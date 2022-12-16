ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ynez Chumash Give $25,000 to Local Toys for Tots

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ recent performance at the...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries

Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year

The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold

In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members

From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
GUADALUPE, CA
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails

The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time

More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea

As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week

The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk

Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
OJAI, CA
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle

Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments

The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
CARPINTERIA, CA
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Win Openers

Dos Pueblos erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and defeated Pasadena Poly, 61-47, in an opening-day game at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High on Monday. Micah Goss scored 17 points and was a force at the defensive end, said coach Joe Zamora. Justin Stock had...
SANTA YNEZ, CA

