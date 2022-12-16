Read full article on original website
LADWP, Mayor Bass, Mission Indians will hold winter solstice sunrise ceremony
LOS ANGELES — With shorter days and chilly nights, winter officially begins Wednesday. To help kick off the season’s transition, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power is co-hosting a winter solstice sunrise ceremony with the Fernandeno Tataviam Band of Mission Indians. Held in the city of...
Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
Willie McGinest Jr. arrested in alleged assault at California nightclub
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Former NFL linebacker Willie McGinest Jr. was arrested Monday in connection with an assault at a Southern California nightclub, authorities said. The incident occurred Dec. 9 at a club in West Hollywood and witnesses identified McGinest as one of the people who were involved,...
‘Modern Family’ stunt coordinator alleges blacklisting by Disney, executive
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stunt coordinator is suing the Walt Disney Co., alleging a vice president has blacklisted him for defeating a workplace probe the executive initiated that ultimately vindicated the plaintiff of overbilling and workplace favoritism allegations. Jimmy Sharp’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges retaliatory discharge/wrongful...
2022 in review: The biggest news stories of the year
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — 2022 is wrapping up, so it’s as good a time as ever to look back and reflect on the year. Every day this week, Spectrum News 1’s Kelvin Washington is looking back at the best moments in music, movies, sports, culture — you name it.
LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own
OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
Santa Clarita woman spreads Christmas cheer through decorating
SANTA CLARITA, Calif. — Jeanna Crawford has been decorating since she was 8 years old. She is known as “Jeanna loves Christmas” and shares her love for the holiday and knowledge of decorating through her social media platforms and YouTube.
Warnings issued at 7 LA County beaches
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday issued warnings to people planning to visit seven beaches due to bacteria levels that exceeded health standards. People were warned to avoid swimming, surfing and getting into the water at the following locations:. 28th Street Storm...
Judge won't reduce conviction for man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A judge Monday rejected a defense bid to have a first-degree murder conviction reduced to second-degree murder or voluntary manslaughter for the man who fatally shot rapper Nipsey Hussle in front of the musician's South Los Angeles clothing store. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H....
Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
