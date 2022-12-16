ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delicious drinks to celebrate National Sangria Day

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tuesday, Dec. 20, is National Sangria Day, and the New York Living team celebrated with Lisa Fernandes, the head bartender at the Hidden Pearl and the bartender for Rule of Thirds in Brooklyn. Watch the video players for more.
Climate change chat with family during the holidays

Climate change chat with family during the holidays

This could be the coldest holiday weekend in decades, and that could inspire some family talk about climate change. Environmentalist Heather White explains how to have that conversation.
Festive holiday decor

Festive holiday decor

James Stanley of James Stanley NY shares fun and creative ideas.
New Jersey chef shares Yule Log holiday tradition

New York (PIX11) The holidays are time when families break out delicious recipes and make treats for everyone to enjoy such as the yule log cake. The yule log cake, as we know it, has a history behind it. Back in the day, families would burn actual logs on Christmas Eve to symbolize the new year and good luck. Somewhere over the years, the tradition evolved from burning a tree to making dessert replicas of the logs.
Workplace diversity

Workplace diversity

The importance of diversity in the workplace, and the challenges that professionals from communities of color face in the corporate world.
Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Thousands in wigs, hair products stolen from Bronx store

Someone swiped a big box from the store. The contents were worth around $4,000.
Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

Central Park gate named in honor of Exonerated Five

The Gate of the Exonerated in Central Park was named in honor of the five men who were wrongfully convicted when they were teenagers of a brutal rape in the park in 1989.
NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

NYCHA Brownsville building has inconsistent heat, hot water

People who live in a Brownsville New York City Housing Authority building say the last few weeks have been miserable.
NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah

NYC celebrates first day of Hanukkah

NYC will be lighting the world's largest menorah in Grand Army Plaza, near Central Park, Sunday night.
Uber drivers turn off the app and protest

Uber drivers turn off the app and protest

New York Uber drivers went on strike Monday to protest a lawsuit filed by the company that halted an impending pay raise.
Encantos founder shares vision for children’s educational and entertainment company

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Susie Jaramillo is an artist and entrepreneur who helps children learn, play and grow through storytelling. The Venezuelan American with a passion for all things Latin-X is the creative force behind “Canticos.” The Emmy-nominated bilingual preschool brand helps children learn in English and Spanish. It’s loved by children, parents, and educators around the world.
Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

Student stabbed at Uniondale High School

A student at Uniondale High School was repeatedly stabbed on Monday afternoon, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.
Sun, cold to kick off workweek in NY, NJ

Old Man Winter kept a tight grip on the Big Apple on Sunday as temperatures once again struggled to break the 40-degree mark. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of exactly 40 degrees; it was the 11th day in a row in which temperatures were at or below normal. Just like Saturday, the day started out sunny, then we saw a good deal of clouds mix in during the afternoon hours.
How Anne Mahlum shook up the fitness world with Solidcore

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Anne Mahlum has created enormous success in the fitness world – a space that’s often dominated by men. She founded the boutique fitness company Solidcore in 2013. She’s since raised more than $70 million in private equity for the brand. Before Solidcore,...
MTA worker beaten with a hammer at Manhattan subway room: NYPD

CHELSEA (PIX11) – An MTA worker was hit five times in the head with a hammer by an unknown suspect after an argument in a Manhattan subway dispatch room, police said. The attacker broke into the dispatch room to argue with an assistant train dispatcher on the L train platform at the 14th Street/Eighth Avenue subway station around 2 a.m., according to police. The argument led to a fight, and the assailant hit the dispatcher five times in the head with a hammer, police said. It was unclear what the argument was about, authorities said.
