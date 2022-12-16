Read full article on original website
Related
Astronaut shares the profound 'big lie' he realized after seeing the Earth from space
This change in perspective could change humanity.
What Does a Capricorn Look Like? The Physical Appearance of This Earth Sign, Explained By an Astrologer
Have you ever seen someone and thought to yourself “Wow, that person looks like a Capricorn”? Has it ever crossed your mind why someone may “look” or act like their zodiac sign? I’m here to bring some insight by explaining what a Capricorn looks like! Astrology is a great tool to understand the way that people will look, act, dress and decorate their living spaces depending on their sign. When someone has dominant Capricorn placements—especially personal planets such as their sun, moon, rising, Mercury, Mars or Venus—they tend to embody their planetary ruler: Saturn the planet of rules, karma and structure....
‘Welcome to Chippendales’ Star Annaleigh Ashford Deconstructs Her Awkward Coke Scene, How Using Femininity Helped Her Character Reclaim Her Power
“Welcome to Chippendales” details the rise and fall of the male exotic dancing troupe, as told through the tale of creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee. And yet, little is known about Banerjee’s wife, Irene, and her origin story. So, when Annaleigh Ashford signed on to play the loving partner of the immigrant entrepreneur-turned-millionaire criminal on the Hulu series, she knew she had a tough job ahead. Having appeared on Ryan Murphy’s “American Crime Story” as Paula Jones, Ashford says she knew the responsibility of portraying a real life figure in history. But without much character background to research for Irene, the...
Critics Choice Awards: Janelle Monáe to Receive SeeHer Award
Janelle Monáe is set to receive the SeeHer Award at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards, which will be held at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Jan. 17. Monáe, who received a past Critics Choice Awards nomination for best supporting actress in the Oscar-nominated film Hidden Figures, is also nominated this year for a best supporting actress for her performance in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Women Talking' Jessie Buckley and Sheila McCarthy Says Film's Cast Was a "Band of Sisters, Like a Pack of Wolves"'Causeway' Stars Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry on Their "Amazing...
17 Moments People Became Aware That The Real Toxic Problem In Their Relationship Was Actually Them
"When he broke down crying in front of me because he felt like I didn’t trust him."
Terry Hall, singer with ska icons The Specials, dies at 63
Terry Hall, lead singer of ska band The Specials, has died at the age of 63
Buccal fat removal videos have gone viral on TikTok. But some users prefer to embrace their natural, rounder faces.
For the past two weeks, many “For You” pages on TikTok have been inundated with images of celebrities with hollowed cheeks, sky-high cheekbones and snatched jawlines. The videos have all suggested the same thing: Those in the photos have had buccal fat removal, a type of cosmetic procedure that removes the fat padding in the midsection of a person’s face. The videos also often imply that getting the surgery has made the people look better because removing buccal fat (pronounced “buckle”) can give a person’s face a more defined and chiseled appearance.
People Are Sharing Popular Movie Tropes That Defined The Past Decade, But Will Make A Film Feel Verrry Dated In 25 Years
Can't wait till the "well, THAT just happened" style of comedy is over.
NBC News
564K+
Followers
63K+
Post
367M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0