ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, MO

Man charged in hit-and-run that injured child exiting school bus in Clay County

By Bill Lukitsch
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4En21T_0jlSjqOC00

A 39-year-man was arrested and charged on Friday in a hit-and-run crash involving a 7-year-old boy who was getting off a school bus near Excelsior Springs on Thursday, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Kyle P. Barrett, 39, of Lawson, is charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury, said Sarah Boyd, a department spokeswoman. Barrett was being held in the Clay County jail on a $50,000 bond.

On Thursday around 4:21 p.m., Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the 24600 block of West 92 Highway. The 7-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with injuries described as not life-threatening, and Boyd said the boy was released from medical care that day.

The hit-and-run prompted Clay County deputies to seek public help to identify a black Chevrolet S-10 pickup that had been seen leaving the scene. The vehicle was found Friday morning and the driver was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Charging documents filed against Barrett were not immediately available. As of Friday afternoon, there was no information for an attorney for Barrett in online court documents.

Comments / 0

Related
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Man Facing Felony Charge in Clinton County

(MAYSVILLE, MO) – A Maysville man is facing a felony charge in Clinton County following an arrest made Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol they arrested 24-year-0ld Zachary N. Perry at 11:11 A.M. on an accusatory charge of a Class D felony for possession of a controlled substance, and that substance being methamphetamine.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Arrested Early Sunday In Caldwell County

A Kansas City man was arrested early Sunday in Caldwell County on an outstanding warrant and a new felony charge. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Kansas City resident Kenneth D. Crowley at 2:11 A.M. Sunday on a Buchanan County misdemeanor warrant for child neglect and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Maysville Resident Arrested Following Accident Near Pattonsburg

PATTONSBURG, MO – An accident in Daviess County left a Bethany man with minor injuries Sunday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place around 11:30 as 37-year old Maysville resident Anastasha Navarro was eastbound on Route E, 5 miles south of Pattonsburg when she failed to stop at a stop sign and traveled off the east side of US 69, coming to rest off the roadway.
PATTONSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Monday night shooting in KCMO leaves 1 critically injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday night left one person critically injured. According to the police, it happened just before 8:30 p.m. at a home on The Paseo near E. 38th Street. One person was critically injured as a result of the shooting....
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Woman Killed in Clay County Crash

CLAY COUNTY, MO – A two vehicle crash in Clay County killed both drivers Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 73-year old James Massa from Excelsior Estates crossed the center line on Salem Road at Northeast 162nd Street around 2:30 pm. Massa struck the vehicle drive by 88-year old Victoria Kohler of Lawson. Both Massa and Kohler were pronounced dead at the scene.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

Two arrests are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Friday and early Saturday morning. Friday at about 10:45 pm in Daviess County, 35-year-old Kurtis A Edmond of Columbia Heights, MN was arrested for alleged speeding and DWI with drugs – with a person under the age of 17 in the vehicle. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.
DAVIESS COUNTY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
25K+
Followers
894
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy