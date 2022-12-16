Read full article on original website
Jennifer Lopez Debuts Hair Transformation in Time for the Holidays
Jennifer Lopez embraced the "new year, new me" attitude a little early this year, debuting a new hairstyle right before the holidays.
Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Channels Cher During Family Karaoke
Audrey McGraw tried her best to imitate Cher during her recent family karaoke night, and she certainly didn't disappoint.
Rockdale County mother and entrepreneur acknowledged for efforts to empower women
CONYERS —A sisterhood that is genuine, safe and judgement free. These were the foundations that Conyers resident Khari Mightly hoped to achieve as she launched her first gift-giving ceremony aimed at empowering women throughout Rockdale County.
HEALTH SCORES: Dec. 12 - Dec. 15
♦ Merryvale Assisted Living, 11980 Ga. Highway 142, Oxford; Dec. 12; Required Additional Routine; 91/A.
Newborn resident William Joseph Clark charged in fatal wreck
COVINGTON — A Newborn man has been charged in connection with a September accident that claimed the life of a Mansfield woman. William Joseph Clark, 33, has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless driving and speeding in the two-vehicle accident that took place shortly after 4 p.m. on Sept. 25 in front of Blackwell’s Grocery Store on County Road 213. Killed in the accident was 27-year-old Brianna Megan Luti.
Comcast Keeps Raising Prices, but Customers Have Another Choice
Comcast (CMCSA) - Get Free Report prices move in only one direction. Every year, more or less, they always go up.
Despite obstacles, temporary warming shelter opens in Covington
COVINGTON — After plans fell through for a warming shelter at Garden of Gethsemane Homeless Shelter, Newton County and Covington have stepped in to facilitate a shelter at Wolverine Gym at R.L. Cousins School. The temporary shelter opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., just ahead of some of the coldest...
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE
ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at Chanceys Wrecker Service 4199 Old Atlanta Hwy Covington Ga 30014 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: FORD Year: 2002 Model: MUSTANG Vehicle ID #: 1FAFP45X62F196244 Vehicle License #: RQL0294 State: GA Picked up from: 1494 OLD SALEM RD. SE, CONYERS, GA , 30013 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2006 Model: AVEO Vehicle ID #: KL1TD66616B639511 Vehicle License #: TBW0711 State:GA Picked up from: 1436 Dogwood Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Vehicle Make: TOYOTA Year:1994 Model: COROLLA Vehicle ID #:2T1AE09B4RC073904 Vehicle License #:BNH2227 State:GA Picked up from: 921 N. MAIN ST. NW, CONYERS, GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2017 Model:CRUZE Vehicle ID #: 1G1BE5SM6H7103393 Vehicle License #: CRF4905 State:GA Picked up from: hwy 138 s and flat shoals road CONYERS Ga Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2016 Model:MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G11C5SA8GF121891 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make:NISSAN Year:2005 Model:ALTIMA Vehicle ID #: 1N4AL11D65C253001 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 1050 Walker Lake Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094 Vehicle Make:INTERNATIONAL Year: 2021 Model:MV607 Vehicle ID #: 3HAEUMML9ML476385 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: OGLESBY BRIDGE RD/HWY 212 Vehicle Make: FORD Year:1992 Model:RANGER Vehicle ID #: 1FTCR10U6NUC40780 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 6513 Marshall Blvd, Lithonia, GA 30058 Vehicle Make: BUICK Year: 2012 Model:VERANO Vehicle ID #: 1G4PP5SK4C4198368 Vehicle License #: Y760913 State: IL Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2010 Model: MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G1ZB5EB4A4137888 Vehicle License #: RIH6142 State: GA Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Chanceys Wrecker Service Address: 539 MCDANIEL MILL RD CONYERS, GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 483-0698 928-89733 12/21 28 2022.
Conyers road rage suspect arrested
CONYERS — A Covington man wanted in connection with a road rage incident has been arrested by the Conyers Police Department. Kelley Wessoloski, 21, Bramble Bush Trail, Covington, has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with the Dec. 1 incident.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20:. • Linda Kaye Aikens, 56, Hillside Drive, Covington; probation violation.
Scratch-off Lotto Ticket Wins Large Sum at Office Holiday Party
Looks like someone got the surprise of a lifetime this holiday season—a Christmas miracle, if you will.
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Dec. 13 - Dec. 19, 2022:. • Michael Ren Wysolovski, 36, Old Mill Way, Conyers; probation violation.
NSD Updates: UGA Inks A Monster out of South Carolina
It's national signing day for the University of Georgia, which means Christmas has come early for a football program under head coach Kirby Smart that has been predicated on talent acquisition. No one, other than perhaps Alabama, has stacked talent at the rate which Kirby Smart has at Georgia. So,...
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Gerald George Johnson, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Joan Marie Johnson Personal Representative's Address: 596 Greenview AVE SE Conyers ga 30094 This 5 day of December, 2022. 908-89587, 12/21,28,1/4,11,2023.
LIVE: NSD Brings the Latest Stars for Georgia
Early national signing day was brought to college football in December of 2017, providing the class of 2018 the opportunity to sign and enroll early at the school they intend to play college football. What was originally intended to be a clause for just a handful of players, has now...
