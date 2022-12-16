Read full article on original website
NBCMontana
Wolf trapping opens in grizzly bear habitat
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has opened wolf trapping season in occupied grizzly bear habitat across the state, with the exception of deer and elk hunting district (HD) 130 in northwest Montana. The following was sent out by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks:. Effective immediately, Montana...
Prepare for -30 as Missoula sees worst cold in decades
The National Weather Service is warning residents all across Western Montana to prepare for the coldest temperatures in 40 years, as an extremely strong push of Arctic air blasts across the state. In fact, temperatures dropping to as much as 30-below zero in Missoula may make you forget the heavy...
The Oldest High School In Montana Is A Relic
If you have kids, you want them to go to a place they feel safe and can earn a solid education. You also want them to go to a school that isn't hopefully falling apart. Who doesn't love learning fascinating facts about Montana? One of the most debated topics in Montana is what is the oldest town or city. It all depends on your definition of settling, founding, or a town becoming incorporated. Learning about Montana can be fun. So when we found out about Montana's oldest high school, we were surprised.
Rails to Trails
Rails to Trails Abandoned lines have been having a bit of a renaissance—not as thoroughfares for trains, but as multi-use trails for pedestrians, cyclists, equestrians, and cross-country skiers. ...
Montana Sapphires Amaze, But Are They Truly Rare?
Montana has every right to be proud of the sapphires that can be found here. Why are these sapphires so special and are they actually rare? Yes, and we learned all the 'dirt' about these incredibly popular gemstones. Montana is the ONLY source of sapphires that are mined in the...
NBCMontana
ARPA grants fund 9 projects to preserve Montana history
MISSOULA, Mont. — Across Montana, nine history projects are now complete, thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Montana History Foundation and the Montana State Library say more than $57,000 in ARPA money went toward projects to preserve and share local stories. This includes newly added...
Will Montana’s Freezing Temps Top The All-Time Record This Week?
It would appear that Montana has been more naughty than nice as Mother Nature is bringing freakishly cold temperatures to the state this week. Taking a look at the National Weather Services forecast for the next few days shows that Montana is going to be in the deep freeze leading up to Christmas. In fact, we're currently looking at a Winter Weather Advisory as well as a Wind Chill Warning.
Montana Search and Rescue Teams Aid in Snowmobiler Rescue During Blizzard
It had all the ingredients to make for a tragic ending. That was avoided, thanks to the determination of search and rescue teams. No food or water. A history of heart problems. White-out conditions. A rapidly dropping temperature. Where could this rider be, and in what condition?. The Montana Outdoor...
More Crazy Montana Laws You Need to See to Believe [PICS!]
Before we dive into Montana laws that are one sandwich short of a picnic, let's express what Idaho adores about our neighbor southwest of us!. One of America's Great Plains and Rocky Mountain states, Montana's sparse populous is known far and wide. According to theFactFile, 46 out of Montana's 56 counties average just six residents per square mile. This makes the 'Treasure State' one of the most rural states in the nation.
agupdate.com
Montana state vet tracks cattle TB, Johne’s disease
It had been over 50 years since Montana had a case of bovine tuberculosis (TB), but with an outbreak last year, the Montana state veterinarian is keeping close tabs ensuring the disease does not spread. According to Marty Zaluski, Montana state veterinarian, an outbreak in 2021 in a herd of...
15 Important Items For Your Montana Winter Emergency Travel Kit
Montana winters can be extremely harsh, and it's essential to be prepared for the unexpected. Here are a few important items to include in your Montana winter emergency travel kit. Temperatures in Montana can drop well below zero during the winter, and blowing can drastically affect visibility. December 21 is...
Yellowstone Brokers Presents: The Art and Craft of Erik Ole Nelson
Yellowstone Brokers Presents: The Art and Craft of Erik Ole Nelson Erik Ole Nelson, Ole to his friends, creates one-of-a-kind sculptures and signs all over Montana. And if you've been to Bozeman or Missoula recently, chances are you've seen and admired his work. ...
Build Montana aims to build youth support in construction
Build Montana is a program in partnership with the Montana Contractors Association and the Montana Equipment Dealers' Association.
Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources
It is time to end Montana’s “don’t ask – don’t tell” groundwater development policy. Broadwater County’s controversial Horse Creek Hills major subdivision proposal is a prime example of a developer asserting their “right” to subdivide and develop with no regard to impacts on senior water rights or local water resources. The method employed at HCH […] The post Exempt wells are undermining Montanans’ water rights and resources appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kxloradio.com
New Amazon Facility to Create More than 100 Montana Jobs
HELENA, Mont. – Governor Greg Gianforte announced Amazon’s first facility in Montana is currently under construction in Missoula. Representing Amazon’s first major investment in Montana, the new facility will create more than 100 new jobs. The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road, will be a 72,000 square...
Is This The Deadliest Disaster Montana Has Ever Seen?
This incident is something that should be taught in schools statewide. It's an important part of Montana's history. Montana has a deep history when it comes to disasters. Montana has seen everything from forest fires to earthquakes. These are all disasters that have affected Montanans for years. What if there...
NBCMontana
Assistance available for Montanans as energy costs soar
BUTTE, Mont. — Brutally cold temperatures are moving in, and Montanans will crank up the heat to stay warm, but skyrocketing energy rates are putting a pinch on family budgets. In Butte, social media is abuzz with people worrying about increased power rates. The Butte 411 Facebook group shows...
NBCMontana
Dept. of Commerce awards $320K in grants to Native-owned businesses
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce has award $320,000 in grant funding to 24 new and expanding Native-owned businesses through the Montana Indian Equity Fund. The following was sent out by the Montana Department of Commerce:. The Montana Department of Commerce today announced $320,000 in grant funding...
Flathead Beacon
Montana Board Urges EPA to Repeal Water Quality Standard on Lake Koocanusa
Acting at the behest of a Canadian coal company whose British Columbia mines have for years leached pollutants across the international border into Lake Koocanusa and the Kootenai River basin, the Montana Board of Environmental Review (BER) has asked federal regulators to invalidate a water quality standard implemented specifically to gird against the inrush of hazardous upstream mining contaminants.
montanarightnow.com
Montana Housing Task Force submits specific recommendations
Reducing parking minimums, relaxing height restrictions, prioritizing dense infill development over greenfield development and emphasizing housing construction in areas with high transit capacity are some of the recommendations included in the Montana Housing Task Force’s latest report. "I truly believe the affordability of housing is probably the No. 1...
