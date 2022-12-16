Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Pizza Places In ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Visit America's Largest Christmas Museum Here in OhioTravel MavenMedina, OH
Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga County Erect Saniyah's #PuttheGunsDown Sign: Waiting for Response from Law DirectorBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Browns Superstar RB Missing Practice With InjuryOnlyHomersCleveland, OH
Related
Man arrested after killing man, hitting 2 Ohio houses while driving under the influence
A man faces charges after police say he hit two houses while driving under the influence.
Semi-truck flips over guardrail on I-77 South
A semi-truck has flipped on its side over the guardrail on Interstate 77 South, just past the Ohio Turnpike, Tuesday morning.
Man seen stealing ‘arm loads’ of sports apparel from mall: Strongsville Police Blotter
Shoplifting, SouthPark Center: On Dec. 6, an employee called about a known shoplifter seen stealing from the mall. The caller said the suspect previously loaded up a cart and left the store without paying for the merchandise. This time the man -- who was wearing glasses, a black sweatshirt, black...
cleveland19.com
Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
42-year-old man found fatally shot in Akron home
AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot inside of his house in Akron on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of Eddie Johnson III. Johnson was found deceased at his residence, located at 29th Street, SW in Akron on Sunday.
Police find 42 dogs in 'unsatisfactory conditions' at Lakewood home
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — 42 dogs were recovered from a Lakewood home Monday afternoon after numerous complaints were reported to police against the residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Lakewood police, during the...
whbc.com
Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
Small town main streets the focus of Lorain County guide
A half dozen Lorain County towns are collaborating to attract visitors and customers to their main street communities.
Dozens of dogs removed from Lakewood home; property deemed uninhabitable
On Monday, Lakewood Police executed a search warrant at a home in the 1600 block of Waterbury Road following numerous complaints of a multitude of dogs living in "unsatisfactory conditions."
Man causes disturbance at business after being warned by police: Brunswick Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
cleveland19.com
No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police release new information on 19-year-old shot multiple times in car
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police shared new information Monday about the homicide of a 19-year-old man who was gunned down in a car in the city’s Collinwood neighborhood. The deadly shooting took place in daylight hours around 4:45 p.m. Friday on East 149th Street just north of St...
whbc.com
I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
cleveland19.com
Chardon firefighters battle fire at apartment complex
CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department battled a fire at the Char Mills Apartments Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Char Mills Apartments located at 127 Wilson Mills Rd. around 9:25 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from an apartment room. Two occupants of the apartment and their dog...
cleveland19.com
A Euclid 13-year-old shot in the head is making a miraculous recovery just days before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An unthinkable crime, and a long road to recovery for a 13-year-old boy shot in the head. The Euclid child was hit by gunfire when more than one dozen shots were fired into his family’s home on December 15th. His mother who asked that we...
2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
Man wanted in multiple carjackings and armed robberies in Cuyahoga County arrested by US Marshals in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old man wanted by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department on a 16-count indictment was captured Tuesday morning. Authorities say Andre Lovett was located near the 1800 block of Wymore Street in Cleveland by members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. “Upon arrival at...
Semi crash causes traffic delays on I-77 South near Ohio Turnpike
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Heads up!. Drivers in Summit County are experiencing traffic delays due to a semi crash, which happened along I-77 South just south of the Ohio Turnpike. The crash has caused some lane restrictions as well, resulting in bumper-to-bumper traffic. ODOT's traffic map estimates delays in...
63-year-old woman dies in Mentor fire; cause under investigation
MENTOR, Ohio — A 63-year-old woman is dead following a fire in Mentor early Sunday morning. Crews from four different Mentor engines as well as one in Willoughby responded to the blaze on the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue just before 2 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. Those on scene reported "heavy black smoke" at the residence and firefighters eventually located the victim while attempting to knock down the flames in lot 24.
Comments / 0