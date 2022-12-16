Read full article on original website
Concerns over Carlos Correa's physical forces Giants to postpone his introduction, sources tell AP
Concerns over the former Astros star's physical are at the center of Tuesday's postponement, sources told the Associated Press.
Wichita Eagle
Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard Has Already Been Working to Regain Lost Velo
In 2016, Noah Syndergaard's four-seam fastball had an average velocity of 98.7 MPH, one of the fastest in baseball, especially for a starter. By 2019, it had dipped some, but it still averaged an impressive 97.8 MPH. Then Syndergaard had Tommy John surgery, and in 2022, his first full season...
Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?
While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
Blue Jays Don’t Sign Brantley, Can Still Pivot To Conforto
Free-agent hitters are quickly finding their homes for the 2023 season. It was a busy weekend around MLB, as designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez reportedly inked a one-year contract with the Dodgers Saturday, while Michael Brantley, another DH/outfielder, returned to the Astros. Brantley's return to Houston on a reported one-year, $12-million...
Kansas City Royals and pitcher Jordan Lyles reportedly closing in on contract
The Kansas City Royals are closing in on another veteran pitcher to add to their young pitching corps, the second addition in a week. Right-handed starting pitcher Jordan Lyles, 32, and the Royals were closing in on a two-year free-agent deal late Monday night, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand.
