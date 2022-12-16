Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Border Bash Foundation presents $980K check to local organizations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Money raised from the Border Bash was given to the Children’s Hospital of Georgia and other local organizations completing an annual tradition that reaches beyond college football. Leaders with the Border Bash Foundation raised $980,000 for local children’s charities. President of the organization, Joel Simmons,...
WRDW-TV
250 holiday hams donated at Augusta elementary school
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “Lend a Helping Ham” returned this holiday season. The company behind the movement, Recteq, dropped off 250 hams at Wilkinson Gardens Elementary School in Augusta. They are full-sized, pre-glazed, and hickory smoked, so it’s ready for the Christmas feast. Now the school plans to...
WRDW-TV
Salvation Army offering shelter from cold temperatures
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cold temperatures are expected to stick around, even dropping lower as we head into the weekend. As a result, some people are looking for a place to stay warm. We talked to volunteers at the Center of Hope about what they are doing to ensure people...
WRDW-TV
Keep any pet for as long or little with new foster program
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are new efforts to prevent overcrowding in our local animal shelters. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia and Augusta Animal Services have partnered to create a new foster program. You can bring home a dog or cat for free and as long or little as you want. They only ask for two things.
WRDW-TV
‘I thank the Lord’: Local pastor celebrates 100th birthday
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local pastor is turning 100 years old Wednesday, and his family is making sure his birthday is one to remember. Cars honked and others shared smiles to celebrate the Rev. Willie Roberts turning 100 during a celebration just outside of his home with family and friends all waving and dancing.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon families get holiday help in form of food, gifts
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest Food Bank teamed up with Fort Gordon Christmas House to provide food boxes for E6 and below active-duty service members. The partnership allowed pre-registered military families to “shop” for gifts for their children while also receiving boxes of pantry-stable food items through the food bank.
WRDW-TV
Giveaway continues to honor late mom who had a passion for dolls
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local man is keeping a holiday tradition going with a doll giveaway for girls after his mother passed away. It started last year when Richard Wilcox’s mother passed, leaving behind thousands of dolls. He decided to give them away to kids in the community...
WRDW-TV
One on One with Richard Rogers | Impacts of spiritual support
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Hospitals are filled with all kinds of specialists, but have you ever thought about the spiritual support they offer?. Reverend Jeff Flowers just retired as Director of Spiritual Care at Augusta University Health. He talks one on one with Richard Rogers about the impacts of spiritual...
WRDW-TV
‘Crying out for help’: Overdose survivor shares his story
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re hearing from an overdose survivor about the hope and darkness he experienced using fentanyl. Hunter Deas is a U.S. Army veteran. But even after returning home from service, another war began. “I just always felt alone, and no one understood the battle I was...
WRDW-TV
Cops brighten holiday for 30 Richmond County kids
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County School Safety and Security Department hosted Shop with a Cop with students on Saturday. Approximately 30 students met with officers and walked through the Walmart at 3338 Wrightsboro Road to select gifts for their families. “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of...
WRDW-TV
Sensory-friendly Santa visits children in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For many families taking the kids to see Santa is a holiday tradition. But for kids with a sensory processing disorder, loud sounds and long lines can make that tradition a challenge. Kami Augustine drove all the way from Barnwell County to Augusta so her son...
WRDW-TV
Santa visits passengers at Augusta Regional Airport
WRDW-TV
First look at Junior Achievement center coming to Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting a first look at plans for the new Junior Achievement Discovery Center coming to Columbia County in 2023. The building will be used to teach middle school students in both Columbia and Richmond counties about financial literacy. It’s right off Riverwatch Parkway in...
WRDW-TV
Oath of office ceremony for Augusta Commission
WRDW-TV
Aiken opens new gateway into Hitchcock Woods
AIKEN, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - A ribbon cutting ceremony opened the gate for a new entrance to Hitchcock Woods in Aiken on Sunday. For six years, a metal gate blocked the entryway off to make room for a new project to help reduce erosion. The project is the first of its...
WRDW-TV
Local veterans speak on meaning behind Wreaths Across America Day
GRANITEVILLE, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was Wreaths Across America Day. More than 3,400 locations across the United States participated in the event. At Sunset Memorial Gardens in Graniteville, roughly 100 people showed up to lay wreaths on the graves of more than 1,000 veterans. Some laid a wreath for a loved one and others just for the honor and privilege.
WRDW-TV
Fort Gordon soldiers get a farewell for holiday leave
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Top leadership at Fort Gordon delivered holiday greetings Monday morning to soldiers going on Christmas leave. The soldiers began leaving from Augusta Regional Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport starting at midnight. More than 2,500 soldiers will be traveling home during Fort Gordon’s holiday block leave...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
WRDW-TV
Smeared poop, brown water, mold: ‘Trapped’ in Maxwell House
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Disabled, elderly tenants in the Maxwell House Apartments off of Greene Street are asking for help after they say things have gone from bad to worse. Right now, they’re dealing with two broken elevators. It’s leaving many stranded, worried, and questioning what happens if there’s a...
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
