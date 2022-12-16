ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Ridgeville, OH

cleveland19.com

Elyria man runs across 6 lanes of traffic in attempt to flee police

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Elyria police said a wanted man ran across six lanes of traffic while attempting to flee officers early Monday morning. The incident began when officers arrived at a residence on Yorktown Lane around 12:30 a.m. to return a purse that had been stolen. Police said officers...
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

42-year-old man found fatally shot in Akron home

AKRON, Ohio — A 42-year-old man was found fatally shot inside of his house in Akron on Sunday. The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the homicide of Eddie Johnson III. Johnson was found deceased at his residence, located at 29th Street, SW in Akron on Sunday.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Police find 42 dogs in 'unsatisfactory conditions' at Lakewood home

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — 42 dogs were recovered from a Lakewood home Monday afternoon after numerous complaints were reported to police against the residence. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. According to Lakewood police, during the...
LAKEWOOD, OH
whbc.com

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 31-year-old homeless man already charged with aggravated arson in a Plain Township fire from earlier this month is now charged with murder. That charge for the Raff Road SW fire that killed a man back in September. Anthony Carr was arraigned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An AMBER Alert was issued early Tuesday morning after five-month-old twins, Kasson and Kyair Thomas, were abducted in a Columbus car theft around 9:45 p.m. Monday. Columbus police said the car, a 2010 Honda Accord, was stolen from the Donatos Pizza located at East 1st Avenue...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

No charges will be filed in Parma Amber Alert, police say

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma police announced Monday there will be no charges filed in connection with the Amber Alert incident from Saturday, Dec. 17. According to a Parma police, due to the “female’s lack of cooperation, we don’t have much to go on.”. Police issued an...
PARMA, OH
whbc.com

I-77 Southbound-Impacted Ramp Finally Closes at Central Interchange

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It took a few extra days to get there. But at the Central Interchange in Akron, the Eastbound I-76 ramp to I-77 South has closed, says ODOT. It’s a two-year-long closure that means drivers going Southbound on 77 through Akron will need...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Chardon firefighters battle fire at apartment complex

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Chardon Fire Department battled a fire at the Char Mills Apartments Sunday morning. Firefighters arrived at Char Mills Apartments located at 127 Wilson Mills Rd. around 9:25 a.m. to find heavy fire coming from an apartment room. Two occupants of the apartment and their dog...
CHARDON, OH
WKYC

2 injured in weekend stabbing in University Heights; man taken to hospital

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man and woman were both injured in an alleged stabbing that took place late Saturday night in University Heights. Police say officers arrived at an apartment on the 14100 block of Cedar Road around 11:47 p.m. and found both victims with knife wounds inside the residence. The male was apparently losing consciousness due to significant blood lost, and crews tended to him before an ambulance took him to a local hospital. He is currently in stable condition.
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

63-year-old woman dies in Mentor fire; cause under investigation

MENTOR, Ohio — A 63-year-old woman is dead following a fire in Mentor early Sunday morning. Crews from four different Mentor engines as well as one in Willoughby responded to the blaze on the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue just before 2 a.m. after a neighbor called 911. Those on scene reported "heavy black smoke" at the residence and firefighters eventually located the victim while attempting to knock down the flames in lot 24.
MENTOR, OH

