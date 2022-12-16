Read full article on original website
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel — Graveside Service 12/28/22 1 P.M.
Teresa “Terry” Ann Steimel of St. Louis passed away on December 16th, she was 74 years old. A graveside service for Terry Steimel will be Wednesday afternoon, December 28th at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Roy Dale Holland – Service 12/21/22 at 10am
Roy Dale Holland of Pevely died December 16th at the age of 69. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 10 at Radiant Life Church in Festus. Burial in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Hillsboro. Visitation for Roy Holland will be Tuesday evening from 4 until 8 at Radiant Life...
Joe Wayne Campbell Sr. — Private Services
Joe Wayne Campbell Sr. of Herculaneum passed away Thursday, December 15th, he was 67 years old. There will be private family services for Joe Campbell under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Debbie Lynn Paintner – Service – 12/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Debbie Lynn Paintner of Courtois died Sunday at the age of 60. The funeral service will be Wednesday morning at 11 at Boss Assembly of God Church. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitataion for Debbie Paintner is Tuesday evening from 4 until 7 at James and Gahr Mortuary...
Maxine McFarland – Service 1pm 12/21/22
Maxine McFarland of Fredericktown died Sunday at the age of 88. The funeral service will be 1:00 Wednesday at Follis and Sons Funeral Home in Fredericktown with burial in Twin Oaks Cemetery. Visitation for Maxine McFarland will be 11 to 1 Wednesday at the funeral home.
Robert Edward Wente Sr. — Service 12/31/22 Noon
Robert Edward Wente Sr. of Festus passed away Thursday, December 15th, he was 80 years old. The visitation for Robert Wente will be Saturday morning, December 31st from 10 until the time of funeral services at Noon at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. Interment in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City.
Michael Raymond Moon — Private Services
Michael Raymond Moon of Festus passed away Wednesday, December 14th, he was 76 years old. There will be private family services for Michael Moon, with interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Reynolds County V.F.W. Spreads Christmas Cheer
(Centerville) V.F.W. Post 6660 in Centerville has been spreading Christmas cheer all over Reynolds County. Randy Tolliver is the quartermaster of the post. He says they helped make sure home bound and elderly veterans in the county will have a nice Christmas and they couldn’t do it without some help from the community.
Candidates Narrowed For Next Park Hills City Administrator
(Park Hills) Candidates have been whittled down to see who the next Park Hills city administrator is going to be. Mayor Stacey Easter says the city council is getting closer to finding a replacement for Mark McFarland who retired as the towns’ city administrator on November 11th. Mayor Easter...
Park Hills Street Department Is Ready For Snow
(Park Hills) Extremely cold weather will be the main concern later this week but accumulating snow is also a possibility for southeast Missouri. Stacey Easter is the mayor of Park Hills. She says a plan is in place to keep city streets plowed in case we do get a few...
Broombaugh ready to lead Festus Fire Department
(Festus) Jeff Broombaugh has officially been the Festus Fire Chief for just over two weeks. He was hired by a recommendation of Festus Mayor Sam Richards and was approved by the City Council last month, and his first official day as chief was December 5th. Broombaugh retired as chief of the Rock Community Fire Protection District in June but decided to take the open Festus Fire Chief position to lead them going forward.
MAC Looking At Bringing Back Fire Academy
(Park Hills) Mineral Area College in Park Hills is looking into the possibillity of bringing back it’s fire academy. College President Doctor Joe Gilgour says this is one of the goals for the new year given to him for the year ahead. Gilgour says there’s no rush to make...
Festus to promote Captain Wendel to Chief of Police
(Festus) Current Festus Police Captain Doug Wendel will become the next Chief of Police. Festus Mayor Sam Richards appointed Wendel to replace retiring Police Chief Tim Lewis and the appointment was confirmed by unanimous consent by the Festus City Council at its Monday night meeting. Mayor Richards says Wendel was the perfect choice with his many years in the department.
Park Hills Man Receives Serious Injuries After Car Crash in Washington County
(Stoney Point) A man from Park Hills was seriously injured Tuesday in a one car crash in Washington County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Stoney Point Road near Huff Cemetery Road when 24-year-old Kristian Dunn fell asleep while driving a Dodge Caliber. The car...
Fenton woman injured in an accident on Hwy 30
A Fenton woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 30 at La Kenney Lane on Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Aureliano Cruz Garcia of High Ridge was driving a 2009 Chevy Express and the vehicle suffered a defect and came to a stop in the right lane. The vehicle was then struck from behind by a 2017 Nissan Altima driven by 31-year-old Catherine Anderson of Fenton. Anderson was not wearing a seatbelt and was taken by private conveyance to SSM Health St. Clare Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 6:30 on Monday night.
3 Elk Harvested This Year in Missouri
(Reynolds County) Missouri hunters harvested a bull elk during the archery portion of the elk-hunting season, along with two bull elk during the firearms elk hunting season which wrapped up Sunday. The three Missouri hunters were selected for one of five elk hunting permits issued earlier in the year through...
Only two dates left to visit the Santa House in Festus
(Festus) There are only two remaining nights in which Santa Claus will be in the Santa House in Festus for kids and visitors. Festus City Administrator Greg Camp says residents of the area need to act quickly if they want to talk to Santa before Christmas. There is no charge...
Lt. Moore settling in as head of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office detective bureau
(Hillsboro) Lieutenant Matt Moore with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has been leading the detective bureau since spring. Moore was promoted to the position following several promotions after the retirement of Major Gary Higginbotham in March of this year. Lieutenant Moore says he has set some goals for what he and the department would like to accomplish in 2023.
Potosi Correctional Center Inmate Dies
(Mineral Point) An inmate at the Potosi Correction Center has died. Authorities say Brandon Smith was a 33 year old offender serving a 51 year sentence for second degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and first degree attempted robbery out of Jackson County. He had been in the...
Middlebrook Man Flown to St. Louis Hospital After Receiving Serious Injuries in Iron County Crash
(Graniteville) A man from Middlebrook was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Sunday in Iron County. The Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Iron County Road 96, a mile north of Graniteville when a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 56-year-old Darrell Sullivan ran off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
