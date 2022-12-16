UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO