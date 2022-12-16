ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLE ADVERTISEMENT NOTICE You are hereby notified, in accordance with OCGA 40-11-19 (a) (2), that each of the below-referenced vehicles are subject to a lien and a petition may be filed in court to foreclose a lien for all amounts owed. If the lien is foreclosed, a court shall order the sale of the vehicle to satisfy the debt. The vehicles are currently located at Chanceys Wrecker Service 4199 Old Atlanta Hwy Covington Ga 30014 The vehicles subject to liens as stated above are identified as: Vehicle Make: FORD Year: 2002 Model: MUSTANG Vehicle ID #: 1FAFP45X62F196244 Vehicle License #: RQL0294 State: GA Picked up from: 1494 OLD SALEM RD. SE, CONYERS, GA , 30013 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2006 Model: AVEO Vehicle ID #: KL1TD66616B639511 Vehicle License #: TBW0711 State:GA Picked up from: 1436 Dogwood Dr SE, Conyers, GA 30013 Vehicle Make: TOYOTA Year:1994 Model: COROLLA Vehicle ID #:2T1AE09B4RC073904 Vehicle License #:BNH2227 State:GA Picked up from: 921 N. MAIN ST. NW, CONYERS, GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2017 Model:CRUZE Vehicle ID #: 1G1BE5SM6H7103393 Vehicle License #: CRF4905 State:GA Picked up from: hwy 138 s and flat shoals road CONYERS Ga Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year:2016 Model:MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G11C5SA8GF121891 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make:NISSAN Year:2005 Model:ALTIMA Vehicle ID #: 1N4AL11D65C253001 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 1050 Walker Lake Rd SW, Conyers, GA 30094 Vehicle Make:INTERNATIONAL Year: 2021 Model:MV607 Vehicle ID #: 3HAEUMML9ML476385 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: OGLESBY BRIDGE RD/HWY 212 Vehicle Make: FORD Year:1992 Model:RANGER Vehicle ID #: 1FTCR10U6NUC40780 Vehicle License #: NO TAG Picked up from: 6513 Marshall Blvd, Lithonia, GA 30058 Vehicle Make: BUICK Year: 2012 Model:VERANO Vehicle ID #: 1G4PP5SK4C4198368 Vehicle License #: Y760913 State: IL Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Vehicle Make: CHEVROLET Year: 2010 Model: MALIBU Vehicle ID #: 1G1ZB5EB4A4137888 Vehicle License #: RIH6142 State: GA Picked up from: 950 DOGWOOD DR , CONYERS , GA, 30012 Anyone with an ownership interest in any of these vehicles should contact the following business immediately: Business Name: Chanceys Wrecker Service Address: 539 MCDANIEL MILL RD CONYERS, GA 30012 Telephone #: (770) 483-0698 928-89733 12/21 28 2022.

