KIMT
Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
KIMT
Austin man sentenced for death threat
AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
Rochester Police ID Deputy Who Shot at Wanted Assault Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department has released the identity of the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy who fired a gun shot at a suspect during an arrest attempt in the Planet Fitness parking lot last week. A news release identifies Sean Cooper as the deputy who shot...
winonaradio.com
Outstanding Warrant Arrest Leads to Further Charges After Culprit Refused Arrest
(KWNO)- On Sunday, December 18th, Winona Police Department went to the 450 block of E 8th street in order to arrest a Joshoua Deppe, 29 of Winona, due to a felony probation violation warrant. According to WPD, officers knocked on the door of the home of Deppe when Deppe then...
KIMT
Mason City woman pulled over for bad muffler is sentenced for drug offenses
MASON CITY, Iowa – A bad muffler that led to a drug arrest has now resulted in a jail sentence for a North Iowa woman. Charity Ann Stucker, 40 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to failure to use a drug tax stamp, OWI-1st offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution.
KIMT
Mason City man who police had to disarm is sentenced
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who had to be disarmed by Mason City police is sentenced. Shone Dewayne Owens, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts involving a firearm. He was ordered Monday to spend three to five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended mental health treatment.
KIMT
Young males revived with Narcan after overdoses in separate SE Minnesota incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 17-year-old male was revived after an overdose incident Friday. The police department said it happened in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. NW. where the boy was found unresponsive and Narcan was given. Rochester Fire and Mayo Clinic Ambulance arrived and assisted with life-saving measures. The...
winonaradio.com
Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle
(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota
Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
First Responders Revive Rochester Teen from Fentanyl Overdose
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A 17-year-old boy from Rochester was revived from an apparent drug overdose Friday afternoon. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the overdose call at a residence in the 1000 block of 9th Ave. Northwest around 1:20 p.m. The teen was found unresponsive inside the home.
KIMT
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
KIMT
Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant
AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
KIMT
Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison
AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
KIMT
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
KIMT
Wanted Rochester man remains on the loose a day after deputy shot at his vehicle
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted man remains on the loose Thursday following a situation Wednesday night where he rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles before an Olmsted County deputy fired a shot at the suspect vehicle. Jesse Johnson, 38, was wanted for second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third-degree...
Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening
An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by 37-year old Allen James Iverson of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 18 in Lansing Township.
KIMT
One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
voiceofalexandria.com
2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say
Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
