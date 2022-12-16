Sad that people aren't free to live life has they see fit,how many strait parents have lost children because of their judgment! Matthew 1.7
The left has a full push to radicalize this country as much as possible as there's many reasons they're doing this but it's all aimed towards pushing this issue to create a "normalization" of it when you are born a gender because you're born a gender. Maybe if parents want a girl then they can pay for the science part of it so they have the proper boy or girl they want.Insurance plans, public, private especially the public govt plans that people get on the healthcare exchange shouldn't be paying for this type of surgery as the taxpayers have to foot the bill at the end of the day as marketplace insurance subscribers don't pay very much at all. Always had insurance since I left high school, self bought. #Priorities!!!Getting ridiculous anymore!!!
Are you that so far behind in the times Christy ? Your making a issue and wasting your time and energy worrying about something that’s been around for year’s.. Your sticking your nose were it doesn’t belong and start doing the things that you promised us South Dakotan’s ..She’s doesn’t really care about how people feel or what they go through in a daily basis.. She just wants herself to look good.. Start handing out that Covid money that you got for our state and let’s start clean up these street’s..
