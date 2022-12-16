ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Mom Expresses Gratitude for Support in Wake of His Death

By Joe Rutland
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16K0VF_0jlSkJjm00
(Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Connie Boss Alexander, who is the mother of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, expressed her gratitude for all of the outpouring of support. Boss died by suicide earlier this week at 40 years old. This marks the first time that Alexander has been speaking out in the wake of her son’s death.

On Alexander’s Instagram Story on Thursday, she issued a statement where she thanked everyone for their gratitude amid this tough period of time. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Alexander wrote. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can.” She added at the end of the message, “Stephen Laurel, your mother loves you to eternity and beyond.”

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Fans, Other Stars Offer Their Condolences

Allison Holker Boss, Boss’ wife, issued a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday. She describes her husband and even reflected on the legacy he’s built. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into,” Holker Boss said. “He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.” Holker Boss, 34, finished up by saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Dancer Found Fame As Part Of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, after competing on multiple reality shows like So You Think You Can Dance, found success in other entertainment areas. Boss’ biggest claim to fame was his involvement with The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he served as a DJ and later a co-executive producer. Many other tributes have been noted from people like Jennifer Lopez and Ciara. Others include Kerry Washington, Michelle Obama, Jada Pinkett Smith, JoJo Siwa, and Cheryl Burke.

“He was so sweet, kind and generous,” Pinkett Smith wrote. “So many people suffer in silence. I wish he could have known that he didn’t have to. May his beautiful, shining soul rest in the arms of the Great Supreme and may that same Higher Power heal the shattered hearts of his loved ones.” Stephen “tWitch” Boss is survived by his wife and three children: Zaia, 3, Maddox, 6, and Weslie, 14.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dies: Wife Reveals New Information About His Death

As fans mourn the death of Stephen Boss, known to all as “tWitch,” more details are coming in as to what happened in the hours before he took his own life. It appears tWitch, the dynamic dancer and long-time DJ for the Ellen DeGeneres Show, died sometime Monday night or Tuesday. News of his passing didn’t break until Wednesday.
Outsider.com

New Details Reportedly Emerge About Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’s Suicide Note

Following the news that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss passed away by suicide at the age of 40, more details about the note he left have surfaced. Law enforcement source told TMZ that Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss left a note that was an “ambiguous reference” to the DJ’s past challenge. However, it was unclear what he was referring to in the note. It was further reported that investigators have determined that Boss took an Uber to a hotel less than a mile from his home on Monday (December 12th). He then switched his phone to airplane mode in an effort to make sure no one could reach or track him.
Mary Duncan

“That’s not our baby!” Surrogate who carries baby for gay men gives birth to child of different race

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friends Wade and Justin at a gay bar that I used to go to when I was younger. In the times when I wasn’t interested in dating but still wanted to go out and socialize, I would head to gay bars in the hopes that I wouldn’t be hit on by men. If I were hit on by women it didn’t bother me in the slightest because they were easy to shake off with a bit of politeness.
ETOnline.com

TikTok Star Megha Thakur Dead at 21

TikTok star Megha Thakur is dead. According to an announcement released by Thakur's parents, she "suddenly and unexpectedly passed away" in the early morning hours of Nov. 24. She was 21. "It is with heavy hearts we announce the light of our life, our kind, caring, and beautiful daughter, Megha...
Outsider.com

Police Debunk Rumor Surrounding Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Death

Local police are debunking a rumor that dancer and DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss lost his entire life savings, leading to his death by suicide. Boss, who was a fixture on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and So You Think You Can Dance, was 40 years old when he died. Investigators, according to a Page Six report, did find a final message from Boss near where he died. In the message were references to issues he’d been dealing with, CinemaBlend reports.
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’s Pat Sajak Left Speechless After Contestant Reveals Wild Personal Detail

While it takes a lot to leave Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak without words, one recent contestant left him just speechless. What was it that caused Sajak to lose his words? It happened to be something that a contestant named Laura does in her spare time. It’s quite a lucrative hobby for her. But Sajak just could not believe what he was hearing from her on Monday’s episode of the famed game show.
People

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia, 5, Is a Budding Soccer Star in New Photos: 'Beast Mode'

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's 5-year-old daughter is showing her passion for soccer in an adorable new Instagram post Olympia Ohanian is taking her soccer skills to the next level. The 5-year-old daughter of tennis icon Serena Williams and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian proudly stands with one foot on top of a soccer ball and flexes her muscles in an adorable set of pictures posted on Olympia's parents-run Instagram page on Monday. In the snaps, Olympia wears an Angel City Football Club uniform, matching black knee-high socks, and bright-yellow Nike soccer cleats.  The second image shows Olympia...
Popculture

'SNL' Cold Open Ruined Due to Major Error

Technical glitches are one of the risks of live television, which makes it impressive that Saturday Night Live usually airs each week without one. When a glitch does happen, it's noticeable, like the odd sound sync issue that plagued the Dec. 10 episode featuring Steve Martin and Martin Short. The audio was out of sync for many viewers during the cold open and into the comedy legends' monologue.
Outsider.com

Josh Lucas Recalls Being Approached by Taylor Sheridan To Play Young John Dutton in ‘Yellowstone’

Hollywood icon Kevin Costner has become synonymous with his role as Yellowstone‘s John Dutton. However, actor Josh Lucas has a huge fan following as well after five seasons playing the young John Dutton. As we anxiously await the midseason finale of season five, which does not premiere until after Christmas, the 51-year-old TV star recently recalled conversations with series creator Taylor Sheridan about fulfilling the role. He reflected on how his initially microscopic part has grown over the years.
CBS DFW

Cook Children's mourns 'kind soul' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - Cook Children's has joined the rest of the country in mourning freestyle hip hop dancer, choreographer, actor, television producer and personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The 40-year-old died by suicide, according to the LA County Medical Examiner. "We're deeply saddened by the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, who was known for creating joy with his dance moves and infectious smile," the hospital shared on its Facebook page. Twitch and his wife, Allison Holker, were celebrity representatives through Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, according to the hospital, and were very active in raising money and awareness for children's hospitals. The hospital shared a photo...
FORT WORTH, TX
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner Reveals First Photos Since Returning to America

One week after she came back to the U.S. following a one-for-one prison swap with Russia, Brittney Griner reveals the first photos since her return. Brittney Griner shared the photos, including an image of herself getting off the airplane and embracing her wife, Cherelle Griner. “It feels good to be home!” Griner declared in the post. The WNBA star and Olympic medalist admitted that the past 10 months were not the easiest. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.”
Outsider.com

WATCH: Texas Drivers Frantically Turn Around to Escape as Tornado Rips Across Highway

What a scary scene. Earlier this week, people outside Dallas encountered a tornado as they drove down a busy state highway. The tornado was among more than a dozen than spun down in north Texas as a potent storm system swept through the area. It’s the same system that dropped snow all across the Midwest and is now morphing into a nor’easter as it churns through New York and through New England.
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: Massive Buck Takes Down Hunter in Act of ‘Revenge’

This deer got back at its hunter with one final act of revenge. Two hunters walk up to a buck that they’ve shot, and as one of the men gets close to the buck, it jumps up and seems to attack the hunter. Then, after making contact with the man and knocking him to the ground, the deer falls back to the ground, where it seems to slowly succumb to death.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

613K+
Followers
69K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy