ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

By Justin Grasso
All 76ers
All 76ers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OFay_0jlSkEK900

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Warriors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

*INJURY UPDATE: Tobias Harris has been added to the injury report.

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings.

Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned to practice on Thursday. While injuries remain a factor for the Sixers, they hope to get healthier going into their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors .

Friday marks the first time the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the NBA Champions. Unfortunately, the matchup doesn’t have as much juice as anticipated since the Champs are dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment.

While the Sixers remain shorthanded, they hold the advantage when it comes to healthy star power against the Warriors on Friday night. With a victory over Golden State, the Sixers could form their best win streak of the season with four in a row.

Key Game Notes

  • Sixers have won three games in a row
  • At home, the Sixers are 10-5 this season
  • Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games
  • Warriors are 2-13 when playing away from home this season
  • Golden State are on a two-game losing streak
  • Warriors are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Sixers
  • Sixers are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games
  • The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

Warriors

Steph Curry - OUT

Draymond Green - OUT

Andre Iguodala - OUT

Andrew Wiggins - OUT

Klay Thompson - AVAILABLE

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - OUT

Danuel House Jr. - AVAILABLE

Tobias Harris - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, GSW +350

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PH -450

Total O/U: OVER 220.5

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
964K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy