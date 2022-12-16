Read full article on original website
Local Subway workers who made bomb threats to be sentenced
MERCER, PA (WKBN) – Sentencing dates are now set for the two Subway workers who made threats at the Hermitage Walmart. Back in June, Skye Bowser and Pete Pope were accused of writing bomb threats inside bathroom stalls at the store. Both faced several charges at the time of...
Police: Woman accused of stabbing man in Boardman hotel
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Poland woman was taken into custody early Monday morning after police said she stabbed a man in Boardman. Cara Grider, 22, was charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. Boardman officers were called to the Hotel Elite on the 7000 block of South Avenue...
Man with pepperoni roll arrested after chasing employees at gas station: report
NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was arrested, pepperoni roll in hand, after reports that he was chasing employees at a local gas station. According to a police report, police were dispatched to the Niles GetGo for reports of Gabriel Morris, 29, chasing employees around. When police arrived, Morris...
Dashcam shows car chase with 13-year-old in Campbell
CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A 13-year-old is facing charges after a wild chase in Campbell over the weekend. Police provided us with this dash camera video from Sunday night. Officers spotted a Jeep SUV that had been reported stolen from an address on Penhale Avenue. The pursuit took them...
2 from New York accused in local bank fraud scheme
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In a modern-day Bonnie and Clyde theft scheme, a man and woman from New York are accused of taking thousands of dollars from local banks. According to an indictment filed in federal court in Youngstown, Rodney Martin, of Bronx, New York, and Bonne Cabrera, of New York, New York conspired with another “unindicted co-conspirator” to make withdrawals from Farmers Bank, Middlefield Bank and 717 Credit Union between September and October 2022 for about $60,000 until they were caught.
New local police dog used to be a stray
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Poland Township Police Department welcomed a new member to the force. K-9 Pogo, a rescue dog from Tennessee, is joining the ranks as a narcotics dog. Poland Township Police Chief Greg Wilson said it was a year-long journey finding a capable rescue dog to...
Missing Adult Alert for Trumbull County woman canceled
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for a woman who was reported missing earlier Tuesday from Trumbull County. The alert was canceled at 7 p.m. No other information was released. The 95-year-old woman reportedly drove away from her home. The incident happened on Eagle...
Garage and vehicles destroyed in Lake Milton fire
LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – A garage and vehicles are destroyed after a fire in Lake Milton. It happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of North Pricetown Road. The original report came in as a barn fire, but crews found a fully involved garage fire with an adjoining shed.
Babies are ‘Christmas stars’ at Pa. hospital
FARRELL, Pa. (WKBN) – Newborns at The Birth Place are getting dressed as Christmas stars. Jaivonni Roberts is the newest child born yesterday at UPMC Horizon. He was being held by his older brother Malik today while wearing the special onesie, which says “The Best Gift Under the Tree” this year. It comes with a special homemade holiday hat in green and gold. The outfits are provided to every child born during the week of Christmas.
House fire forces family to find a new place to stay
SHARPSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) — Just days before Christmas, a fire in Mercer County is forcing a family to find a new place to stay. Crews were called out this morning to a home on Oak Street. Sources say the flames were contained to the kitchen, but the house has...
Chipotle to open new location in Valley
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) — A new Chipotle is coming to Liberty Township. The restaurant is opening Wednesday on Belmont Avenue, near the I-80 exit. The location will have a drive-thru, the second one in the Youngstown area to have one. The store is open every day from 10:45...
Couple graduates from YSU together
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Youngstown State University’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony took place Sunday at the Beeghly Center. Around 700 students received their diplomas. For two of those graduates, it’s been a long time coming. Marco and Anna Ramunno are husband and wife with two little girls.
TCTC ending Air Force ROTC program
(WKBN) – Trumbull Career and Technical Center is eliminating its Air Force ROTC program. Director Paula Baco said they will not accept incoming 11th graders into the program for the 2023-2024 school year. Baco said a number of factors lead to the decision including the retirement of Lt. Col....
Cold feet and remorse impact real estate market
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The housing market has been a hot topic this year. According to RedFin Corporation, 60,000 home purchase agreements fell through in October in the U.S. That’s the highest amount since the real estate brokerage started tracking it in 2013. Cliff Freeman is a real...
Local pet organization hosts bake sale for needy animals
SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – All Paws Matter decided last minute to host a cookie walk and bake sale right before Christmas. But it isn’t just treats. There are raffle baskets and last-minute gifts to buy your furry friend. Another component added this year is similar to an angel...
Local barn renovation into wedding, banquet center near completion
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The sign on the roof reads “1880” though, given that some of the beams were held together by pegs, the Firestone barn in Columbiana may be even older. Whatever the age, the old barn now looks likes new and is almost ready for weddings and banquets.
Hanukkah 2022: Sundown marks start of 8 days of celebration
(WKBN) — This year, Hanukkah begins at sundown on Sunday. What makes this eight-day celebration full of festive family gatherings significant is the story behind it. Hanukkah is a Jewish celebration commemorating the Maccabean Revolt — a time when the Jewish people rose up against their Greek-Syrian oppressors.
Families gather for holiday fun at Wick Park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The annual Community Christmas Party took place Saturday at Wick Park. This was the sixth Community Christmas. It was orchestrated by the nonprofit Organization Safe Zones. Youngstown families were invited inside the pavilion for holiday fun. All kinds of toys were given away to kids....
Holiday travel safety tips: What you need to know
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As you get ready for that holiday trip over the next week or two, you will not be alone. The auto club AAA is predicting nearly 113 million people will travel one way or another at least fifty miles between this Friday and the day after New Year’s. Of those, almost 19 million will travel just in this part of the country.
100s brave cold for parade celebrating Cardinals, Raiders as state champions
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds braved the cold Sunday morning to celebrate Canfield and South Range’s big wins. Excitement cut through the cold air at the Canfield village green for the Canfield and South Range state champions. The sound of cowbells filled the air as hundreds of people lined the road along Route 46 and the village green to celebrate the Raiders’ and Cardinals’ historic wins.
