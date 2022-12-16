ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Brazen shoplifter makes off with $9.5k in product, cash from Naples salon

By Ryan Arbogast
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mSr6V_0jlSgLvk00

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples salon is asking for your help identifying a shoplifter who stole more than $1,500 in hair care products and another $8,000 in cash while employees were cleaning up for the day.

“She came in and just started to clear the shelves, took everything and anything she could see,” said Amber Williams, the store manager. “She didn’t look back. She was just taking.”

The Color Trendz Salon, located on Pine Ridge Road near US-41, caught the entire incident on their surveillance cameras.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, honestly,” said Williams. “That was our rent money. It was everyones. It was what we worked for.”

The woman, who employees say was not a customer, entered the local business as the hair stylists cleaned the salon for close. Before going to the cash register, she first stole a number of shampoos, hairsprays, and conditioners.

“She took our bank bag, my boss’s cash, her credit cards … it really just sucks for us around the holidays because I mean it has our Christmas bonuses in there … it had our whole life in there for a whole week,” said Williams.

The security footage captured the shoplifter leaving the store untouched.

“I would probably just want to punch her in the face and tell her how sick of a human being she is and how she should be locked up,” said Williams.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the burglary. If you recognize the culprit, contact the CCSO non-emergency number with the information.

“She was very brazen, it’s shocking … I mean, there’s good people in the world, and then there’s bad people in the world. She just so happens to be one of the people we want off the street,” said Williams.

This is an ongoing story. Count on NBC2 for further details as the investigation continues.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC2 Fort Myers

Authorities search for Fort Myers bicycle thief

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the man who stole a bicycle on Warwick Circle in Fort Myers. The man was caught on surveillance stealing the green bicycle on October 9 around 5:30 p.m., according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Suspect wanted in string of Lehigh Acres car burglaries

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the suspect who was seen on surveillance cameras breaking into several cars in a Lehigh Acres neighborhood. The most recent break-in happened Saturday, December 17, a little after 3:30 a.m. when a homeowner in the 2800 block of 38th Street SW was awakened by a notification from his security system of movement in his driveway, according to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven rescued from disabled boat 150 miles off coast of Naples

MIAMI, Fla. — The Coast Guard rescued seven people Monday after their 180-foot boat, Abshire Tide, became disabled 150 miles southwest of Naples. Coast Guard Cutter Shrike’s crew arrived on scene around 3:30 p.m. and quickly helped them. At approximately 1:40 p.m. Sunday, Coast Guard District Seven watchstanders...
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Crews respond to car fire in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — San Carlos Park firefighters battled a car fire Tuesday morning in Fort Myers. Crews responded to the blaze just before 4:30 in the area of America Outdoors Boulevard and White Sky Circle to find the car fully involved with heavy smoke and flames. The car...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Man arrested after threatening to shoot his family while asking for drug money

MARCO ISLAND, Fla — A man is in custody after threatening to shoot his wife and teenage son because they would not give him money to buy drugs. “It’s a high-intensity situation, you want to make sure everyone is safe, not only the people you are responding to help but the officers responding themselves,” said Captain Richard Stoltenborg with the Marco Island Police Department.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Civil lawsuit filed against Naples doctor accused of rape

NAPLES, Fla. — The attorney for the first victim accusing Dr. Eric Salata of sexual assault has filed a civil lawsuit against his estate. “I couldn’t believe a doctor could be allowed to be in a procedure room alone with a female patient who was sedated. To me, it was unbelievable that there weren’t more measures in place to keep this from happening,” said Mary Colina-Fowler, of Colina Law in East Naples.
NAPLES, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy