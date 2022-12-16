Read full article on original website
Related
WKTV
Tractor-trailer accident closes part of Route 49
UTICA, N.Y. -- Police and fire crews had to close part of Route 49 during rush hour, after a tractor-trailer accident Monday evening. Slippery roads are likely to blame for this accident. The trailer blocked both lanes forcing traffic to be re-routed as police shut down Route 49 between Cavanaugh Road and Route 291 for a few hours.
flackbroadcasting.com
Closings, Cancellations and Delays for Monday, December 19, 2022
Closings, Cancellations and Delays as of: 10:01 A.M. Boonville Village Offices: CLOSED. Erwin Library (Boonville): CLOSED. Holland Patent CSD: 2-hour-delay; no morning BOCES. Hand in Hand Early Childhood Center: Closed today (illness related). Howard G. Sackett Technical Center: CLOSED. Lewis County Office for the Aging: All Meal Sites (except Harrisville)...
Kucko’s Camera: Stuck in the snow at Salmon River Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera east of Lake Ontario to Salmon River Falls in Orwell, where snow trapped him in his car for more than two hours.
WKTV
Tractor-trailer crash reported
UTICA, N.Y. -- Police and fire crews had to close part of Route 49 during rush hour, after a…
WKTV
Fire that destroyed Camden DPW ruled accidental
CAMDEN, N.Y. – New York State fire investigators say the fire that destroyed the Camden Department of Public Works building last week was accidental, but they haven’t released an official cause. A detailed report on the findings is expected in the coming weeks, according to the Division of...
Minden highway garage, vehicles destroyed in blaze
Fort Plain fire crews were piecing things together at their station around 11 a.m. Sunday, after an hours-long firefight at the Town of Minden Highway Garage.
Update: I-81 back open in Oswego County after 2 tractor-trailers are removed
Update at 9:15 p.m.: Interstate 81 is back open in both Parish and Sandy Creek after two separate incidents involving tractor-trailers Monday. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-81 North in Parish and a tractor-trailer went off the road on I-81 South in Sandy Creek, according to 911 dispatchers. Police closed sections of the highway Monday night, but the highway is back open now.
WKTV
Woman rescued from burning home in Clayville
CLAYVILLE, N.Y. – A woman was rescued from her burning home on Jones Road in Clayville Tuesday morning. The fire was called in just after 8 a.m. and Clayville Fire Chief Joe Inglis was the first to arrive at the scene in his private vehicle. A neighbor was helping...
wwnytv.com
Heavy lake effect snow on Sunday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Lows tonight will drop down into the 20s with lake effect focused South of Watertown. Sunday highs will be in the lower 30s with lake effect snow in Southern Jefferson County and Lewis County. Snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 feet by Monday on the Tug Hill.
cnyhomepage.com
Winter weather expected back in the region Sunday night into Monday
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service offices in Binghamton and Albany have issued a Winter Weather Advisory and Lake Effect Warning for most of the Central New York region. The Advisory takes effect at 1:00AM Monday and remains in effect until 7:00PM Monday. The Lake Effect Warning is currently in effect until 12:00PM Monday.
How 2 brothers from downstate NY started a gas price war in a Syracuse suburb
North Syracuse, N.Y. -- Gas prices are falling in the Syracuse area, but in one suburb, they’re plunging, thanks to an old-fashioned price war started by two brothers from downstate New York. The average price of gas in the Syracuse area on Monday was $3.33 a gallon, according to...
Mattydale man dies in Town of Pompey car crash
LAFAYETTE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened on December 16 in the town of Pompey that killed one person. On Friday, December 16, at approximately 11:10 p.m. State Police in Lafayette responded to a two-vehicle crash on Jerome Road near Chase Road in the town of Pompey in Onondaga […]
Update: Route 31 in Clay reopened after reported rollover crash
Update: Route 31 is reopened. Clay, N.Y. — Route 31 in Clay is closed Saturday night after a reported rollover crash, according to dispatches. At 10:45 p.m. someone called 911 to report they were rear-ended and then a car was on its roof, according to dispatches from the Onondaga County 911 Center.
localsyr.com
What’s Going Around: December 19, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check of what the common illnesses are in are doctors’ offices.
WKTV
Assemblywoman Buttenschon works with local sports teams for winter accessory drive
UTICA, N.Y. -- Assemblywoman, Marianne Buttenschon teamed up with the Utica Comets and Utica City Football Club to help keep those in need, warm this winter. An announcement was made Tuesday, about the fifth annual hat and mitten drive being a huge success. "The Comets were here for us as...
WKTV
Ice skating with Santa at Nexus Center Friday
UTICA, N.Y. -- The Nexus center will be hosting a public ice skating event with Santa on Friday. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. at the center which is located at 400 Oriskany Street West. Its a fun way to start off the holiday weekend while making some great family memories as well.
NY to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces; plus, Mannion wins by 10 votes (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 20)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 31; Low: 18. Winter storm could disrupt Christmas travel. Holiday Treats: With 765 pounds of sugary frosting holding it together, it’s no wonder the Gingerbread Village at the Turning Stone Resort Casino in Central New York has once again been named one of the top hotel displays this year by Forbes’ Travel Guide. See more photos of the sweet holiday display. (Provided photo)
NY plans to change the way you heat your home. Gas, oil, propane furnaces to be phased out
Syracuse, N.Y. – A state commission today approved plans to phase out fossil fuel-burning furnaces beginning as soon as 2025 as part of New York’s aggressive program to address climate change. The plan adopted today by the state Climate Action Council requires energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other...
Comments / 0