76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Warriors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!
*INJURY UPDATE: Tobias Harris has been added to the injury report.
The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings.
Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned to practice on Thursday. While injuries remain a factor for the Sixers, they hope to get healthier going into their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors .
Friday marks the first time the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the NBA Champions. Unfortunately, the matchup doesn’t have as much juice as anticipated since the Champs are dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment.
While the Sixers remain shorthanded, they hold the advantage when it comes to healthy star power against the Warriors on Friday night. With a victory over Golden State, the Sixers could form their best win streak of the season with four in a row.
Key Game Notes
- Sixers have won three games in a row
- At home, the Sixers are 10-5 this season
- Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games
- Warriors are 2-13 when playing away from home this season
- Golden State are on a two-game losing streak
- Warriors are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Sixers
- Sixers are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games
- The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games
Injury Report
Warriors
Steph Curry - OUT
Draymond Green - OUT
Andre Iguodala - OUT
Andrew Wiggins - OUT
Klay Thompson - AVAILABLE
76ers
Julian Champagnie - OUT
Saben Lee - OUT
Tyrese Maxey - OUT
Jaden Springer - OUT
Furkan Korkmaz - OUT
Danuel House Jr. - AVAILABLE
Tobias Harris - OUT
Game Odds
Spread: Sixers -9.5
Moneyline: PHI -450, GSW +350
Total O/U: 220.5
*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
Prediction
Spread: Sixers -9.5
Moneyline: PH -450
Total O/U: OVER 220.5
