes to the existing infrastructure by adding new transportation assets, demolishing and refurbishing existing buildings, adding new utility assets, and constructing new buildings, Jahanshahi said.

Plans outlined on the state's RACP budget site states the first phase will be improvement of the traffic infrastructure, The parking lot, which has a number of large holes in it, will be repaved. Plans also call for partial demolition of the mall and repair of the roof at another part of the mall. The plans also call for redevelopment of three commercial outparcels, which would be included in the mall sale.

Although Jahanshahi has not disclosed exactly what new developments will go into the mall, he said it would be for "mixed-use." This could include new restaurants, retail shops, healthcare facilities, and residential units.

"Communities that have taken advantage of these opportunities have seen a ripple effect of further investment, development, and job creation," Jahanshahi noted.

Many are wondering — what will become of the current mall stores? That's a question FAMVEST and Jahanshahi don't have an answer to yet. In a statement, Jahanshahi said: "At this time, FAMVEST is focused on the purchase of the parcel and cannot share further details on the project timeline or plans."

The 138-acre mall property comes with a $15 million price tag to purchase from current owners, Kohan Retail Investment Group of Great Neck, N.Y. FAMVEST is currently looking to provide $5 million of the cost, and another $5 million would be through a bank loan. The Lycoming County Commissioners also are considering providing a $5 million loan which would come from Act 13 funds. The Act 13 funds come from the gas impact fees from natural gas drilling in the county and can be used for economic development. A loan from the commissioners would make the mall venture a public-private partnership.

CubeSmart, which is in the former Macy's, is owned by the company and will not part of the mall sale. The sale also will include the former Best Buy parcel and Big Lots parcel.

Declining malls such as Lycoming have lost tax revenue for the county. Because of the loss of store occupancy at the mall, taxes were reduced last year by $79,000 on appeal.

Though the redevelopment of the mall may take some time, Jahanshahi feels it will become a positive asset to the community. "The comprehensive costs will be significant, but the economic impact will be greater,"' he said in his email.

On the other side of the county, Maynard Street in Williamsport will be revitalized as well. Plans are underway to bring new business into the Maynard and First street area, which currently "contains dilapidated structures and a brownfield eyesore," Jahanshahi said.

It's "a sharp contrast to the image of innovation and creativity emanating from One College Avenue," according to Jahanshahi.

FAMVEST is proposing to bring in three potential tenants to newly-constructed pad sites — an area they are referring to as Maynard Commons. These potential tenants would include a fast-food restaurant, a gas station and convenience store, and a restaurant. Jahanshahi did not disclose which potential businesses could move in. The area has more than 4,000 Penn College students within walking distance.

"In addition to the obvious aesthetic improvements, Maynard Commons will provide more than $31 million in economic impact to the Williamsport area, including nearly 100 permanent jobs and 50 temporary construction jobs," Jahanshahi said. "These opportunities will offer wages that are significantly higher than the current per capita income in the city."

Other sites FAMVEST has developed in Lycoming County include the former Schnadig furniture company in Montoursville, which it was able to acquire and bring in Schlumberger. The Schlumberger company is the largest oil and gas company in the world, according to Jahanshahi.

FAMVEST also purchased 22-acres of farmland at the Pennsdale interchange off Interstate 180 and sold it to Geisinger, which built the Muncy healthplex.

Jahanshahi and his partner at FAMVEST, Ara Kervandjian of State College, addressed the county commissioners on the mall and Maynard Street plans at the Dec. 15 meeting. Commissioner Rick Mirabito said the commissioners have not held a formal vote yet on the proposed $5 million, five-year loan for the mall purchase.

