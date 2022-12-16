ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
‘Modern Family’ stunt coordinator alleges blacklisting by Disney, executive

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A stunt coordinator is suing the Walt Disney Co., alleging a vice president has blacklisted him for defeating a workplace probe the executive initiated that ultimately vindicated the plaintiff of overbilling and workplace favoritism allegations. Jimmy Sharp’s Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges retaliatory discharge/wrongful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2022 in review: The biggest news stories of the year

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — 2022 is wrapping up, so it’s as good a time as ever to look back and reflect on the year. Every day this week, Spectrum News 1’s Kelvin Washington is looking back at the best moments in music, movies, sports, culture — you name it.
EL SEGUNDO, CA
LA County reports 6,800 new COVID-19 cases

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 6,800 new COVID-19 cases Monday covering a three-day period, along with 61 new virus-related deaths. The county Department of Public Health reported 21 deaths on Saturday and 20 each on Sunday and Monday. Health officials recently noted an uptick in virus-related death numbers, following a recent spike in hospitalizations. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said last week she feared the fatality numbers could increase in the coming weeks due to that rise in hospital patients infected with the virus.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Sea lions claim SoCal public beach as their own

OXNARD, Calif. — A few weeks ago, hundreds of sea lions appeared on Oxnard’s Kiddie Beach. And they’ve stayed. “There are normally tons of people from one end (of the beach) to the other,” said Sherrie Feger, who lives a block from the beach that — as the name suggests — is reserved for children.
OXNARD, CA
Port of LA to fund 22 zero-emission trucks through $6M in grants

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Port of Los Angeles will fund the cost of 22 zero-emission trucks next year through $6 million in grants, officials announced Tuesday. The funding, made through the port’s Zero Emission Truck Pilot Program, will provide $3 million each to two licensed motor carriers in the Los Angeles area — MLI Leasing and Performance Team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Warnings issued at 7 LA County beaches

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday issued warnings to people planning to visit seven beaches due to bacteria levels that exceeded health standards. People were warned to avoid swimming, surfing and getting into the water at the following locations:. 28th Street Storm...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Huntington Beach Police Department adds new K-9 officer

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. — The Huntington Beach Police Department has welcomed a brand new K-9 officer named Aero. The pup is named after fallen officer Nicholas Vella. Officer Vella was a pilot for the Huntington Beach Police Department who died in a helicopter accident earlier this year.
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA

