Whitesboro, NY

WKTV

Tractor-trailer accident closes part of Route 49

UTICA, N.Y. -- Police and fire crews had to close part of Route 49 during rush hour, after a tractor-trailer accident Monday evening. Slippery roads are likely to blame for this accident. The trailer blocked both lanes forcing traffic to be re-routed as police shut down Route 49 between Cavanaugh Road and Route 291 for a few hours.
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, December 19, 2022

Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 10:01 A.M. Boonville Village Offices: CLOSED. Erwin Library (Boonville): CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center: Closed today (illness related). Howard G. Sackett Technical Center: CLOSED. Lewis County Office for the Aging: All Meal Sites (except Harrisville)...
BOONVILLE, NY
WKTV

Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental

CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
CAMDEN, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: I-81 back open in Oswego County after 2 tractor-trailers are removed

Update at 9:15 p.m.: Interstate 81 is back open in both Parish and Sandy Creek after two separate incidents involving tractor-trailers Monday. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-81 North in Parish and a tractor-trailer went off the road on I-81 South in Sandy Creek, according to 911 dispatchers. Police closed sections of the highway Monday night, but the highway is back open now.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Woman rescued from burning home in Clayville

CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A woman was rescued from her burning home on Jones Road in Clayville Tuesday morning. The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. and Clayville Fire Chief Joe Inglis was the first to arrive at the scene in his private vehicle. A neighbor was helping...
CLAYVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
WATERTOWN, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Winter weather expected back in the region Sunday night into Monday

BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mattydale man dies in Town of Pompey car crash

LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one person. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga […]
MATTYDALE, NY
WKTV

Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday

UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
SYRACUSE, NY

