Sioux Falls, SD

Bonnie Powers
4d ago

Sad that people aren't free to live life has they see fit,how many strait parents have lost children because of their judgment! Matthew 1.7

D N
4d ago

The left has a full push to radicalize this country as much as possible as there's many reasons they're doing this but it's all aimed towards pushing this issue to create a "normalization" of it when you are born a gender because you're born a gender. Maybe if parents want a girl then they can pay for the science part of it so they have the proper boy or girl they want.Insurance plans, public, private especially the public govt plans that people get on the healthcare exchange shouldn't be paying for this type of surgery as the taxpayers have to foot the bill at the end of the day as marketplace insurance subscribers don't pay very much at all. Always had insurance since I left high school, self bought. #Priorities!!!Getting ridiculous anymore!!!

Cecilia Gasca
3d ago

Are you that so far behind in the times Christy ? Your making a issue and wasting your time and energy worrying about something that’s been around for year’s.. Your sticking your nose were it doesn’t belong and start doing the things that you promised us South Dakotan’s ..She’s doesn’t really care about how people feel or what they go through in a daily basis.. She just wants herself to look good.. Start handing out that Covid money that you got for our state and let’s start clean up these street’s..

KELOLAND TV

Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane has been dismissed by the Government Accountability Board. The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges, met at the University Center in Sioux Falls and quickly went into executive session. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson attended Tuesday’s GAB meeting and reported the board dismissed the complaint regarding Noem’s use of the state airplane.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration issued contradictory reasons for terminating a transgender advocacy group’s contract with the state Department of Health. A Friday letter from the department alleged numerous contract violations committed by the group, while the governor’s spokesman told the conservative media outlet that first reported on the letter that Noem does not support the […] The post Noem terminates contract for transgender advocacy group appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Department of Public Safety provides storm assistance to SD tribes

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has provided direct assistance to South Dakota’s tribes following last week’s winter storms. “Our entire department, especially the Office of Emergency Management (OEM), worked closely with the tribes to discuss needs and resource requests that resulted from this storm,” said DPS Cabinet Secretary Craig Price. “The partnerships that we have with other agencies helped us act quickly and deploy resources to assist the tribes and their residents.”
PIERRE, SD
gowatertown.net

South Dakota nursing home complaints surge 117% higher

Nursing home complaints are on the rise this year after falling during the early pandemic years of 2020 and 2021. The state Department of Health, which oversees more than 100 long-term care facilities, fielded 39 complaints as of Dec. 9. That’s an increase of 117% over 2020 and 2021, when the state received 18 complaints each year.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Marty Jackley announces hires, retains a number of current AG staffers

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General-elect Marty Jackley announced Tuesday who he would be bringing to the office in January. Jackley is retaining a number of members currently serving in the Attorney General’s office. Chief among them is Dan Satterlee and Chad Mosteller. Satterlee will be the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Director, and Mosteller the Assistant Director. Currently, Mosteller serves as the interim Director of DCI. Brent Kempema will also stay with the office as well and will serve as Deputy Attorney General over the Criminal Division.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Board of Regents to discuss recent SDSU drag show

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents plans to meet telephonically on Wednesday to discuss the involvement of minors in student-sponsored events like the drag show that took place recently at South Dakota State University. The issue was first raised at the Regents’ regular meeting...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
VERMILLION, SD
wpr.org

Wisconsin lawmakers, ag industry push back on federal rule that would exclude cranberries as a healthy food

Healthy foods aren’t typically top of mind during the holidays. But most of the year, marketing a food as "healthy" can catch a consumer’s eye. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has a formal definition of what it means for a food to be healthy, which the agency is currently working to update. But some in Wisconsin’s congressional delegation and agriculture industry worry the new definition leaves out cranberries and tart cherries.
WISCONSIN STATE
Arkansas Advocate

‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions

In May of 2021, Abbey Lynn Steele gave birth to her first child, a baby boy. A urine test showed methamphetamine in his system. Steele, who turned 19 that month, also tested positive for meth. The drug’s detection in the baby’s urine assured that Steele would not keep full custody under South Dakota law. Its […] The post ‘An addict and treated like a criminal’: Native woman’s death sparks questions appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KFYR-TV

Five ND doctors formally sanctioned in 2022

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Board of Medicine formally disciplined five licensed doctors in 2022. The sanctions resulted in three physicians losing their credentials to practice in the state. The board’s executive director, Sandra DePountis, says the board disciplined fewer doctors than in the past two years.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’

OMAHA — The two-year legal fight is not yet over between the loser of a 2020 GOP-on-GOP legislative race and the Nebraska Republican Party that accused her in ads of wrongdoing.  Nebraska City business owner Janet Palmtag lost her defamation lawsuit against the state GOP, a Lancaster County District Court judge ruled Friday in a […] The post Judge rules for Nebraska GOP on ads, says Palmtag failed to prove ‘actual malice’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'I'm disappointed': Nebraska report finds DHHS misspent $4.1 million

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will not face any consequences after being accused by the auditor's office of misspending more than $4 million. The chain of events starts in May 2021. According to a letter from the Nebraska Auditor's Office, DHHS was awarded...
NEBRASKA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Why buying a home is out of reach for many South Dakota residents

A series of economic factors has coalesced over the past two years to make it extremely difficult or even impossible for many people in South Dakota to achieve the American Dream of homeownership. The price of new and existing homes has skyrocketed in recent years at a time when modest...
RAPID CITY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Six businesses fail alcohol compliance checks in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Monday, the Sioux Falls Police Department conducted an alcohol compliance check in the city’s southwest region. Of the 29 businesses checked by the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers say six companies failed the alcohol compliance check and sold alcohol to a person under 21.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

See how many school counselors are in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — Schools across the country were short about 300,000 teachers and staff when the 2022-2023 school year began, according to National Education Association President Becky Pringle. This massive dearth has forced an unfortunate series of developments in schools across the country. Principals are performing janitorial...
COLORADO STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

10′ Drifts Strand 70 Trucks in South Dakota

The Vivian, South Dakota Coffee Cup Fuel truck stop will be remembered for their kindness and long working hours after last week's blizzard socked-in truckers across the state. While Sioux Falls received mostly rain and ice, the other 90% of South Dakota was hammered by snow and winds which led to traffic delays and accidents.
VIVIAN, SD

