$30K gifted to Knoxville animal shelters for Christmas
Two East Tennessee animal shelters are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership. Furrow Automotive Group’s Mercedes-Benz of Knoxville gave $15,000 to Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley.
insideofknoxville.com
A Family, A Home, and New Hope
A small home at 119 South Cruze Street, in east Knoxville, just a stone’s throw from downtown, is shining this Christmas as a beacon of hope for Knoxville couple Alvin and Jeanine Johnson. Married four years and facing difficult obstacles, the two longed to own their own home, but seemed destined to continue to rent. Enter Renaissance Creations and it appears the dream will come true.
WATE
Young-Williams receives $15K donation
Knoxville accepting applications for grants for youth violence programs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs. They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.
Drag show at Tennessee Theatre puts spotlight on age limits
'A Drag Show Christmas' performance at the Tennessee Theatre has brought age limits at drag shows into the spotlight.
WATE
The Importance of Colonoscopies
Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe …. Stacey Payne with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers talks about how people can...
wvlt.tv
Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need
WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
WATE
Lilienthal Gallery brings international artists to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lilienthal Gallery brings world renown international artwork to East Tennessee by curating shows that spotlight other cultures. With a welcoming atmosphere and classes to inform the public, the Lilienthal Gallery hopes to expand upon the thriving art community within the region. Pieces from “Transcending...
wvlt.tv
What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
Knox Co. Commission meeting erupts in community outrage over drag shows, KCSO incident at McAlister's
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Monday, several groups gathered at a regular Knox County Commission meeting. Many people signed up to speak on two subjects: an incident in November when the Knox County Sheriff's Office said a 15-year-old cashier did not serve deputies, and national outrage over all-age drag show performances.
What Knoxville’s homeless shelters say they need ahead of freezing weather
With winter weather bringing freezing temperatures throughout the next week, the cold will affects everyone, especially those who are homeless this holiday season.
WATE
Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished
An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested permission to demolish the nearly 100-year-old building. Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished. An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested...
WATE
Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads
TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads. TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road. Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Keeping your gifts safe...
WATE
Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
WATE
Winter Weather Checklist
Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe. Winter Weather Checklist. Weather models and professional prognosticators such...
Knoxville woman out $1,000 after safe store closes abruptly
An East Tennessee woman is out $1,000 the store where she bought a safe closed abruptly without ever delivering her purchase.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN
Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
WATE
Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos
A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s. Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets …. A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
WATE
Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week
A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee. Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week. A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO’s...
Winter weather checklists for prepping home, kids, car, pets & more
If you're wondering what steps need to be taken for preparing your home, your vehicle, your children, elderly loved ones, and pets in your life that could be affected by the winter weather, we've got it covered like snowfall on an East Tennessee mountain lodge.
