Update at 9:15 p.m.: Interstate 81 is back open in both Parish and Sandy Creek after two separate incidents involving tractor-trailers Monday. A tractor-trailer jack-knifed on I-81 North in Parish and a tractor-trailer went off the road on I-81 South in Sandy Creek, according to 911 dispatchers. Police closed sections of the highway Monday night, but the highway is back open now.

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO