Guardians name Rigo Beltrán bullpen coach, replacing Sweeney
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has brought up Rigo Beltrán to be the AL Central champions' new bullpen coach, replacing Brian Sweeney, who was recently named Kansas City's pitching coach. Beltrán spent the past four seasons as the pitching coach for Triple-A Columbus and has...
Verlander: Mets move 'a leap of faith' that 'has paid off'
NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Verlander had a one word for what convinced him to sign with the New York Mets: “Steve.”. As in owner Steve Cohen and his willingness to spend his hedge-fund fortune to bring the team its first World Series title since 1986.
EXCLUSIVE: Former SF Giants star and community group step up to help 79-year-old bus attack victim
Lisa has worked nearly 30 years in concessions for the San Francisco Giants, Golden State Warriors and the 49ers, and was on her way to Oracle Park when she was violently kicked in the stomach while scanning her Clipper card. Learn how you can help Lisa with lost wages and other expenses.
Crosby, Malkin help Penguins snap Rangers' winning streak
Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust each scored a power-play goal as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Tuesday night to stop their seven-game winning streak.
Champion Rams' playoff hopes gone with 3 weeks left to play
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The inevitable became official Monday night when the Los Angeles Rams were mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, their Super Bowl victory followed up by one of the worst title defense seasons in NFL history. One more loss will make them the league's worst defending champions;...
Lakers overcome Davis' absence to beat reeling Wizards
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points and nine assists, Lonnie Walker scored 21 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of Anthony Davis to beat the Washington Wizards 119-117 on Sunday night. Davis, the Lakers’ leader at 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds, injured his...
