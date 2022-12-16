ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMTCw

Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94

Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94 Myquan Rogers sits down for his preliminary hearing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Rogers has been charged with open murder in death of Naya Reynolds on Aug. 26, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WOOD

KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother

Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
PORTAGE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital

KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
KALAMAZOO, MI

