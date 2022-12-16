ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Melissa Kaye McCullars

Melissa Kaye McCullars, 32, passed away on December 12, 2022 in Ocala, Florida. She was born February 15, 1990 in Ocala, Florida to Robert S. McCullars and Kimberly (Hagedorn) McCullars. She is survived by her parents; brother, Robert Aaron (Christine) McCullars; paternal granfather, Robert D McCullars; maternal grandmother, Virginia Green;...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Wildlife mural unveiled in the City of Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new mural was unveiled in the City of Ocala which celebrates the wildlife of the Ocklawaha River. The dedication was held on the morning of December 19th on NE 36th Avenue. The 415-foot mural features 24 different wildlife species found in and along the Ocklawaha...
OCALA, FL
Golf Digest

Golf cart holiday dispute leads to punches thrown and arrest

You don’t have to read a single word of this story to know it’s set in Florida. A UPS golf cart brawl? A public altercation? Charges of battery around the holidays? This is Florida lore at its core. Village of Bonita resident and UPS delivery driver David Aaron...
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

William Fred McAteer III

William Fred McAteer III completed his life’s journey on December 12, 2022, after a short illness. Fred was born to William Fred McAteer Jr. and Arietta Pauline (Davis) McAteer in Ocala, Florida. The McAteer family first settled in Marion County in 1852 and Fred’s grandfather owned the Ocala Wagon...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Laura Mae Moore

February 1, 1928 – December 15, 2022 (age 94) On February 1st, 1928, Ruben and Katie Mosby welcomed the last of their seven daughters into the world and named her Laura Mae. As a young girl she flourished, and she received her formal education in the Marion County School System.
OCALA, FL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Leesburg, FL

Leesburg is an all-in-one travel destination for nature, city, and culture lovers. Going by the name “Lakefront City,” this city in Lake County is a central business district and travel destination. With its historic downtown area, Leesburg is also prone to annual, monthly, and weekly festivals that everyone...
LEESBURG, FL
Bay News 9

New 266-unit apartment complex proposed in Mount Dora

MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A city in Lake County is looking to attract more young adults to the area, and while buying real estate in the area for people in their 20s isn’t currently impossible, it takes a hefty down payment. That’s why developers in Mount Dora —...
MOUNT DORA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager arrested in UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute

A Villager has been arrested in a UPS golf cart holiday delivery dispute. David Aaron Clement, 56, who lives at 1086 Nash Loop in the Village of Bonita, was involved at 8:30 a.m. Friday in an alleged attack on his UPS manager at 2888 Basso Run, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
MARION COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala resident voices concerns on waste and water

I am very concerned about the waste and water. I’m not sure where the waste is going, and we already have a reduced water meter size. Water for lawns is also restricted. Where does it end? I refuse to drink treated and reclaimed water. Don’t cut another tree.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Man wanted for breaking into Dollar General in Ocala

The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male suspect who broke into a Dollar General store in Ocala last week. On Wednesday, December 14, the male suspect (pictured below) forced his way into the Dollar General located at 1111 W Silver Springs Boulevard and stole multiple items, according to OPD.
OCALA, FL
click orlando

Fatal crash closes CR-466 in The Villages

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A fatal crash prompted the closure of a roadway in The Villages. The wreck happened around 10 p.m. on County Road 466 near Buena Vista Boulevard. The Florida Highway Patrol said lanes of C.R. 466 were closed after the crash. Details about the wreck have...
villages-news.com

Driver injured after turning in front of Waste Management truck on U.S. 301

A driver was injured Monday morning after turning in front of a Waste Management truck on U.S. 301 at County Road 466. The 22-year-old Ocala man was driving a red 2002 Chevy Tahoe at 9:40 a.m. southbound on U.S. 301 when he made a left turn onto County Road 466 on a flashing yellow arrow, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. He turned into the path of a Waste Management truck driven by a 55-year-old Leesburg man who had been northbound on U.S. 301.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy