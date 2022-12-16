Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Finding His Voice’ As Team Leader

Despite facing some scrutiny for his recent emotional outbursts, Jones is earning both the attention and respect of his teammates.

With their postseason hopes essentially hanging in the balance, the New England Patriots offense continued to sputter into the third quarter of their Week 14 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals.

Seemingly frustrated with an abundance of screen passes and quick-game concepts, quarterback Mac Jones was visibly frustrated. At one point, a delay in play-calling led to his shouting obscenities and even waiving off play-caller Matt Patricia after the Patriots needed to burn a timeout.

For the second-straight week, Jones’ expletive-laden form of self-expression became fodder for all who are elated by the presence of controversy. From fans to beat reporters to talk-show hosts, all who comprise Patriots Nation appeared to have an opinion on Jones' emotions.

In fact, during his weekly appearance on WEEI's “The Greg Hill Show” on Tuesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about Jones’ apparent frustration with the timing of plays coming in. The ‘HC of the NEP’ was predictably terse in his response.

“We all want to get the plays in on time,” Belichick said.

When asked a follow-up on whether he believed Jones’ actions reflected his passion, Belichick responded:

“Yeah, I don’t know.”

However, for Patriots players and coaches, it is simply a case of their second-year quarterback finding his voice as a team leader.

"I think he continues to find his voice," fellow team captain Matthew Slater said of Jones on Wednesday. "I think one thing Devin [McCourty] and I definitely encourage him to exercise his voice more … I think Devin has been really intentional about [telling Jones], 'Hey, this is your team. You need to speak up. You need to take ownership.' I think he's done that. That's tough. I don't care who you are. In Year 2 that's going to be tough.”

Slater’s comments indicate, Jones appears to have the backing of his teammates. With each passing day, the 24-year-old is becoming more comfortable in leading both vocally and by example. In fact, Jones was spotted encouraging the team to maintain their routines as closely as possible despite being on the road in the aftermath of Wednesday’s practice.

“He's done a really good job of that. It's great to see him continue to grow in that role. I know we look to him for that leadership, and he's done a great job."

Jones' support evidently does not end with his teammates. Surprisingly enough. the alleged subject of his recent ire is comfortable with the passion his quarterback is showing on the field and in the huddle.

"You love to see that stuff," said Matt Patricia via videoconference on Wednesday when asked about Jones' outbursts. "As a coach, you always just try to direct it in the way that it'll help everyone get better ... I know he wants to win and he's doing everything he can.”

Still, the most important input to which Jones must listen is his own. When speaking with reporters on Thursday afternoon, he sounded like a player who prefers to let his actions speak louder than his words.

“I think I always try to lead by example, just by working hard. Always try to do more, that’s all you can do and hopefully people see that. I know that they do, but I’m not a super, super talkative person, but I do like to be around my teammates and get a message across.”

Jones and the Patriots face a tough task in Week 15 against the Las Vegas Raiders . Pass-rush specialists Max Crosby and ex-Patriot Chandler Jones pose a formidable challenge in keeping the Alabama product under pressure and uncomfortable. In order to neutralize Las Vegas’ speed and power, Jones may need to resort to Patricia’s quick game — or use his own discretion at the line of scrimmage.

In the likely event that should happen, the Pats team captain will have to assert himself as the voice in the Pats offense. Fortunately for New England, Jones is well on his way to establishing his role … and ultimately, his voice.

“At the end of the day, it’s more about just enjoying the game and having fun, which you’ve got to try to do no matter what,” Jones said. Sometimes it’s good, and sometimes it’s bad Everybody’s talking, everybody’s working together. It’s my job as a quarterback to make sure that by the end of the week, no matter what happens, that it’s situated, and everything looks good and we’re ready to go.”

The Pats and Raiders are set for a 4:05 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, Dec. 18 from Allegiant Stadium.

