St. GEORGE, Utah.— In an exhibition against NCAA Division I Utah Tech (7-5), Westmont Men’s Basketball (8-5) dropped an 80-53 decision. “Utah Tech was a really good team,” said Westmont head coach Landon Boucher. “They’ve played a real Division I schedule. They’ve played Arizona and Washington close, and they haven’t played any ‘gimmes’.

WESTMONT, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO