WVNews

Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions' new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City's pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league's worst defending champions;...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
LOS ANGELES, CA

