Knoxville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

insideofknoxville.com

A Family, A Home, and New Hope

A small home at 119 South Cruze Street, in east Knoxville, just a stone’s throw from downtown, is shining this Christmas as a beacon of hope for Knoxville couple Alvin and Jeanine Johnson. Married four years and facing difficult obstacles, the two longed to own their own home, but seemed destined to continue to rent. Enter Renaissance Creations and it appears the dream will come true.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Young-Williams receives $15K donation

Young-Williams Animal Center and the Humane Society of Tennessee Valley are able to help more pets thanks to a Christmas gift from a local car dealership.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBIR

Knoxville accepting applications for grants for youth violence programs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The City of Knoxville announced organizations could start applying for its annual youth violence prevention micro-grant programs. They first announced the Spring Break Opportunity Youth micro-grant program, which is meant to help create engagement activities and job opportunities for young people during Spring Break across Knox County schools, between March 13, 2023, and March 17, 2023.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

The Importance of Colonoscopies

Colonoscopies are extremely important, especially for African Americans, to help identify colorectal cancer early.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Morgan County correctional staff donate thousands of gifts to kids in need

WARTBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Staff at the Morgan County Correctional Complex (MCCX) are helping make sure no child in the county goes without a gift this holiday season. Complex officials announced Monday that their staff had delivered 2,200 gifts to the Morgan County School System’s central office. Those gifts will go to the county’s Angel Tree program.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
WATE

Lilienthal Gallery brings international artists to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Lilienthal Gallery brings world renown international artwork to East Tennessee by curating shows that spotlight other cultures. With a welcoming atmosphere and classes to inform the public, the Lilienthal Gallery hopes to expand upon the thriving art community within the region. Pieces from “Transcending...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

What will happen to the former Hotel Knoxville?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a meeting on Monday with the Downtown Knoxville Alliance (DKA), the topic of a grant for the Hotel Knoxville was originally on the meeting agenda but was scrapped. The Hotel Knoxville was a Mariott property that stopped taking reservations in March of 2020. The pyramid-shaped...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Historic Knoxville building could soon be demolished

An application submitted to the City of Knoxville by the owner of the Pryor Brown Garage has requested permission to demolish the nearly 100-year-old building.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Investigation into nails dumped on Tennessee roads

TDOT and local law enforcement agencies are investigating several separate incidents where nails were dumped on the road.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Personalized salad in a jar? Try it now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eat local and good food. Daddy Mac’s Down Home is the spot for some of the best barbeque, wings, burgers, and more. One item on their menu has received much popularity for its good tastes and uniqueness. The Salad Jar is for all salad lovers and is completely customizable to your liking.
FARRAGUT, TN
WATE

Winter Weather Checklist

Weather models and professional prognosticators such as the WATE 6 Storm Team are tracking a potential Arctic air mass that could affect much of the southeast United States. Here are some ways to keep yourself, your family and your home safe.
KNOXVILLE, TN
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Oakridge, TN

Mountainous and rich in history, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, is a popular tourist destination. The American Museum of Science & Energy is dedicated to educating visitors about energy and nuclear power while preserving the heritage of Oak Ridge's military past. Oakridge is also home to some of the finest eateries!. You'll...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

Man in search of people in decades-old Tree Streets photos

A man is working to connect old pictures to people who lived in the Tree Streets of Johnson City in the early 1950s.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Maryville Denso facility tests out shortened work-week

A four-day workweek amongst some employee groups is in the experimental phase at DENSO's largest manufacturing facility in the United States. That facility is located in East Tennessee.
MARYVILLE, TN

