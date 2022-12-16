Ballet Pensacola presents ‘The Nutcracker’ at the Saenger Theatre

PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — The classic Nutcracker ballet will showcase over 130 dancers at the Saenger Theatre this weekend.

The traditional ballet will have a modern flare brought to stage by creative director Darren McIntyre.

“The choreography and production this year has really raised the bar, and challenged the dancers which was my goal because they’re all so talented and I want them to achieve their personal best,” said McIntyre. “I want the community to see the talent that has come to Pensacola from all around the world.”

“Production has grown tremendously,” said principal dancer Hannah Holtsclaw, who will be performing the role of Clara. “From the sets, to costumes, to just the magic happening everywhere.”

While the performances look effortless on stage, the dancers have been through months of intense practices.

“It’s a lot of work,” said Guanirango, a principal dancer who will be performing the role of Nutcracker Prince. “It’s a lot of stress, a lot of body tiredness, mental tiredness, but some how we love doing this.”

Guanirango has been with Ballet Pensacola for two years, coming all the way from Colombia.

“Ballet Pensacola became my family,” said Guanirango. “They opened up their doors to someone from another country who didn’t have the opportunity to be a professional dancer. I had to leave what I love, my country, to move here by myself and chase my dream.”

Performances will take place at the Saenger Theatre this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It brings such positivity to the holiday season, and its such a beautiful show for people to enjoy,” said Holtsclaw.

