College Park, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
ATLANTA, GA
wabe.org

Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report

A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Angel Tree program helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday. Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say. “We have experienced not being able...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sumer Strawbree is a 13-year-old author, speaker and digital artist with a mission to save and improve girls’ self-esteem. Strawbree wrote Black, Brown and Beautiful, a coloring book that sold over 5,000 copies in less than a year. She launched her publishing company SumerStrawbree Publishing, LLC, when she was only 12 years old!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Report: school dress codes may make school less safe

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently released national report found dress codes may make schools less safe and target certain groups of students. While school districts usually cite safety as their reason behind a code, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it might have the opposite effect. Their...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Best way to protect your plants this Winter

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

MARTA hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as MARTA hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event. The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club. “I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want...
ATLANTA, GA

