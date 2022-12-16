Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man arrested for disturbance at Clay County Circle K over store’s lack of vapesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Flights and Bites at Royal Palm Brewing CompanyJ.M. LesinskiRoyal Palm Beach, FL
WPBF News 25
New Brightline station in Boca Raton set to open Wednesday
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Brightline celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday morning in Boca Raton at its newest station set to open on Wednesday. "Visitors from other South Florida cities and ultimately central Florida will have a new way to experience Boca with the introduction of Brightline," Patrick Goddard, Brightline president, said.
All aboard! New Brightline rail stations are opening in Boca, Aventura this week
As Brightline passengers queue up to catch their first train rides from the company’s new Boca Raton and Aventura stations Wednesday, management is focusing on its 170-mile extension to Orlando, and will not be opening any more stops in South Florida, according to its president. On Tuesday, Brightline President Patrick Goddard, local politicians and other advocates celebrated the new stations’ ...
WARNING: AT&T SALES REPS FOLLOWING TECHS INTO GATED COMMUNITIES
PBSO: NEVER LET ANY SERVICE WORKER IN YOUR HOUSE, ON PROPERTY IF YOU ARE NOT COMFORTABLE. AT&T Corporate Confirms Practice In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach. Sales Rep Poses As Assistant, Has Nothing To Do With Technician. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) […]
Roach excrement, rodent droppings & old noodles: 3 hotel bars among the South Florida restaurants ordered shut
A trio of hotel bars — two in Fort Lauderdale, one on a Delray Beach rooftop — were among the six South Florida restaurants forced to temporarily shut last week by state inspectors. Meanwhile, a Delray Beach bagel staple was ordered shut for the eighth time in 13 months for a familiar problem: rodent droppings. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections ...
Best restaurants, places to eat on Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach
Georgia Avenue in West Palm Beach is evolving from its industrial roots to include high-end designers and antique dealers that are open to the public for shopping. While the changes to a more retail-oriented street are still in their infancy, there are a few places on Georgia Avenue to grab a bite to eat during a long day perusing estate sales at Kofski's and James & Jeffrey Antiques, choosing wallpaper at Meg Braff's new store and buying 18th Century European furnishings and garden planters at Authentic Provence.
WPBF News 25
Little Smiles surprises South Florida boy who has history of illness with gifts
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Zacharie Tong, 12, has spent much of his life in the hospital. He was diagnosed with Asperger's ASD and ADHD at the age of 3. Doctors eventually fully diagnosed him with ulcerative colitis. “Yeah, I can’t run. I could walk, but it would hurt,"...
west-palm-beach-news.com
This Excessive-speed Prepare Connects Miami and West Palm Seaside for the Excellent Florida Trip
Miami locals will be the first to tell you that driving around the city can be stressful, let alone crossing county lines to visit other popular South Florida spots like Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. Enter Brightline, with its eco-friendly, door-to-door, high-speed train. The Brightline rail system first launched...
Historic homes get the heave-ho for new construction
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. Palm Beach County real estate is more than just Palm Beach ... or is it? Yes, it is. Sorry Palm Beach, The Dirt knows you are accustomed to being the center of attention but how about letting the mainlanders get some glory now and then. Sheesh.
Thrillist
This High-Speed Train Is Adding 2 New Stations Connecting South Florida
If you've ever been to Florida, you'll probably have noticed that it's quite difficult to get around if you don't have a car. However, it is getting easier thanks to an expanding train line serving five major cities starting this week. Brightline is an eco-friendly, inter-city, high-speed rail line that...
luxury-houses.net
Rick Bell’s Incredible $15 Million Grand Estate In Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Is a Truly Elevated Lifestyle Experience
5875 Stone Creek Way Home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida for Sale. 5875 Stone Creek Way, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, built by acclaimed builder Rick Bell, sits on 5 acres and boasts over 20,000 square feet of space. This incredible and one-of-a-kind custom compound’s grand estate, including private gates, features volume ceilings, a resort-style pool, and top-of-the-line appliances. This Home in Fort Lauderdale offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 15,5 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5875 Stone Creek Way, please contact Jill Hertzberg (Phone: 305-788-5455) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
New Fort Lauderdale bar to bring Flagler Village vibe to Las Olas Boulevard
The operator of some of Flagler Village’s most popular nightspots is about to take his first plunge into the dynamic hospitality scene on Fort Lauderdale’s Las Olas Boulevard. David Cardaci plans to open a new sports-oriented cocktail bar called The Palm Room in February at 825 E. Las Olas Blvd. It will join a stable of venues operated by Cardaci’s Knallhart Management Group that includes ...
WPBF News 25
Job fairs in South Florida as Career Source releases latest unemployment report
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — According to the latest employment report that was released Friday by Career Source Reach Coast, Palm Beach County had the fastest annual growth in leisure and hospitality compared to other metropolitan areas (+15%). On the Treasure Coast, Port St. Lucie grew faster than state...
WPBF News 25
Canceled Palm Beach Balloon Festival ticket holders receiving refunds
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Some good news for people who bought tickets to thePalm Beach Balloon Festival that was abruptly canceled with no explanation two weeks ago -- some ticket holders are now getting refunds—just in time for Christmas. This month, the Balloon Festival was canceled twice...
Expect Smoke Smell In South Palm Beach County
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A prescribed burn in north Broward County is likely to create the smell of smoke in south Palm beach County. The Broward County Parks Department issued this advisory Monday afternoon: Broward County Parks and Recreation Division, along with the […]
cbs12.com
Swimmer drowns in Juno Beach, deputies say
JUNO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After a swimmer was rescued in Juno Beach the sheriff's office said he succumbed to his injuries. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said around 9:15 a.m. on Dec. 20, Ocean Rescue Lifeguards contacted the department for assistance after reports of one or more swimmers in distress between Juno Beach Park and Loggerhead Beach.
Fort Lauderdale’s Huizenga Park on tap for a big makeover. Here’s your first look.
Even parks get old. Lose their vibe. Need an update. And that’s precisely why Huizenga Plaza, the riverfront oasis in the heart of bustling downtown Fort Lauderdale, is about to get an extreme makeover that will cost $15 million, not including a new restaurant that will be built by an as-yet-unnamed developer. The long-anticipated redesign will transform the 2.1-acre park at 32 E. Las Olas ...
PBSO makes 2 arrests in complex real estate crime spree
Two people are facing felony charges after stealing brand-new appliances from real estate properties all over the county and then trying to sell them for a profit, deputies said.
Our 7 Favorite Miami Restaurants That Opened in 2022
This year, Miami welcomed a host of restaurants ranging from comfort food joints to luxe purveyors of caviar and lobster to everything in between. Many of the city’s new additions capitalized on the wealth of local produce and seafood, weaving this bounty into recipes inspired by Miami’s rich multicultural heritage.
wlrn.org
The multiple impacts of the FTX bankruptcy on Miami
The cryptocurrency company FTX was in the middle of moving its U.S. headquarters from Chicago to Miami when it collapsed last month. But the arena where the Miami Heat plays still bears the name of FTX. That was part of a 19-year, $135 million sponsorship deal for the arena. Bloomberg...
WPBF News 25
Mental health resources available in Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast as holidays near
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Monday's headlines and weather. As we're getting closer to the holidays, mental health experts are reminding everyone to be extra mindful this time of the year. "It is in fact a time when we find that there are higher...
