ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPBF News 25

New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week

As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES

PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut

A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach

Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Historic homes get the heave-ho for new construction

Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Palm Beach County real estate is more than just Palm Beach ... or is it? Yes, it is. Sorry Palm Beach, The Dirt knows you are accustomed to being the center of attention but how about letting the mainlanders get some glory now and then. Sheesh.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience

5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard

The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WPBF News 25

Canceled Palm Beach Balloon Festival ticket holders receiving refunds

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some good news for people who bought tickets to thePalm Beach Balloon Festival that was abruptly canceled with no explanation two weeks ago -- some ticket holders are now getting refunds—just in time for Christmas. This month, the Balloon Festival was canceled twice...
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say

JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
JUNO BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale’s Huizenga Park on tap for a big makeover. Here’s your first look.

Even parks get old. Lose their vibe. Need an update. And that’s precisely why Huizenga Plaza, the riverfront oasis in the heart of bustling downtown Fort Lauderdale, is about to get an extreme makeover that will cost $15 million, not including a new restaurant that will be built by an as-yet-unnamed developer. The long-anticipated redesign will transform the 2.1-acre park at 32 E. Las Olas ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
InsideHook

Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022

This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami

The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy