New York (PIX11) The holidays are time when families break out delicious recipes and make treats for everyone to enjoy such as the yule log cake. The yule log cake, as we know it, has a history behind it. Back in the day, families would burn actual logs on Christmas Eve to symbolize the new year and good luck. Somewhere over the years, the tradition evolved from burning a tree to making dessert replicas of the logs.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO