Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Teen dies following Kzoo shooting; 1 in custody
A 17-year-old who was shot on Friday in Kalamazoo has died and one person has been taken into custody, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said.
WWMTCw
Teenager arrested for fatal shooting near Interfaith Homes of Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody Monday afternoon for the fatal shooting of another Kalamazoo teenager. Jashaw Omar Jones, 17, also known as Jashawn, was shot on Interfaith Boulevard near Woodward Avenue around 4 p.m. Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Friday: Teenager...
Teen in critical condition after crash into building near Holland
A teenager is in critical condition after crashing into a restaurant near Holland.
WWMTCw
Police arrest man caught on video snatching purse of 80-year-old woman
Niles, Mich. — Police say they have arrested a man after DNA evidence identified him as the suspect in the robbery and injury of an 80-year-old woman from last April in Niles. During the robbery, the suspect’s shoe fell off and remained on the scene. The shoe was...
MLive.com
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94 Myquan Rogers sits down for his preliminary hearing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Rogers has been charged with open murder in death of Naya Reynolds on Aug. 26, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo.
WWMTCw
Dashcam video shows crash that ended a chase from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police were assisted by Kalamazoo County sheriff's deputies on Dec. 11, during a high-speed chase that went across two counties. Kalamazoo public safety officers began to chase the 18-year-old suspect in a stolen vehicle around 4:30 p.m., according to the Battle Creek Police Department.
WWMT
Sheriff suspects foul play in case of missing Kalamazoo County mother
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Investigators suspect foul play in the disappearance of a Kalamazoo County mother who has been missing for nine days. Heather Kelley, 35, and a mother of eight, was last seen on surveillance video in the Comstock Township area around 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller.
'She was a great mother': Next-door neighbor shocked by details of deadly Allendale fire
ALLENDALE, Mich. — As investigators share more information about a deadly weekend fire in Allendale, a next-door neighbor said she's shocked to hear about the tragedy that happened so close by. "I was completely heartbroken, and devastated," said Brandi Donley, who lives on Aspen Court in Allendale. On Saturday...
‘Scary’: 1 dead, 4 injured in Bangor house fire
Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Police: 14-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
One person has been injured after a shooting near the intersection of Kalamazoo Avenue Southeast and Adams Street Southeast.
Teen dies of injuries from Friday Kalamazoo shooting
The teenage victim of a Friday shooting in Kalamazoo has died, police said.
WOOD
KCSO gives update on missing Portage mother
Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Authorities hold a press conference to release new information into the disappearance of Heather Kelley, a mother of eight from portage. (Dec. 19, 2022) Dealing with...
Police identify 1 of 2 victims in Ottawa County fatal fire
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – - A 28-year-old woman, who was one of two victims in an Allendale Township house fire, has been identified as Angelica Del Villar-Garcia, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said Monday. The child in the fatal fire has not been positively identified, according to a Dec....
17-year-old Kalamazoo shooting victim dies in hospital
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 17-year-old shot at a Kalamazoo apartment complex has died. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety first reported the teen was hospitalized after being shot Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Homes located in the Northside neighborhood, near the intersection of West Paterson Street and Woodward Avenue.
"I escaped:" Survivor speaks during sentencing of Grand Rapids man in 2002 kidnapping cold case
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has been sentenced to nearly a dozen years behind bars after an abduction cold case in the City of Wyoming occurred more than 20 years ago. Richard Adams, 46, was sentenced Monday, Dec. 19 after pleading guilty to the Kidnapping and...
Man, 19, critically injured when vehicle crashes, goes airborne, rolls over into restaurant
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A 19-year-old Zeeland man was critically injured late Monday, Dec. 19, when his vehicle crashed into a snowbank, went airborne and rolled over into a restaurant. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 11:36 p.m. on Douglas Avenue just...
Suspect in fatal October 2021 shooting takes no contest plea
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Demarcus Javon Brown in 2021 has taken a no contest plea. 30-year-old Cordney Dashawn Toliver is facing a six-count warrant, including open murder, according to the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office. He took a no contest plea on Dec. 19 in the 17th Circuit Court.
W. MI man arrested for trying to cash fraudulent check
A Comstock Park man was arrested in Haring Township this week after attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
One killed in Bangor house fire
One person was killed and four others were taken to the hospital after in a house fire in Bangor Tuesday morning.
Comments / 1