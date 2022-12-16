ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Ballet Pensacola presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Saenger Theatre

By Alexa Daly
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AG79c_0jlSjTHb00

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The classic Nutcracker ballet will showcase over 130 dancers at the Saenger Theatre this weekend.

The traditional ballet will have a modern flare brought to stage by creative director Darren McIntyre.

Mobile had highest violent crime rate among cities reported in 2021: FBI

“The choreography and production this year has really raised the bar, and challenged the dancers which was my goal because they’re all so talented and I want them to achieve their personal best,” said McIntyre. “I want the community to see the talent that has come to Pensacola from all around the world.”

“Production has grown tremendously,” said principal dancer Hannah Holtsclaw, who will be performing the role of Clara. “From the sets, to costumes, to just the magic happening everywhere.”

While the performances look effortless on stage, the dancers have been through months of intense practices.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Guanirango, a principal dancer who will be performing the role of Nutcracker Prince. “It’s a lot of stress, a lot of body tiredness, mental tiredness, but some how we love doing this.”

Guanirango has been with Ballet Pensacola for two years, coming all the way from Colombia.

“Ballet Pensacola became my family,” said Guanirango. “They opened up their doors to someone from another country who didn’t have the opportunity to be a professional dancer. I had to leave what I love, my country, to move here by myself and chase my dream.”

Performances will take place at the Saenger Theatre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It brings such positivity to the holiday season, and its such a beautiful show for people to enjoy,” said Holtsclaw.

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Wally Sabin had to grow to serve in the Navy

Fairhope, Ala. (WKRG) — Wally Sabin, originally from Long Island, New York, decided to enlist in the Navy as soon as he was of legal age. And so he tried. “Went down to Broadway to enlist, and they told me I was too short,” Sabin said. Sabin was featured in the WKRG documentary about Honor […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
utv44.com

Daphne man creates dazzling Christmas light show

DAPHNE, Ala. (WPMI) — If you want to go look at Christmas lights, the Rada family in Daphne is hoping you drive by their home and see their spectacular show. Dalan Rada says he spent one year programming and putting together the show that's synced to Christmas tunes and has 7,300 lights.
DAPHNE, AL
WKRG News 5

Vote for a new Market in the Park logo: City of Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile Parks and Recreation is asking for the public’s input for the new design for Market in the Park, according to a Facebook post from the city. Market in the Park is a seasonal market in Cathedral Square at 300 Conti Street. The market includes fresh fruits, vegetables, […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Destin earns national certification for water rescue program

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — The Destin Lifeguards and Fire Rescue personnel were the first in the region to use jetskis and personal watercrafts for rescues in our stretch of the Gulf Coast. The program started in 2006 and now has a national certification from the United States Lifeguarding Association to help continue the program’s efforts. […]
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

2 women accused of stabbings Monday, Tuesday morning: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two women were accused of two separate stabbings on Monday and early Tuesday morning, according to officials with the Mobile Police Department. Officials said their officers were called to the 200 block of Africatown Boulevard, near the Cochrane-Africatown Bridge, around 6:30 a.m., after getting a report about a person being stabbed. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO searching for missing woman last seen Dec. 7

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7. ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes. If you have […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Christmas Eve store hours for stores in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Christmas Eve is right around the corner and many stores have adjusted their hours so employees can spend the holiday with their families. WKRG News 5 compiled a list of stores with their adjusted business hours: STORE HOURS LOCATIONS Barnes & Noble 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Eastern Shore Centre Academy […]
MOBILE, AL
apr.org

Whiskey fans in Alabama line up for rare bottles

So, what did you do over the weekend? Recently, APR Gulf coast correspondent Lynn Oldshue visited the ABC store in Fairhope where rare bottles of Bourbon had people waiting in line for days. Fans of limited release whiskeys arrived as early as last Wednesday for the weekend release. They camped out in cars and RVs for bottles running over a thousand dollars. Some drink it, some serve it to friends, and some sell it. Thomas Lee and Heather Taylor say it was worth the wait…
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

2 wounded in shooting on Emogene Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning on Emogene Street, according to the Mobile Police Department. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Emogene Street around 12:08 a.m. Monday. According to investigators, the two male victims were leaving a residence when an unknown subject approached them and fired multiple shots into their vehicle, striking both victims.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man charged with attempted homicide in connection with Saturday shooting: ECSO reports

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, they have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon. Khiry Alexander Walker, 33, was charged with attempted homicide and possession of a convicted felon. On Saturday, deputies responded to a shooting on Frisco Court, near Chaseville Street and […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

3 teens arrested for breaking and entering at Mobile apartment complex

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said their officers have arrested three teenagers after they were seen trying to break into cars at Inverness Lakes Apartments. According to officers, when they arrived at the apartment complex witnesses told them they had seen three males that they didn’t know pulling on car […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Prodisee Pantry receives help from BCSO at food drive

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Prodisee Pantry received help from more than 30 employees with the Baldwin County Sheriffs Office at their food drive over the weekend. This is the second year the BCSO has come out to help by giving out all Christmas essentials. “Prodisee Pantry has done a...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

69K+
Followers
25K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy