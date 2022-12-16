ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KIMT

Albert Lea man to stand trial for stabbing someone from behind

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man accused of stabbing someone in the neck is pleading not guilty. Rio Santiago Acosta, 25 of Albert Lea, was arrested on November 9 and charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Investigators say Acosta attacked his mother’s boyfriend. Court documents state...
ALBERT LEA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Sent to Prison for Attacking 3 Women With Machete

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man found guilty of attacking three women with a machete last year is heading to prison. An Olmsted County judge sentenced 25-year-old Omar Maani to 63 months in prison Monday. A jury found Maani guilty of three counts of second-degree assault in September and the sentence calls for a 21-month prison term for each count to be served consecutively.
ROCHESTER, MN
KIMT

Austin man sentenced for death threat

AUSTIN, Minn. – Threatening someone with a knife results in probation for a Mower County man. Boh Nah, 34 of Austin, has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to terroristic threats. Austin police say Nah got into a fight with another man in the...
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Mason City man who police had to disarm is sentenced

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who had to be disarmed by Mason City police is sentenced. Shone Dewayne Owens, 24 of Mason City, pleaded guilty to interference with official acts involving a firearm. He was ordered Monday to spend three to five years on supervised probation and complete all recommended mental health treatment.
MASON CITY, IA
winonaradio.com

Winona Man Arrested for Possession and Stolen Vehicle

(KWNO)- Yesterday at approximately 7:34 a.m. the Winona Police Department responded to a report indicating a male was slumped over in his vehicle located at the east end boat harbor. When Officers arrived, they found the male, Christopher Ozmun, of Winona, awake and responsive. Upon investigation, Officers discovered the vehicle...
WINONA, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Deputies Respond to Drug Overdose on I-90 Ramp Near Eyota

Eyota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Deputies from the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a drug overdose on an I-90 exit ramp near Eyota over the weekend. Captain James Schueller says the call for service came around 7:20 Sunday morning from the off-ramp from I-90 west to Hwy. 42 south of Eyota. First responders reported seeing the unresponsive drug overdose victim lying on his back on the ramp.
EYOTA, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

Over 2 kilograms of meth found in Austin mean prison for second defendant

AUSTIN, Minn. – More years behind bars are handed out for more than two kilograms of methamphetamine found in Austin. Madeline Marie Young, 37 of Shakopee, pleaded guilty to second-degree drug possession and DWI. She was sentenced Friday to six years and six months in prison, with credit for 193 days already served.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Catalytic converter theft sends second Austin man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – A second man is sentenced to prison for stealing catalytic converters. Christopher Eric Oleson, 22 of Austin, pleaded guilty in August to one count of third-degree burglary. Mower County law enforcement says Oleson and Juan Manual Ordaz Sanchez stole about $15,000 worth of catalytic converters from a business in the 1200 block of Oakland Avenue W in Austin on July 5.
AUSTIN, MN
KIMT

Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
FOREST CITY, IA
Quick Country 96.5

Window Shattered During Burglary at Rochester Best Buy Store

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary reported at Best Buy over the weekend. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were called to the big-box electronics store off 41st St. in northwest Rochester around 6:15 Sunday morning. Responding officers found someone had broken out the glass window of a garage door and entered the store’s garage area.
ROCHESTER, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Austin man injured in one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening

An Austin man was injured in a one-vehicle, rollover-type accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2012 Chrysler 200 being driven by 37-year old Allen James Iverson of Austin was southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 7:27 p.m. Saturday evening when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled near milepost 18 in Lansing Township.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
KIMT

One injured in Highway 52 collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A collision on Highway 52 injures one person in Olmsted County. It occurred just before 9 am Tuesday near the interchange with Civic Center Drive. The Minnesota State Patrol says Tabitha Kay Hanson, 54 of Rochester, and Joseph Graham Mayo, 31 of Rochester, were both driving north when they crashed.
ROCHESTER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

2 die from Janesville home fire, authorities say

Two people have died from a home fire Friday in Janesville, authorities said. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. Friday, Janesville fire and police personnel responded to the 2300 block of Hawaii Drive for a report of a residential fire with visible flames and trapped occupants, Janesville Fire Department Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.
JANESVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
14K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy