Operational effects a blizzard has on restaurants

By Jordan Rodriguez
 4 days ago

MINOT, N.D. ( KXNET ) — Although multiple businesses around the state have been shut down due to the storm, some in the area are braving the elements in order to keep their doors open.

Locals say storms like this make it complicated to find something to eat, whether it’s going to the store or finding a restaurant that’s open.

But we found one and the owner says it’s all thanks to her workers because simply put, without them, the restaurant would not be open.

“They’re very special to us, we try and take good care of them and they take good care of us, so, we’re very thankful to have all the staff that we do have and some good old folks who can drive in some snow,” said Prairie Sky Breads Co-Owner, Jazmine Schultz.

Feeding the family can be a struggle, road conditions may prohibit you from even reaching a grocery store.

Winter storm closings, delays and cancellations

And if your pantries are not stocked you may find yourself in a dilemma with limited options to choose from.

“It is tough, I think that if you would try and order out and do anything online, I think everything would be closed but to want to get outside and get some fresh air downtown, we’re pretty lucky,” stated Prairie Sky Breads customer, Billi Gunderson.

As important as her employees are, Schultz says the city workers plowing the roads are just as crucial.

“And we’re very thankful this time, that the plow workers prioritize downtown a little bit to help us be able to be open, which is just really not possible without the roads being plowed just a little bit for us,” added Schultz.

Schultz adds that while the weather does limit business, staying open during a blizzard provides customers with an option.

She also says she plans on staying open as long as the streets are safe enough to travel on.

