Red Kettles Invade Yankton
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Program in Yankton County is being administered by the Contact Center. Richard Larson, the Yankton Contact Center’s President of the Board, describes where to find the Red Kettles…. The Red Kettles will be available through Christmas Eve. Larson talks about how the donated...
Winter Storm Warning
With a winter storm that could see temperatures below zero in Yankton this week, Kelo Meteorologist Scot Mundt says that he expects wind chills that could reach as low as negative 21 degrees. Mundt says that along with the cold, Yankton could see up to 2-4 inches of snow on...
Winter Travel Advisory
An expected snow storm in the Yankton area could impact holiday travel. The National Weather Service is forecasting 2 to 4 inches of snow on Wednesday and below freezing temperatures throughout the week. Kelo Meteorologist Scott Mundt advises adjusting travel plans. Mundt says that traveling later in the week may...
