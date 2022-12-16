Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
Peachtree City Walmart Set to Reopen Partially For Business After ArsonMadocPeachtree City, GA
Our Favorite Near-Atlanta Outdoor Stops for Getting Holiday Visitors Outside and Enjoying a Natural Georgia HighDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gwinnett County to turn the waste we flush into fertilizer for the food we grow
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta county is attempting to make it easier for farmers to grow the food you may need. They say a systems upgrade will help them produce fertilizer from county wastewater. Inside a massive building at the Gwinnett County F. Wayne Hill Water...
atlantanewsfirst.com
City leaders encourage homeless to seek shelter indoors during cold snap
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a difficult road ahead for those living on the streets of Atlanta. Frigid temperatures are in the forecast this holiday weekend and surviving the bone-chilling conditions won’t be easy. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city will open warming stations at...
wabe.org
Return to in-person learning didn't significantly affect metro Atlanta students' achievement: report
A recent study from Georgia State University shows that the return to in-person learning didn’t substantially improve student achievement in Clayton, DeKalb and Fulton counties. Tim Sass is the director of GSU’s Metro Atlanta Policy Lab for Education (MAPLE), which conducted the research. He says achievement increased a little once students returned to school, but not much.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fulton County announces artist residency at Public Art Futures Lab
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Arts & Culture announced digital artist Salvador Iglesias as the first artist-in-residence at the County’s Public Art Futures Lab. The Futures Lab is a ”physical and online space to exhibit, experiment, educate, and experience the role of technology as it relates...
DeKalb County woman opens school to help change the racial disparity in swimming
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Most people do not think about swimming on a chilly day, but for one Atlanta woman, she believes it is never too cold for swim education. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Black children are five and a half times more likely to drown than white children.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Angel Tree program helps metro Atlanta families in need ahead of Christmas
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Volunteers played Santa’s helpers and distributed toys to several metro Atlanta families in need with the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program on Sunday. Dozens of white bags of gifts came from a community member, officials say. “We have experienced not being able...
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Author Sumer Strawbree joins Atlanta News First!
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Sumer Strawbree is a 13-year-old author, speaker and digital artist with a mission to save and improve girls’ self-esteem. Strawbree wrote Black, Brown and Beautiful, a coloring book that sold over 5,000 copies in less than a year. She launched her publishing company SumerStrawbree Publishing, LLC, when she was only 12 years old!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Report: school dress codes may make school less safe
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A recently released national report found dress codes may make schools less safe and target certain groups of students. While school districts usually cite safety as their reason behind a code, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said it might have the opposite effect. Their...
Former DeKalb school workers concerned bad smells linked to their cancers, brain tumors
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News “Gets Real” about neighbors who say people are getting sick in their predominately African American community in South DeKalb County. Many of those diagnosed with environmental cancers worked at Narvie J. Harris Elementary School along Flakes Mill Road near...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Metro Atlanta homeowner explains steps to protect pipes ahead of cold weather
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The cold weather heading to metro Atlanta also brings some important advice to keep things flowing at home. Plumbers and other experts suggest several tips ahead of a freeze. Jerome Walker is a homeowner in Fayetteville and told Atlanta News First he always follows...
3 activists honored for fighting for desegregation at Georgia State University
ATLANTA — Georgia State University honored three activists who fought to desegregate the college in the 1950s. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Myra Payne Elliott, 90, attended GSU’s master’s graduation ceremony on Wednesday to receive her honorary degree. She, along with the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rapper Latto donates $250K in gifts, given official day and key to city in Clayton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Sunday, the Rapper Latto held her second annual “Win Some Give Some” event, where she donated 3,000 gifts, Christmas dinner, and essential items to families in need. The charitable event was held at the Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, in her hometown...
atlantanewsfirst.com
North Georgia warming centers: Where to warm up as temperatures drop
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s going to get very cold as Christmas comes closer. Our First Alert forecast shows that it could feel like it’s in the single digits with the wind chill. That weather could lave some with few options to warm up. Here’s a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Hundreds of DeKalb students get surprise early Christmas gifts
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early Friday for hundreds of kids in DeKalb County. More than 500 students at Snapfinger Elementary were surprised with gifts, thanks to the foster care group Wellroot and the Clark Atlanta University Alumni Association. For families that can’t give their children a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Best way to protect your plants this Winter
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - While the weather outside is frightful, don’t let the cold Winter weather damage your beloved plants. It’s best to be prepared than in a panic when bad weather comes through your area. The first day of Winter is Dec. 21, and this...
Nonprofit pays off lunch debt at nearly 300 metro Atlanta schools
All for Lunch has paid off school lunch debts at schools across metro Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
MARTA hosts 40th annual holiday giveaway
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Christmas came early for a group of metro Atlanta families as MARTA hosted its 40th-holiday giveaway event. The drive-through event was hosted by the agency’s employee charity club. “I’m proud as the general manager to be a part of this tradition. We want...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Atlanta's richest person is giving away his fortune
In the lead-up to Christmas, I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people like to read positive stories.
Principal picked for Atlanta school after predecessor’s resignation
Atlanta Public Schools announced the selection of principal to lead Howard Middle School starting Jan. 17.
Comments / 0