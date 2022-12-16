ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Beshear: Budget surplus justifies pay raise for teachers

By Bode Brooks
FOX 56
FOX 56
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pv68c_0jlSh05R00

FRANKFORT, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Will Kentucky teachers see a raise next year?

It’s a plan Gov. Andy Beshear is pushing as Kentucky reports another record-breaking budget surplus this year for the state. At the end of 2023, Kentucky will have an extra $1.4 billion in the bank, a reflection of a booming economy that both the Democrat executive and Republican-led legislature can take credit for.

“Everyone can claim a victory here and the question is how do you spend that and that’s where the battle will begin,” FOX 56 Political Analyst Jonathan Miller said.

Beshear wants to spend that money on teachers. He announced an “education first” plan in October that includes a 5% raise for all school employees.

“We have now fallen to 44 th in teacher pay and have over 11,000 teacher vacancies it is time to provide that 5 percent raise from the state on top of what everybody else has done,” Beshear said Thursday.

“It’s going to be really tough for the governor to accomplish given that legislative leaders have indicated their sentiment is the budget is closed, it’s a two-year cycle, they passed it last year,” Miller said.

Rates, enforcement hours increase coming for Lexington parking meters

GOP leaders said just that in statements responding to Beshear’s October announcement. It will not be an easy path for the governor and the issue is one voters will likely hear more about as the next campaign season draws closer.

“The governor is running for reelection. He will be arguing for these policy points, if the Republicans block them, he will be arguing he needs to be reelected to take on the Republicans,” Miller said.

Miller said Beshear’s goal will need to be to prove there’s popularity behind the proposals and enough that there’s pressure on the GOP-led legislature to potentially change their minds. But Republicans see that extra money as having a different purpose and filling the gaps left by slow cuts to the state income tax in law the legislature passed this year.

“It’s the classical Democrat versus Republican scenario here, the Democratic governor would like to spend it on items like teacher salaries and like pre-k and the Republicans would like to give that money back to taxpayers in the form of tax cuts,” Miller said.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

Beshear argued his education proposal is affordable and will still leave nearly $1 billion left over for the state. The challenge ahead is convincing the Republican-led General Assembly to spend.

“Compromise is always possible the challenge is when it comes to spending money the republican legislature holds all the cards,” Miller said.

The legislature will start making policy decisions again in just a couple of weeks when the 2023 session starts on Jan. 3.

Comments / 56

Earlene York
4d ago

why don't you give us extra snap benefits food prices are so high people on low income can't make it we do with out beat by foods cause of this

Reply(11)
6
George Mcmakin
4d ago

seems children that act up and are not being suspended from classes are a results of the teachers unions. so why give a raise if that goes to the unions? You see unruly classes on TV where teachers are being beaten up, and nothing being done to kick them out of school. Not going to be solved with throwing money to a broken system. my opinion from what I see.

Reply
4
DILLIGAF69
4d ago

Taxpayers deserve to have THEIR money returned. Beshear is using taxpayers money to benefit his base of lemmings.

Reply(1)
16
FOX 56

FOX 56

