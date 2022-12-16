PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announced Tuesday who he would be bringing to the office in January. Jackley is retaining a number of members currently serving in the Attorney General’s office. Chief among them is Dan Satterlee and Chad Mosteller. Satterlee will be the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director, and Mosteller the Assistant Director. Currently, Mosteller serves as the interim Director of DCI. Brent Kempema will also stay with the office as well and will serve as Deputy Attorney General over the Criminal Division.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO