Who Plays Amelie On Tulsa King?
"Tulsa King" may be a star vehicle for Sylvester Stallone, but that doesn't mean that he isn't heading a very talented cast. As some fans have pointed out, the cast around Stallone is also particularly impressive, with many fans excited about getting to see Martin Starr on a television show again. In a thread about the series in the r/tulsa subreddit, a number of users, such as u/Aqxea, spotted Starr in the first episodes. u/Stnkftsailor also recognized Starr and praised his performance in the 2000s dramedy, "Freaks and Geeks." In another thread in the r/television subreddit, u/OklahomaXx admitted to starting to watch the show for Starr and sticking around because they liked the cast's group dynamic.
Chicago P.D. Showrunner Would Love To See Lisseth Chavez Return
A tough but fair cop, Officer Vanessa Rojas (Lisseth Chavez) first appears early in Season 7 of NBC's long-running "Chicago P.D." Rojas lived in foster care for years, and then on the streets, so she naturally thrives as an undercover officer. Eventually, her clandestine work results in an encounter with the Intelligence unit. Rojas finds that she's a good fit for the specialized team, and she even bonds with Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), becoming her roommate.
Colin Donnell Is Satisfied With Dr. Connor Rhodes' Exit From Chicago Med
Though it was officially the third series developed for NBC's wildly successful "One Chicago" universe, "Chicago Med" surely ranks number 1 in the hearts of many fans who've taken to following the franchise. The beloved medical drama made its debut in 2015, and 150 episodes later, continues to rank among the most consistently thrilling and frequently moving series in the primetime landscape. Almost miraculously, now well into its eighth season on the air, "Chicago Med" also continues to front many of the original cast members from the pilot episode.
Who Plays Teonna Rainwater On 1923?
The Sunday night premiere of Taylor Sheridan's "1923," a prequel to the Paramount+ hit "Yellowstone" was, like its predecessor, filled with conflict, violence, and strong performances. "1923" stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren as Jacob and Cara Dutton; Jacob serves as the Montana Commissioner of Agriculture and faces the challenge of mediating the conflict between Montana sheepherders and cattle ranchers, who are fighting over scarce land suitable for grazing. When not following the flocks and herds and the men who tend to them, "1923" focuses on the struggles of a young Native American girl, Teonna Rainwater, and her battles with the strict Irish Catholic nuns and priests who run the boarding school she attends.
Zach Bryan's Yellowstone Appearance Turned Into A Weird Twitter War About Plagiarism
This article contains mild spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5, Episode 7. The untold truth of "Yellowstone" has been told with a pretty hefty country music soundtrack over the years, but Episode 5 of the show's fifth season throws its 10-gallon hat in the ring as one of the most musical episodes of the modern cowboy drama yet. This comes courtesy of real-life country music star Zach Bryan, who appears in the episode as a country fair performer.
The Recruit Stars Noah Centineo And Laura Haddock Discuss The Show's Intense Cliffhanger
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The Recruit" Netflix's new spy-drama/thriller series "The Recruit" dropped on December 16, 2022, and by most accounts has been nothing but an exciting, thrilling adventure for audiences. The plot follows Owen Hendricks (Noah Centineo), a newly inducted lawyer for the CIA. He's ready to get to work, but ends up wanting to take back his words when Max Meladze (Laura Haddock), a previous CIA operative, threatens to expose everything unless they help her avoid a prison sentence. Meladzde makes Hendricks' work pretty hard for him, as he's plunged into endless problems and conflicts just because he knows her. He also isn't even supposed to be a spy but is sucked into that world anyway.
Some Tulsa King Fans Have Harsh Comments On The Show's Writing
Sylvester Stallone's new Paramount+ series, "Tulsa King," has already become a bit of a hit with fans. It currently has a certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes of 77%, with an audience score of 87%. In a review for Pajiba, Dustin Rowles said about the show, "Tulsa King, the new series streaming on Paramount+, comes from creator Taylor Sheridan [Yellowstone], showrunner Terence Winter [Boardwalk Empire, Sopranos] and star Sylvester Stallone [Rocky]. The combination of the three absolutely should not work, but like peanut butter, Nutella, and bacon, Tulsa King is messy and terrible for you, but also delicious."
Justified: City Primeval Could Have Came To Life As A Quentin Tarantino Production
It wasn't long ago that "Justified" ended its run on the FX network, releasing six seasons from 2010 to 2015. The Western crime drama was a massive success for the network, quickly becoming one of its most-watched and critically acclaimed shows. Naturally, FX would want to further capitalize on the show's success, and with the proven success of reviving old series, the network greenlit a sequel miniseries earlier this year.
Who Plays Jack Dutton In Yellowstone Prequel 1923?
As the "Yellowstone" train keeps chugging along, so does the seemingly never-ending list of family members. Paramount's smash success with the Dutton dynasty and their fight to keep their ranch intact was easy enough to follow at first. Patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is a no-nonsense rancher who most recently won a bid for Governor to push through his agenda. Daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) is the brains of the operation while adoptive brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) cannot stop messing up. But with the increasing number of prequels and insistence that most male characters need their name to start with "J," it can get a little confusing to keep the family lineage straight.
James Mangold Tweets Hints About The Upcoming Disney+ Indiana Jones Series
During the D23 Expo in September, Harrison Ford announced that "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" will be his final time playing the treasure hunter role (via Variety). "This is it," he said. "I will not fall down for you again. But thank you so much." But just because Harrison Ford is done with the role doesn't mean Indy is hanging up his hat and whip for good.
Shadow And Bone Season 2's Showrunners Tease A Twist Not Even The Author Saw Coming
Given their iconic source material — and their respective price tags — it's hardly surprising that Prime Video's "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" and HBO's "House of the Dragon" continue to dominate chatter in the realm of blockbuster fantasy series. They are far from the only games in town, of course, with even Amazon and HBO producing other series in the genre. But looking back at their slate of original productions, Netflix has arguably outpaced them both, tackling the fantasy game on several fronts over the years. There have maybe been more misses than hits for the streaming giant in the fantasy game, but few would call "Shadow and Bone" anything but an unmitigated success.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Are Stressed Over The Possibility Of A Fan-Favorite Character Having Cancer
The investigators, researchers, and coworkers of the Behavioral Analysis Unit have had plenty of time to forge long lasting relationships and friendships. Considering that "Criminal Minds" is currently in Season 16, fans of the show have seen plenty of moments that have forged their favorite characters, and can probably fire off an entire list of their favorite scenes involving "JJ" Jareau (A.J. Cook), Penelope Garcia (Kirsten Vangsness), Emily Prentiss (Paget Brewster), Will LaMontagne Jr. (Josh Stewart), and David Rossi (Joe Mantegna), to just name a few favorites. With well over 300 episodes, "Criminal Minds" fans have an entire catalog to draw from.
Actors Who Refused Roles In The Yellowstone Franchise
The Paramount Network's Western drama "Yellowstone" rides tall in the TV ratings saddle: the fifth season debut of Taylor Sheridan's series was the most-watched program on television in 2021 outside of football (via Variety). Its spin-off series look to continue the trend among viewers: "1883," the prequel series to "Yellowstone," broke records as the biggest new series premiere on cable since 2015 (via Variety), while a third franchise title, "1923," with Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, currently holds a 88% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The presence of major stars like Ford and Mirren, as well as Kevin Costner in "Yellowstone" and country super-talents Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in "1883," confirm that a role in Sheridan's franchise is a chance to appear before a massive audience of devoted fans.
Jenna Ortega Is Not A Fan Of Wednesday's Love Triangle
Jenna Ortega tackles the iconic role of Wednesday Addams in "Wednesday," a series that's broken viewership records at Netflix. While the series pays homage to the characters fans know and love from "The Addams Family," it also includes new elements that add to their backstory. In this adaptation, Wednesday is a troubled teen headed for Nevermore Academy, Gomez (Luis Guzmán) and Morticia's (Catherine Zeta-Jones) alma mater that offers shelter to all manner of monsters and outcasts. Wednesday is shown to be sardonic, quick-witted, and mischievous, traits that lead her to get wrapped up in a mystery that threatens the lives of the students at Nevermore. Even though she's busy investigating, Wednesday still has time for a little romance.
South Park Cameos You Forgot Ever Existed
Since August 13, 1997, fans of edgy animated comedy have been able to go on down to South Park and have themselves a time on Wednesday nights. Trey Parker and Matt Stone's irreverent sitcom has logged over 300 episodes across 25 seasons and remains to this day one of Comedy Central's most popular programs. In 2021, Parker and Stone signed a $900 million deal with ViacomCBS, renewing the foul-mouthed juggernaut through at least Season 30 (per NY1).
Justified: City Primeval Showrunner Labels The New Series A 'Grown-Up Version' Of The Original
During the Golden Age of Television, which began at the tail end of the 1990s and arguably continues today, large and small networks have invested in quality, serial drama programming. This era of superlative storytelling has spanned everything from premium cable, basic cable, network television, and streaming platforms with standout shows like "The Sopranos," "Mad Men," "Lost," "The Good Wife," and "House of Cards" blurring the lines between the silver screen and home viewing on a range of devices — not just traditional televisions. Timothy Olyphant featured in two of these lauded series, HBO's "Deadwood" and FX's "Justified." The former was a short-lived, late nineteenth-century western, whereas the latter became one of the most dynamic and surprising contemporary westerns of the modern era.
Director Rian Johnson Details Working With Bryan Cranston On Breaking Bad
Rian Johnson has emerged as one of the most bold and exciting filmmakers of the 21st century. From his debut with the neo-noir high school murder mystery "Brick" to his suspenseful time-travel thriller "Looper" (which would admittedly make a great name for a website) to his successful Benoit Blanc whodunnit franchise kicked off with "Knives Out," Johnson has become a household name for film fans.
Mark Harmon Is 'Still Very Present' On The NCIS Set, According To Diona Reasonover - Exclusive
It was a tough pill to swallow when Mark Harmon left "NCIS" in 2021 after 19 seasons on the popular show. As supervisory special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, the veteran actor was a leader both on screen and off, leaving behind a legacy that won't soon be forgotten. In fact, "NCIS" co-star Diona Reasonover, who plays forensic specialist Kasie Hines, says the star is "still very present" on the set, even though he's no longer in front of the cameras.
Amazon Studios Boss Vernon Sanders Is Already Teasing Multiple Seasons For God Of War
Hollywood's stubborn refusal to give up on video game adaptations has recently seen a shift from big-screen live-action adaptations to smaller-screen efforts. This isn't exactly a surprising development, given the rise of big-budget television shows over the past decade like "Game of Thrones" and most of Disney+'s offerings. On paper, this could be an exciting time for video game fans who have long been awaiting high-quality adaptations of their favorite titles. Even a prestige premium network like HBO has cut out its own piece of the pie with its upcoming "The Last of Us" adaptation.
Biggest Series Flops Of Legendary TV Creators
The history of television is littered with the corpses of failed series — programs that tanked due to low ratings, terrible content, schedule conflicts, or just plain old bad luck. Some of these failures have taken on second life as "how did this get made?" curios: Marvel's "Inhumans," "Viva Laughlin," "Pink Lady and Jeff," "Manimal," the ghastly reality series "The Swan," and "The Chevy Chase Show," for instance, all remembered for their spectacular flameouts and downfalls. The majority of TV flops, however, simply vanish from the public consciousness, remembered only by TV obsessives and a small but devoted cult of "bad TV" fans.
