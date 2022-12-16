ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Comments / 0

Related
Wichita Eagle

Why are the Phillies Delaying in Extending Nola?

While the Philadelphia Phillies were among the most active teams in free agency, there’s still work to be done. Not just with adding more quality players. The Phillies would be wise to stay in house and lock up Aaron Nola, who will become a free agent after the 2023 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Blue Jays Don’t Sign Brantley, Can Still Pivot To Conforto

Free-agent hitters are quickly finding their homes for the 2023 season. It was a busy weekend around MLB, as designated hitter/outfielder J.D. Martinez reportedly inked a one-year contract with the Dodgers Saturday, while Michael Brantley, another DH/outfielder, returned to the Astros. Brantley's return to Houston on a reported one-year, $12-million...

Comments / 0

Community Policy