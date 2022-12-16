76ers vs. Warriors: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction

Plan on tuning in to watch the 76ers and the Warriors battle it out? Here is all of the betting information you need!

*INJURY UPDATE: Tobias Harris has been added to the injury report.

The Philadelphia 76ers opened the week up with a matchup against the thriving Sacramento Kings. As the Sixers are beginning to get healthier and establish a rhythm, they managed to pick up their third-straight win with a victory over the Kings.

Philadelphia took the day off on Wednesday and returned to practice on Thursday. While injuries remain a factor for the Sixers, they hope to get healthier going into their Friday night matchup against the Golden State Warriors .

Friday marks the first time the Sixers will go toe-to-toe with the NBA Champions. Unfortunately, the matchup doesn’t have as much juice as anticipated since the Champs are dealing with a ton of injuries at the moment.

While the Sixers remain shorthanded, they hold the advantage when it comes to healthy star power against the Warriors on Friday night. With a victory over Golden State, the Sixers could form their best win streak of the season with four in a row.

Key Game Notes

Sixers have won three games in a row

At home, the Sixers are 10-5 this season

Sixers have gone 6-4 over the last ten games

Warriors are 2-13 when playing away from home this season

Golden State are on a two-game losing streak

Warriors are 5-10 against the spread in their last 15 games against the Sixers

Sixers are 11-4 against the spread in their last 15 games

The total has gone over in four of the Sixers’ last five games

Injury Report

Warriors

Steph Curry - OUT

Draymond Green - OUT

Andre Iguodala - OUT

Andrew Wiggins - OUT

Klay Thompson - AVAILABLE

76ers

Julian Champagnie - OUT

Saben Lee - OUT

Tyrese Maxey - OUT

Jaden Springer - OUT

Furkan Korkmaz - OUT

Danuel House Jr. - AVAILABLE

Tobias Harris - OUT

Game Odds

Spread: Sixers -9.5

Moneyline: PHI -450, GSW +350

Total O/U: 220.5

*All Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook

Prediction

