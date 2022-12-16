ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Southern Ill. water company receives more than $32K for infrastructure repairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois water company will receive federal support for water infrastructure repairs. According to a release from Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, the Greenwood Creek Nation Water Company in Mulkeytown, Illinois will receive support from the United States Department of Agriculture to help it make emergency repairs to damaged water lines and valves.
MULKEYTOWN, IL
Southeast Mo. Food Bank receives BBB TORCH Award

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank won the Better Business Bureau TORCH Award for BBB serving the eastern and southern Missouri and Southern Illinois regions. According to a release from the food bank, the TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities “exemplifying high ethics in their treatment of...
MISSOURI STATE
City of Paducah announces holiday changes to Public Works Department schedule

PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has announced changes to the Public Works Department's garbage pickup, recycling, and composting schedules during upcoming winter holidays. There will be no residential garbage collection on Friday, Dec. 23. Instead, Friday's routes will be collected on Thursday, Dec. 22. Dec. 26 recycling will...
PADUCAH, KY
Central Academy moving to new location

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Central Academy will be moving to a new location, according to Cape Girardeau Public Schools. It will be moving to the former Red Star Baptist Church building, with the Early Childhood Center moving into the space currently housing Central Academy. The school district said this...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
5th Country Christmas Home Tour in Leopold, Mo.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson will announce his choice for the new state treasurer. Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter.
LEOPOLD, MO
Southeast Mo. State and SIU hold fall commencement ceremonies Sat.

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale. Saturday was distribution day for Toys for Tots in Carbondale and more than 500 families picked up bags of toys.
CARBONDALE, IL
Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo.

More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
JACKSON, MO
More than 1,400 remembered in Jackson, Mo. at Wreaths Across America event

Wreaths Across America ceremony held in Jackson, Mo. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
JACKSON, MO
Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter

Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court. Zy'Quan Williams appeared in a Pemiscot County Courtroom today for a preliminary hearing. Sheriff Drury plans to take legal actions getting retired K-9 back.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Safety in preparing for winter travel

Space heaters leading cause of home fires and deaths in winter. Scott County Sheriff's Office, Commission in standoff over moving orders. Commissioners want the Sheriff's Office to move to a space above the jail to create more room for the court.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
More than 500 families picked up bags of toys at Toys for Tots in Carbondale

Southeast Missouri State University held its fall commencement ceremony on Saturday, December 17. More than 1,400 soldiers were honored in Jackson, Mo. during its Wreaths Across America ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17.
CARBONDALE, IL
Holiday travel safety tips for upcoming winter weather

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - According to AAA, nearly 113 million Americans will travel to the end of 2022. But as we approach the Holiday weekend, some brutal winter weather is expected to hit the Heartland. AAA is urging travelers to work around the winter precipitation that we’re expecting, but if...
MARION, IL

