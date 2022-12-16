Read full article on original website
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Chumash Give $25,000 to Local Toys for Tots
The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians contributed $25,000 to this year’s local Toys for Tots campaign to help the nonprofit’s efforts to supply toys to economically disadvantaged children this holiday season. The check was presented onstage prior to Grammy Award winner Johnny Mathis’ recent performance at the...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Maritime Museum Posts Docent Classes
The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum (SBMM), at the Santa Barbara Harbor, is looking for people to join its next 11-week docent training program, 9-10:30 a.m. Saturdays, Jan. 14 through March 25. Docents have the opportunity to meet and talk with people from all over the world, and share their love...
Noozhawk
Bishop High Students, Teachers Help Santa Make Deliveries
Students and faculty from Bishop Diego High School hopped on the Santa Barbara Trolley to deliver Christmas presents to families in need on Dec. 17. Dressed in festive attire, they gathered at Bishop Diego High School, loaded the trolley and cars with gifts, and spent the morning making deliveries across the greater Santa Barbara area.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Bowl Regaining Its Voice after Lost COVID-19 Year
The Santa Barbara Bowl is continuing to make progress as it battles back from the COVID-19 pandemic that took a heavy toll on its operation, including shutting down the entire 2020 season. The Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation recently presented its 2021 audit to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors.
Noozhawk
SBCC Foundation Alumna Spotlight: Sofia Gotthold
In Spring 2022, Sofia Gotthold graduated from SBCC with honors after four years of arduous work, earning three associate degrees—in biology, chemistry, and liberal arts and sciences with an emphasis in science and mathematics. She was the 2022 recipient of the Towbes/Luria STEM Achievement Scholarship, one of the most prestigious scholarships offered through the SBCC Foundation. She transferred the following fall to UC Santa Barbara to pursue a cell and molecular biology degree. Her dream is to go to medical school, specialize in neurology, and become a doctor.
Noozhawk
Communities Deliver Christmas Cheer to Vandenberg SFB Members
From bikes to a barbecue, local communities served up Christmas cheer on Saturday to Vandenberg Space Force Base military members and their families. In the Lompoc Valley, dozens of Vandenberg youths received new top-quality bicycles and helmets as the Village Dirtbags brought back their giveaway after a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Talks Podcast: Bill Macfadyen Talks Column, BizHawk, Redesign, La Cumbre Plaza, State Street
Noozhawk founder and c0-owner Bill Macfadyen pulls back the curtain on the inner-workings of Noozhawk and discusses his popular column, BizHawk, and the role of the publication’s daily and evening newsletters. “We found that our readers want both the AM and PM report,” Macfadyen said. “They have sky-high open...
Noozhawk
Ministry Group Spreads Holiday Joy at County Jails
The Sheriff’s Office Programs Unit, Chaplain program and Impact Ministry are working together to celebrate the holiday season with the joy of giving. Ministers and chaplains from faith-based organizations, as well as community members throughout the county donated gifts of snack chips, cookies, energy bars, chocolates, ramen, shampoo, and conditioner.
Noozhawk
Santa Speedo Runners Converge on State Street for Jolly Good Time
More than three dozen festive runners dressed in Speedos, Santa hats, ugly Christmas sweaters and onesies gathered outside Santa Barbara’s Arlington Theatre on Sunday to participate in the second Santa Speedo Run for the Pacific Pride Foundation. At around 11 a.m., organizer Leighton Jones instructed the participants to watch...
Noozhawk
Karen Telleen-Lawton: State of the Sea
As Mauna Loa showers the Big Island with spectacular fireworks and lava flows into the North Pacific, I wonder about its effects on the Papahānaumokuākea Marine National Monument around the Hawaiian Islands. A recent National Geographic article reported on the state of the monument based on an October...
Noozhawk
Student Kavya Suresh Proud to Be ‘Friend on the Board’ for Santa Barbara District
Sixteen-year-old Kavya Suresh ran for student board member for the Santa Barbara Unified School District to learn how things run in her community. However, throughout her term, she has brought change to the district, learned how to advocate for herself and encouraged her peers to do the same. The San...
Noozhawk
Carpinteria Cannabis Farm Required to Install Carbon Filters Within 2 Years
A Carpinteria Valley cannabis farm will install carbon filters for odor control in what concerned neighbors and the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors say is a sign of progress for the industry. Carbon filtration is an effective form of odor control for cannabis operations, according to an industry-funded study...
Noozhawk
Lompoc Dishing Up Restaurant Week
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the 8th Annual Lompoc Restaurant Week, a celebration of culinary and libation creativity in conjunction with restaurant owners of the Lompoc Valley, Monday, Feb. 20 through Sunday, Feb. 26. Lompoc Restaurant Week will present a lineup of discounted dining options at participating...
Noozhawk
Learn About Colorful History of Rincon Point at Ojai Library Talk
Historian and writer Vincent Burns, and professor of journalism Stephen Bates will discuss their book “Rincon Point” in a free presentation titled A History of Rincon Point in Photographs,” 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Ojai Library, 111 E. Ojai Ave. Rincon Point is known as...
Noozhawk
South County Citizen’s Academy Offers Inside Look at Law Enforcement
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is accepting applications for the upcoming Citizen’s Academy, which offers a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Santa Barbara. The program is hosted by the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office. Participants will engage in topics including the history of law enforcement, criminal...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Blown Out by Oxnard in First-Place Battle
Oxnard’s aggressive, swarming, trapping defense was too much for the Santa Barbara High boys basketball team, as the Yellowjackets rolled to a 73-29 victory to claim sole possession of first place in the Channel League. Oxnard is 3-0 in league and 12-0 overall. Santa Barbara falls to 2-1 and...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Planning Commission Approves 6-Unit, Market-Rate Condo Project on Upper Eastside
In a break from apartments, the Santa Barbara Planning Commission approved a six-unit condominium project on the upper Eastside. The commission voted 5-1, with Jay Higgins in opposition, to grant four modifications and approve the project, despite some concerns from nearby residents. The project, at 533 E. Micheltorena St., calls...
Noozhawk
Police Seek Public’s Help in Tracking Down Source of Anti-Semitic Flyers
The Santa Barbara Police Department received numerous calls for service this weekend in regard to anti-Semitic flyers being distributed in Santa Barbara neighborhoods. The flyers were discovered by residents on the Mesa on the first day of Hanukkah, and many of the flyers were turned over to the Police Department.
Noozhawk
Local Basketball Teams Staying Home for Holiday Tournaments
The holiday break for South Coast area high schools means it’s tournament time for boys and girls basketball teams. The action starts Monday in Carpinteria with the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic for boys teams. On Tuesday, the Santa Barbara High girls host the Tournament of Champions at J.R. Richards Gym and the Thunderhut at San Marcos.
Noozhawk
Bashore Classic: Dos Pueblos, Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Win Openers
Dos Pueblos erupted for 30 points in the third quarter and defeated Pasadena Poly, 61-47, in an opening-day game at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High on Monday. Micah Goss scored 17 points and was a force at the defensive end, said coach Joe Zamora. Justin Stock had...
