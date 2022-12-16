Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Melissa Kaye McCullars
Melissa Kaye McCullars, 32, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born February 15, 1990 in Ocala, Florida to Robert S. McCullars and Kimberly (Hagedorn) McCullars. She is survived by her parents; brother, Robert Aaron (Christine) McCullars; paternal granfather, Robert D McCullars; maternal grandmother, Virginia Green;...
WCJB
Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
Golf Digest
Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest
You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
WCJB
Marion County Commission will meet to discuss rising costs with no-kill animal shelter in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County commissioners will discuss rising costs associated with the no-kill animal shelter in the city of Ocala on Tuesday. The community expressed the desire to change Marion County Animal Services into a no-kill facility a few years ago. Changes had to be implemented to achieve...
ocala-news.com
William Fred McAteer III
William Fred McAteer III completed his life’s journey on December 12, 2022, after a short illness. Fred was born to William Fred McAteer Jr. and Arietta Pauline (Davis) McAteer in Ocala, Florida. The McAteer family first settled in Marion County in 1852 and Fred’s grandfather owned the Ocala Wagon...
ocala-news.com
Laura Mae Moore
February 1, 1928 – December 15, 2022 (age 94) On February 1st, 1928, Ruben and Katie Mosby welcomed the last of their seven daughters into the world and named her Laura Mae. As a young girl she flourished, and she received her formal education in the Marion County School System.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL
Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
Bay News 9
New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
ocala-news.com
Sunrise Before A Storm In Ocala’s Summerglen Community
This sunrise was the calm before the storm earlier this week in Ocala’s Summerglen Community. Thanks to Terrie Bauman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
‘Colorful Pleasures’ art exhibit departs Ocala International Airport in January
There are still three weeks remaining to check out artist Christine Dozier’s current exhibit, “Colorful Pleasures,” at the Ocala International Airport before it departs in January. The exhibit, which opened in July, will remain on display at the airport (1770 SW 60th Avenue, Suite 600) through Tuesday,...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute
A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
WCJB
Residents are frustrated after a third development is proposed on HWY 318 in Marion County
IRVINE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Times Development, LLC is seeking a zoning change for the Irvine Commerce Center. The roughly 41-acre stretch of land is off HWY 318 near the I-75 interchange. “This one caught us completely by surprise because they put a little tiny sign up to give people...
WCJB
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water
I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
fox35orlando.com
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri visits Central Florida, donates 10 pizzas to police department
OCALA, Fla. - It appears that TV chef and restaurateur Guy Fieri made a visit to Central Florida over the weekend to visit a couple of restaurants – and even donated some pizzas to a local police department. The Ocala Police Department said Fieri – who hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
click orlando
Fatal crash closes CR-466 in The Villages
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in The Villages. The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on County Road 466 near Buena Vista Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol said lanes of C.R. 466 were closed after the crash. Details about the wreck have...
villages-news.com
Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301
A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
Christmas Dinner Ideas in Lake County, Florida
Some people cook elaborate dinners for Christmas Day and Christmas Eve. Others prefer the simplicity of getting together with the ones they love to either go out for a meal or bring in something simple to just reheat. Here are some options for you if you don’t plan on doing all of the cooking yourself!
