Robin Hernandez
3d ago

how is he having a bond hearing on a Saturday if it was certain other people they would have to wait till Monday and sit there the whole weekend

Daniel Rosa
3d ago

This son had problems, the family knew this. It doesn't matter that those Police reports came after, the parents knew the kid was troubled.

Sandra Kirian
3d ago

It’s definitely About Time that Parents Are being Held Accountable!!! Keep This going!!! Next!!!

Dad of Alleged Highland Park Shooter Charged with Reckless Conduct for Signing Son's Gun Application

"He knew what he knew, and he signed the form anyway," Lake County District Attorney Eric Reinhart said as he announced charges against Robert Crimo, Jr. The father of the accused Highland Park shooter has been charged with reckless conduct and could get up to three years in jail. Hundreds of people were forced to run for their lives when gunfire erupted at a 4th of July parade in the central business district of Highland Park, a suburb in Illinois. Seven people were killed and at least...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago woman facing attempted murder charge is back in custody — 4 months after authorities found her ankle monitor lying next to a highway

Chicago — A Chicago woman placed on electronic monitoring while facing attempted murder and home invasion charges is back in custody, four months after officials found her severed ankle monitor lying along I-94 near South Holland. The original charges against Nikole Byrd stem from a home invasion last December...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New surveillance photos released of suspected gunman in fatal shooting in front of Pilsen school

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago Police are looking for the person they believe is the gunman responsible for shooting four teenagers and killing two of them in front of Benito Juarez Community Academy in Pilsen. As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reports, sources say the two teens who were shot and survived are both doing fine, as fine as they could be, with family. Two others were fatally struck in the head. The two who died have since been identified as 14-year-old Nathan Billegas and 15-year-old Brandon Perez.Nathan's family Saturday said they were not ready to share details about the high school freshman. School officials...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Felony charges filed against father of Highland Park shooting suspect

The father of an Illinois man charged with killing seven people in a mass shooting at a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb has been charged with seven felony counts of reckless conduct, prosecutors announced Friday.Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo Jr. surrendered to police on Friday and will have a bond hearing Saturday. Rinehart said the charges are based on Crimo sponsoring his then 19-year-old son's application for a gun license."Parents and guardians are in the best position to decide whether their teenagers should have a weapon," Rinehart said. "In this case, the system failed...
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
regionnewssource.org

Armed Violent Criminal Is Shot & Killed In Calumet City

On December 15, 2022 at approximately 10:00 PM, Calumet City Police responded to the 100 block of Memorial Drive for a ShotSpotter alert, according to Calumet City Police. While officers were in route, the Calumet City 911 Center received a call reporting a person shot at this location. Calumet City Police and EMS personnel arrived on scene and located a male with a gunshot wound. Calumet City EMS personnel immediately began performing lifesaving measures. The male was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. The identification of the male has not been released.
CALUMET CITY, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman being held in Lake County Jail for severely injuring baby dies after being found unresponsive in her cell

A 24-year-old woman being held in the Lake County Jail for allegedly causing severe traumatic injuries to a baby died after she was found unresponsive in her cell Friday. A Lake County correctional officer was conducting routine rounds in the jail’s medical pod around 2:30 p.m. Friday. The correctional officer observed a 24-year-old female inmate, […]
LAKE COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

'She was so, so, so scared,' says deadly Portage Park mass shooting victim's sister

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A young mother named Mercedes Tavares was one of three people killed outside a Portage Park neighborhood bar this past weekend – and on Thursday night, her sister spoke out for the first time.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, Chicago Police have shut down Vera Lounge, 3235 N. Central Ave., indefinitely after a quarrel spilled outside and turned deadly early Sunday morning.Cellphone Video from inside Vera Lounge Saturday night shows Tavares dressed in black - dancing with Mariah Vera, her friend, who was out celebrating her birthday. "She was just dancing on people," said Tavares' sister,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Minnesota

Shootout leaves Wisconsin woman dead, officer hit in vest

WAUKESHA, Wis. - A woman died and an officer was shot in his ballistic vest in an apparent exchange of gunfire as police were conducting a well-being check at a Waukesha home Wednesday evening, authorities said.Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said two officers went to the home in the Milwaukee suburb after the woman's landlord called for a welfare check, saying she was acting erratically. Baumann said the officers were checking the house with the landlord and as they went into the basement, the woman fired at the officers. One of them was hit but was wearing a ballistic vest...
WAUKESHA, WI

